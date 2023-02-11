Map of the cultural advantages of the Navigo

The cultural benefits are fare reductions or exclusive services available all year round in + 300 cultural venues throughout Ile-de-France, for Navigo subscribers (Annual, Month, imagine R, Senior, Liberté +).

List of partner cultural venues
Cultural venueNavigo's cultural advantage offerFind out + about the place
4 DeltaReduced rate on the screenings of the Ciné-Junior Festival (2-15 February) and reduced rate on the other screeningshttps://www.cinemas-theatresaintmaur.com/
7 ParnassiansReduced rate on the screening as part of the Avant-premières! (4-12 July)http://www.parnassiens.com/
Abbey of MaubuissonFree admission to the exhibitions and 50% to 60% discount on drinkshttps://www.valdoise.fr/2013-abbaye-de-maubuisson.htm
Amaclio productionsWe offer Navigo card holders a Navigo Culture fare equivalent to the reduced fare of the Eternelle Notre-Dame experience, i.e. €20.99 instead of €30.99https://amaclio.com/
Atelier de Paris - Centre de Développement Chorégraphique National (CDCN)Reduced rate discovery offerhttps://www.atelierdeparis.org/
Threading Voices - January 24 to February 11, 2023Offer to come for the next edition of the festival.http://aufildesvoix.com/
Gérard Grisey Auditorium of the ConservatoireReduced Navigo Culture rate offer on all shows at cultural season rates for the holder + Navigo Circle for a companionhttps://www.sarcelles.fr/loisirs-culture/politique-culturelle-a-sarcelles/le-conservatoire-a-rayonnement-communal-de-sarcelles/
Generali Paris BalloonLess €2 on adult tickets (12 years old and +), i.e. €13 instead of €15 incl. VAThttps://www.ballondeparis.com/
Basilica of Saint-DenisSpecial rate on single ticket, combined ticket Pantheon – Basilica of Saint-Denishttp://www.saint-denis-basilique.fr/
National Library of FranceOffer under development.https://www.bnf.fr/fr
Cabaret SauvageReduced rate on specific productions and services such as meetings with artistshttps://www.cabaretsauvage.com/
Centquatre104Reduced rate on the entire programhttps://www.104.fr/
Centre André MalrauxReduced rate on certain cinema eventshttp://www.le-bourget.fr/Centre-Culturel-Andre-Malraux.html#.V2u_T7orLBs
Aragon-Triolet Cultural CentreReduced room rate for Navigo Pass holders for all screenings of Laurent Cantet's Arthur Rambohttps://www.mairie-orly.fr/Temps-libre/Culture/Centre-culturel-Aragon-Triolet/Programmation
Yves Montand Cinema Cultural CentreFor holders of the Navigo pass, access to the most advantageous individual rate for cinema screenings and shows. For holders of the Navigo pass with a "My card" subscription, it is possible to pass on the subscriber rate to a third party of their choice.https://www.livry-gargan.fr/mes-loisirs/culture/centre-culturel-cinema-yves-montand-873.html
Forum Cultural CenterThe City of Saint Gratien offers holders of the Navigo Culture Pass the opportunity to benefit from the reduced rate for shows during the cultural seasonhttp://www.ville-saintgratien.fr
Picasso Cultural CenterImplementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.orghttps://ecransvo.org/
Wladimir d'Ormesson Cultural CentreReduced rate on screenings of the Ciné junior festival and on event screeningshttps://www.ormesson.fr/ma-ville/culture-loisirs/centre-culturel-wladimir-d-ormesson
The Rex Cinematic Action CenterReduced room rate for Navigo Pass holders for all screenings of Arthur Rambo by Laurent Cantet (pending confirmation)http://www.lerex-chatenaymalabry.fr/
Centre d'Art Contemporain (CAC) BrétignyInvitation to openings and artist meetingshttps://www.cacbretigny.com/fr/
Wallonia-Brussels CentreReduced rate on the entire program, -5% at the bookstorehttp://www.cwb.fr/
Centre des ArtsImplementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.orghttps://ecransvo.org/
Centre des Arts Enghien les BainsThe Navigo subscribers concerned have access to the reduced rate on the entire programme (theatre, cinema, concert, festival included). Offer valid online or at the centre's ticket office and subject to the presentation of a Navigo justification. http://www.cda95.fr/
Centre of the banks of the MarneDiscounted ticket offer for member roomshttp://www.cdbm.org/
Centre PompidouAccess at the reduced rate for holders of the Navigo pass for the temporary exhibitions and the permanent collection, at the end of the day, from 6 p.m. Possibility of giving a friend or family member the reduced rate from 6 p.m., if the holder of the Navigo pass is already eligible for the reduced rate.https://billetterie.centrepompidou.fr
Expiatory Chapel - Centre des Monuments Nationaux (CMN)Special single ticket ratehttp://chapelle-expiatoire.monuments-nationaux.fr/
