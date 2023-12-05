On the Île-de-France Mobilités website

It is possible to save a lot of information in order to facilitate its access later on the site (section Move me, if you have an account) or from the application.



The creation of favourites is possible from several Île-de-France Mobilités screens, by clicking on the "Favourites" button in the shape of a star.



On the mobile app

From the application, it is possible to bookmark a stop from the "Timetable" section and then by selecting the mode of transport (Metro, RER, tram, bus), the line of your choice and then the stop you are interested in. For trains and RER, you must enter a departure and arrival station to determine the correct direction of travel.

You can also determine your "Home" and "Work" addresses to find them directly in the home page of your application, or bookmark your route by selecting the star at the top right of your roadmap.

Location favorites make it easy to enter your route searches for the start or destination of the trip. Line favorites allow you to receive alerts based on disruptions. The stops or timetable favourites allow you to find the timetables of your lines in one click.