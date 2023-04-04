Even if you haven't topped up your Navigo pass for a while, it remains valid for a period of 10 years from the date it was taken out.

The objective is to make it easier for you to travel by giving you the possibility of recharging your Navigo pass with a ticket at a later date without having to ask us to produce a new card each time you subscribe to or renew a transport contract.

To do this, it is therefore necessary that the active commercial contracts you have entered into for the use of your Navigo pass are transferred to Ile-de-France mobilités, even if you no longer use it.

It should be noted that the general terms and conditions of sale and use of your Navigo and Imagine'R passes will be modified.

Data associated with an inactive pass (i.e. one that has not been used to purchase a plan for more than 5 years) will be gradually deleted. As a result, it will no longer be possible to insure after-sales services requiring the data associated with the pass (loss, refund and theft in particular).

However, this data will be kept if you make a package purchase between now and October 1, 2023.