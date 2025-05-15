There is no group rate for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. However, it is possible to purchase up to 200 Paris 2024 Passes loaded on Navigo Easy devices on the Paris 2024 Passes sales site to individuals with home delivery within 30 days from the date of validation of the purchase (on this channel, sales end on 07/08).

If you have children, anticipate your purchases on the Navigo Easy pass to avoid queues!

Everyone has their own pass : a Navigo Easy or a smartphone that cannot be used by several people simultaneously. If you are travelling with several people, make sure that each person validates with their pass or personal smartphone, otherwise they will be fined in the event of a check.

For organisations, travel agencies, companies or associations that need to buy transport tickets (Passe Paris 2024, navigo Jour, OrlyBus, RoissyBus, t+ tickets individually or in a booklet, at full price or at a reduced rate) on Navigo Easy, a key account website is also available. This sales channel is not accessible to individuals.