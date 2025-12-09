Where can I find the timetable at my stop?

Updated on Dec 09 2025

On the Île-de-France Mobilités app 

  • Open the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
  • Go to the Schedules section.
  • Choose the mode of transport (train, RER, metro, tram, cable, or bus).
  • Select the line or enter the bus number in the search bar.
  • Choose the stop concerned.
  • Or click directly on a stop from the Around Me map located on the home screen.

On the Île-de-France Mobilités website 

  • Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités website. 
  • From the "Get around" menu, go to the Opening hours section. 
  • Choose the mode of transport (train, RER, metro, tram, cable, or bus).
  • Depending on the mode of transport, select the line or enter the line number in the search bar.
  • Choose the desired departure stop.
  • Or click directly on a stop from the Around me map.