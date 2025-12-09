Bookmarking your frequent addresses makes it easy to enter your route searches for the choice of departure or destination of the route.

Favorites are highlighted when entering destinations (route search) and on the home screen.

In particular, you can determine your "Home" and "Work" addresses to find them directly in the home page of your application.

On the Île-de-France Mobilités app

Open the Île-de-France Mobilités app.

Go to the My space section.

Click on My Favorites.

In the "Places" tab, select "Add a favorite place".

Enter the desired location in the search bar or select with the pointer from the map.

Choose the appropriate icon:

- Star: Overall Favorite

- Home: home

- Briefcase: place of work

Click Save this favorite.

Rename the favorite if necessary, then confirm.

Edit or manage your favorites at any time in My Space > My Favorites.

You can also add a favorite address from the route results: