The service is primarily intended for adults to facilitate their daily journeys on their home-work/study journeys. The children's offer with the provision of a cargo bike will be developed, the launch date has not yet been defined.

The objective is to make the electrically assisted bicycle a means of transport accessible to all, and in an equitable way throughout the region. This means taking into account the hilly nature of the Île-de-France region and the need for journeys over several kilometres. Under these conditions, the electrically assisted bicycle appears to be the most appropriate response to allow as many people as possible to be able to travel by bike.