Chaplin - DenfertReduced rate on the screening as part of the Avant-premières! (4-12 July)http://www.lescinemaschaplin.fr/
Chaplin - Saint-LambertReduced rate on the screening as part of the Avant-premières! (4-12 July)http://www.lescinemaschaplin.fr/
Castle of AuversReduced rate of €10 from Tuesday to Friday. Offer valid on presentation of a Navigo justification at the castle's ticket office.http://www.chateau-auvers.fr/
Castle of BreteuilReduced rate for admission to the Park or entrance to the Park and visit of the castlehttps://www.breteuil.fr/fr/
Château de Champs-sur-Marne - Centre des Monuments Nationaux (CMN)Special single ticket ratehttp://www.chateau-champs-sur-marne.fr/
Château de FontainebleauSpecial single ticket ratehttps://www.chateaudefontainebleau.fr/
Château de Maisons - Centre des Monuments Nationaux (CMN)Special single ticket ratehttp://www.chateau-maisons.fr/
Castle of Monte CristoReduced rate on Saturdays onlyhttps://www.chateau-monte-cristo.com/main/visite/
Château de Rambouillet - Centre des Monuments Nationaux (CMN)Special single ticket ratehttp://chateau-rambouillet.monuments-nationaux.fr/
Château de Vincennes - Centre des Monuments Nationaux (CMN)Special single ticket ratehttp://www.chateau-vincennes.fr/
Castle Museum of NemoursPrice 3€ free visit and 5€ guided tour and same offer for accompanying holderhttps://www.nemours.fr/chateau-musee
Château Rosa BonheurReduced rate on reservation and meeting with the artists same rate for accompanying personhttps://www.chateau-rosa-bonheur.fr/
Christine Cinema ClubReduced rate on the screening as part of the Avant-premières! (4-12 July)https://pariscinemaclub.com/christine/
Cinema 220One-off offer and reduced rate on member roomshttp://www.cine220.com/
Cinema Agnès VardaReduced room rate for Navigo Pass holders for all screenings of Laurent Cantet's Arthur Rambohttps://www.lesbordsdescenes.fr/
André Malraux CinemaReduced rate on certain cinema eventshttp://www.ville-bondy.fr/culture/cinema-andre-malraux/
Apollo CinemaReduced room rate for Navigo Pass holders for all screenings of Laurent Cantet's Arthur Rambohttp://cinema-apollo.fr/
Arcel CinemaOne-off offer and reduced rate on member gymshttps://cinemas.grandparissud.fr/arcel
Cinema of VanvesReduced room rate for Navigo Pass holders for all screenings of Laurent Cantet's Arthur Rambohttp://www.theatre-vanves.fr/
Filmmakers' CinemaReduced rate on the screening as part of the Avant-premières! (4-12 July)http://www.bistrotdescineastes.com/
Pantheon CinemaReduced rate on the screening as part of the Avant-premières! (4-12 July)https://www.whynotproductions.fr/pantheon/
Henri Langlois CinemaImplementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.orghttps://ecransvo.org/
Ysieux Intercommunal CinemaImplementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.orghttps://ecransvo.org/
Cinessonne Travelling CinemaFor Navigo subscribers, access to the reduced rate for all the programming of the Cinéma Itinérant de Cinessonne. Offer valid on presentation of the current Navigo pass at the ticket office of the partner venues.https://www.cinessonne.com/evenements/cinema-itinerant-2023-1670260800
Jacques Brel CinemaImplementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.orghttps://ecransvo.org/
Jacques Prévert CinemaReduced room rate for Navigo Pass holders for all screenings of Laurent Cantet's Arthur Rambo, + reduced rate of €16 instead of €22 on the broadcast program "The Metropolitan Opera, Bolshoi and the Comédie Française"http://www.tcprevert.fr/
Jacques Prévert CinemaPrice at €2.50 on identified event sessions.http://cineprevert.blogspot.fr/
Jean Vigo CinemaReduced rate at the gym for holders of the Navigo Pass for all screenings of Arthur Rambo by Laurent Cantethttp://www.cinema-jean-vigo.fr/
Cinema l'AntarèsImplementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.orghttps://ecransvo.org/
Cinema la LucarneDiscounted ticket offer for member roomshttp://www.mjccreteil.com/
Cinema Le CalypsoReduced rate on single cinema tickets; ALTAIR conferences; Opera, Ballet, concert, theatre broadcastshttp://cinema-calypso.fr/
Cinema Le CasinoReduced rate on screenings of the Ciné junior festival and on event screeningshttp://www.mairie-villiers94.com/
Cinema Le ContiImplementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.orghttps://ecransvo.org/
Cinema Le Figuier BlancImplementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.orghttps://ecransvo.org/
Cinema Le ForumReduced rate on screenings of the Ciné junior festival and on event screeningshttps://ville-boissy.fr/vivre-a-boissy/culture-evenements/cinema-le-forum/
Cinema Le KosmosReduced room rate for Navigo Pass holders for all screenings of Laurent Cantet's Arthur Rambohttp://cinemakosmos.fontenay.fr/
