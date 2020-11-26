Since September 2019, Ile-de-France residents have had access to the electrically assisted bike rental service, Véligo Location, for €40 per month and a duration of 6 months to 9 months maximum, thanks to the possibility of renewing the subscription 1 time for 3 months.

Reduced rates will be offered to different audiences. In addition, 50% of the subscription can be reimbursed by the employer in exchange for an invoice obtained via Véligo Location.

Additional service offers such as accessory rental or insurance will be offered to customers who have subscribed to a Véligo Location subscription.