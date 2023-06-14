As of June 1, 2023, the activities previously managed by Comutitres S.A.S on behalf of carriers operating in the Île-de-France region, will be taken over by Ile de France Mobilités, 39 BIS rue de Châteaudun 75009 Paris (SIREN 287 500 078) which will subcontract the management of them to its subsidiary, Comutitres S.A.S, 21 Boulevard Haussmann 75009 Paris (SIREN 919 451 823).

Consequently, the data processed for the management of your contracts (transport and commercial) and your transport media will be transferred to Ile-de-France Mobilités, which becomes the data controller of your personal data.

The purpose of this page is to inform you of changes to the general terms and conditions of sale and the rights you have in the context of the transfer of your transport and commercial contracts, and in fact of your personal data to Ile-de-France Mobilités, subcontracted by Comutitres S.A.S.