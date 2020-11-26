It can be seen that only 1.6% of trips made in Île-de-France are by bike (i.e. 650,000 daily trips). The Île-de-France Urban Travel Plan (PDUIF) aims to increase the use of bicycles and the Île-de-France region also wants to triple the number of bicycle trips in Île-de-France via its Bicycle Plan.

Île-de-France Mobilités has been committed since 2011 to the deployment of bicycle parking in stations by financing project owners. The Ile-de-France region's Bicycle Plan plans to devote 100 million euros by 2021 to finance cycling infrastructure. To create a strong ripple effect on the practice and to convince people of the advantages of electrically assisted bicycles, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to launch an e-bike rental service for the entire Île-de-France.