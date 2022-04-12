FAQ: Validate with your phone or smartwatchValider son trajetHow do I validate with my Android phone or Samsung Galaxy Watch?How do I validate with my iPhone or Apple Watch?What is Express Transit mode on iPhone and Apple Watch? How do I turn it on or off?I have a valid ticket on my phone/smartwatch, but I'm having trouble validatingI can no longer validate with my Android phone or smartwatchSituations particulières pendant le voyageCan I travel if my Android phone runs out of battery?Can I travel if my iPhone runs out of battery?If the input validation was impossible because all the validators were HS, what will happen?I have been charged several t+ tickets on a journeyContrôle et régularité du titreWhat do I need to present during an inspection?I have exceeded the validity period of my ticket, what will happen if I meet a control officer?