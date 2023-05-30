Can I object to this transfer and the processing of your personal data?
In accordance with Article 21 of the General Data Protection Regulation, you may object to this transfer and to the processing of your personal data by contacting the Data Protection Officer:
- For Comutitres S.A.S : [email protected]
- For Ile-de-France Mobilités: [email protected]
In order to be processed, all requests must be accompanied by a copy of your proof of identity.
You are informed that in such a case, Ile-de-France Mobilités will no longer be able to manage your transport tickets and you will no longer be able to benefit from them to travel.