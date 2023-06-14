There is no impact on the user, except for users who are subject to recovery procedures; As part of this resumption of activity and in view of the legal form of Ile-de-France Mobilités, the forced recovery carried out by the Public Treasury will now be put in place.



When the sums due are not paid, the pass will be cancelled by the Navigo agency and the Account Holder will no longer be able to travel with this pass. After one year after the termination, the payer receives a notice of the sums to be paid from Île-de-France Mobilités published by the Public Treasury if he has still not regularised his debt.

· the notice of the sums to be paid is sent to the Payer by post;

· the payment of these sums must be made only to the Public Treasury at a branch of the Public Treasury, in an affiliated tobacconist or on the payfip.gouv.fr website. The terms of payment accepted are specified on the notice of amounts to be paid;

· certain acts related to the management of the contract are blocked;

· actions for seizure, in particular on bank accounts or salaries, can be initiated by Île-de-France Mobilités.