What to do in the event of a breakdown or damage?
Preventive maintenance of the bike will be included in the price of the subscription. Véligo Location's customer service will offer support to ensure a quick and efficient intervention in the event of a breakdown.
In the event of theft or major damage, a deposit will be charged. The user will have the possibility of benefiting from a breakage & theft insurance reducing or cancelling this deposit, offered when subscribing to the Véligo Location service.