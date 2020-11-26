If you are a user of the website, in order to keep you informed of the traffic situation on your line, it is necessary to have an account and to subscribe on the line by clicking on the "Alert" button (bell), displayed in the screens of the Timetable or Traffic Information section.

From a stage of the journey in the roadmap, the subscription is also possible with the "more actions on this stage" button.

You will then receive by e-mail the disruption information declared by the carrier operating the line.

The functions of the "My Personal Space" screen of My Account allow you to manage the receipt of your subscriptions (modification of time slots, deletion, etc.) in a centralized manner.