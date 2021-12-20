FAQ: Vélib'Découvrir et acheter un forfait Vélib’Which Vélib' packages are available on the Île-de-France Mobilités app?How do I buy Vélib' passes from the Île-de-France Mobilités app?I already have a Vélib' subscription on my Navigo pass, can I use it to buy Vélib' offers on the Île-de-France Mobilités app?I have a question about my Vélib' purchase historyUtiliser Vélib’How do I take my Vélib' at the station? Do I need to use a Navigo pass or a secret code?How to use an electric Vélib'?How do I return my Vélib' to the station?I have a question about my Vélib' purchase historyProblèmes et supportI have a problem during my Vélib' journey: who can I contact?The application tells me that my Navigo pass is already associated with a Vélib' Métropole subscription, when I don't have one!I can't scan my Navigo pass with my phoneI have lost or had my Navigo pass stolen, what steps should I take?