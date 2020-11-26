From the home screen, the "Add a favorite destination" button allows you to access the form for entering a new place favorite. Place favorites are highlighted when entering destinations (searching for directions) and on the home screen.



On the timetable screen at one stop on a line, the "Favourites" button at the top right activates the favourite. Your schedules are then accessible directly from the "Schedules" section ("Favorites" tab).



Route searches can also be bookmarked to easily launch from the "Favorites" screen of the menu by clicking on the button at the top right.



Saving a detailed itinerary of a trip allows you to have its content in "offline" mode and be alerted by a notification just before your departure.