The displayed wait times indicate upcoming departures in real-time that are based on the actual (not theoretical) position of the vehicles. This information is provided by each transport operator.

On the Île-de-France mobilités application and the website, they are displayed in waiting times (e.g. 3 minutes) and not in times (e.g. 10:50) which apply for the scheduled times (but not in real time).

On the application, the next passages in real time are displayed in green on the various screens (interactive proximity map, timetable section, roadmap), accompanied by a "connected" icon composed of 3 bars, unlike the scheduled times which are displayed in black.