Île-de-France Mobilités has appointed the Fluow consortium to set up and operate this new public service for a period of 6 years.

Fluow is a company dedicated to the Véligo Location service made up of four complementary French companies that are experts in sustainable mobility: La Poste via its eco-mobility activity Bemobi, Transdev, Vélogik and Cyclez. Strongly involved in the bicycle sector, each player in the group contributes to the realization of this large-scale project for the Île-de-France region. The consortium brings together technical, financial and change management know-how to support Île-de-France Mobilités in its ambitions in terms of sustainable mobility.