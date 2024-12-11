FAQ: Single tickets and reduced faresComprendre les nouveaux tickets On which medium should I put Metro-Train-RER tickets or Bus-Tram tickets?What happens to the t+ cardboard tickets and the Origin-Destination ticket?What are the authorised connections with the new Metro-Train-RER tickets and Bus-tram tickets?Acheter et utiliser son ticket pour le busOn the bus network, what can you buy on board?How does the Contactless Credit Card Boarding Ticket work?Tarifs réduitsWho can benefit from reduced rates?Can school groups still benefit from a special rate on the rail network?Aller à l’aéroportWhich transport tickets to reach the airports?