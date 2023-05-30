In accordance with the regulations on the protection of personal data (Law No. 78-17 of 6 January 1978 as amended relating to information technology, files and freedoms and the General Data Protection Regulation), the Data Controller and the Payer each have the right to access, rectify, delete, limit, portability, and object for legitimate reasons, to define advance directives relating to the fate of their Data after their death as well as the right to lodge a complaint with the CNIL.

Before the transfer of your data on 1 June, these rights may be exercised with the data protection officer of Comutitres S.A.S:

After the transfer of your data on 1 June, these rights may be exercised with the Île-de-France Mobilités Data Protection Officer:

In order to be processed, all requests must be accompanied by a copy of your proof of identity.