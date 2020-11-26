In order to use your favourites from the website, you must first create an account and be logged in.



From the results screens of the different sections ("routes", "Nearby", "Schedules", "Traffic information"), clicking on the "Favourites" button (the star) saves the item as a favourite.



From the route map, on each of the stages it is also possible to bookmark the elements by clicking on the button "more actions on this stage" ("...").



Your favorite places are prioritized when entering a request for directions.



Your timetable favourites are displayed as soon as you select the "Schedules" section, highlighting the next passages in real time if they are available.



The functions of the "My Personal Space" screen of My Account allow you to manage your favorites (modification, deletion) centrally.