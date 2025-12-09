The timetables displayed on the Île-de-France Mobilités website and app are made available by the transport operators.

It should be noted that the real-time schedules are materialized by a green wave next to the theoretical schedules and waiting times. The real-time data is based on the actual position of the vehicles.

The theoretical (planned) timetables are still available in the routes and timetables. They can be used as a reference in case of absence or inaccuracy of real-time data.

If you notice a discrepancy between the timetables displayed at the stop and those displayed on the Île-de-France Mobilités media or the Île-de-France Mobilités website and application, we invite you to let us know by using the contact form, specifying that it concerns the Timetables section and indicating the line and stop concerned.