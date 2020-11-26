What to do in the event of a breakdown or damage?

Updated on Nov 26 2020

Preventive maintenance of the bike will be included in the price of the subscription. Véligo Location's customer service will offer support to ensure a quick and efficient intervention in the event of a breakdown.

In the event of theft or major damage, a deposit will be charged. The user will have the possibility of benefiting from a breakage & theft insurance reducing or cancelling this deposit, offered when subscribing to the Véligo Location service.