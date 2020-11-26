In order to keep you informed of the traffic situation on your line from the smartphone application, it is necessary to subscribe on the line by clicking on the "Alert" button (bell), displayed in the screens of the Timetables section.

You will then receive by notification the disruption information declared by the carrier operating the line.

The functions of the "My Favorites / Lines" screen from the Menu at the bottom right of the app allow you to manage your favorites (editing, deleting) centrally.