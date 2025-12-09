Where can I find the timetable at my stop?
On the Île-de-France Mobilités app
- Open the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
- Go to the Schedules section.
- Choose the mode of transport (train, RER, metro, tram, cable, or bus).
- Select the line or enter the bus number in the search bar.
- Choose the stop concerned.
- Or click directly on a stop from the Around Me map located on the home screen.
On the Île-de-France Mobilités website
- Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités website.
- From the "Get around" menu, go to the Opening hours section.
- Choose the mode of transport (train, RER, metro, tram, cable, or bus).
- Depending on the mode of transport, select the line or enter the line number in the search bar.
- Choose the desired departure stop.
- Or click directly on a stop from the Around me map.