Cinema Le Lavoir numériqueReduced rate on screenings of the Ciné junior festival and on event screeningshttps://www.ville-gentilly.fr/au-quotidien/culture/service-culturel-municipal
Cinema Le LidoReduced room rate for Navigo Pass holders for all screenings of Laurent Cantet's Arthur Rambohttps://www.cinemas-theatresaintmaur.com/
Cinema Le PalaceImplementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.orghttps://ecransvo.org/
Cinema Le ParterreOne-off offer and reduced rate on member roomshttps://www.cinemaleparterre.fr/
Cinema le SélectReduced rate on entertainment and debate evenings (excluding live broadcasts) for Navigo pass holdershttp://www.leselect.ville-antony.fr/
Cinema Les 7 BatignollesReduced rate of €11.90 instead of €14.20 every Monday and Thursday excluding eventshttp://cinema-7batignolles.fr/
Cinema Les ToilesReduced room rate for Navigo Pass holders for all screenings of Laurent Cantet's Arthur Rambohttps://ecransvo.org/
Lino Ventura CinemaOne-off offer and reduced rate on member roomshttps://www.lesbordsdescenes.fr/
Louis Daquin CinemaReduced rate of €5 for pass holders instead of €6.50http://cinemadublancmesnil.fr/
Prévert CinemaReduced rate on screenings of the Ciné junior festival and on event screeningshttp://salle-pierre-et.gaqo.net/
Royal Palace CinemaReduced rate on screenings of the Ciné junior festival and on event screeningshttps://royalpalacenogent.fr/
Studio 28 CinemaReduced rate on the screening as part of the Avant-premières! (4-12 July)http://www.cinema-studio28.fr/
Trianon CinemaReduced room rate for Navigo Pass holders for all screenings of Arthur Rambo by Laurent Cantet (pending confirmation)http://www.sceaux.fr/films-au-trianon
Utopia CinemaImplementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.orghttps://ecransvo.org/
Cinemas of the PalaceOn presentation of a valid Navigo pass at the cash desk, a rate of €5 is offered on the event screenings of the Cinémas du Palais: sessions with guests, animated, with workshops, at an average of two events per week, throughout the year, for all ages. Excluding opera screenings in the cinemahttp://www.lepalais.com/
Cinépal'One-off offer and reduced rate on member roomshttps://www.cinepal.fr/
KineticsDiscounted ticket offer for member roomshttp://www.caese.fr/
Cité de la musique-Philharmonie de ParisReduced rate for the Museum and for the exhibitions of the Cité de la musique - Philharmonie de Parishttps://philharmoniedeparis.fr/fr
City of Architecture and HeritageFor Navigo subscribers, access to the reduced rate of €6 instead of €9 for the museum and €9 instead of €12 for temporary exhibitions. Offer valid on presentation of the Navigo pass at the museum's ticket office.https://www.citedelarchitecture.fr/fr
City of Science and IndustryReduced rate granted within the limit of eligible stocks on online ticketing purchase of a full-price ticket Exhibitions of the Cité des sciences et de l'industrie on activation of the promotional code NAVIGO: offer valid for 1 year, renewable 2 timeshttps://www.cite-sciences.fr
Citéco - Cité de l'ÉconomieFor Navigo subscribers and their companion, reduced rate on the permanent collections. For subscribers imagine R, very reduced rate at 6€ on the permanent collections. Offer valid on online and physical ticketing, on presentation of proof. https://www.citeco.fr/
Club de l'ÉtoileReduced rate on the screening as part of the Avant-premières! (4-12 July)http://www.clubdeletoile.fr/
Oposito Company - Le Moulin FonduSpecific rates for organized visits, outings and privileged meetingshttps://www.oposito.fr/-Le-Moulin-Fondu-.html
Concierge service - Centre des Monuments Nationaux (CMN)Special rate on single ticket, combined ticket Conciergerie – Sainte-Chapellehttp://www.paris-conciergerie.fr/
Regional Conservatory of Cergy-PontoiseReduced price €5 or €10 depending on the concertshttp://www.conservatoire-cergypontoise.fr
Coulommiers Pays de Brie Tourism1 free ticket for 1 ticket purchased on tourist roaming services with Ferté Jazz + Atelier du goût in a private session 1 brie and champagne tasting or 1 free masterclass cooking class ticket per sessionhttps://www.coulommierspaysdebrie-tourisme.fr/
Dali ParisFull price (26 years +): €13, Reduced (teachers, job seekers, -26 years old): €9, Free: -8 years oldhttp://www.daliparis.com/
Domaine de Dampierre-en-YvelinesReducedhttps://www.domaine-dampierre.com/
Domont cinemaImplementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.orghttps://ecransvo.org/
Janine Haddad School of ArtReduced price offer, courses, privileged meetings with the exhibiting artists. Exhibition openings.https://www.sarcelles.fr/loisirs-culture/politique-culturelle-a-sarcelles/lecole-dart-janine-haddad-a-sarcelles/tarifs-des-cotisations-de-lecole-janine-haddad-2021-2022/
Cinema Club SchoolsOffer under development.https://www.cinemasindependantsparisiens.fr/
Eole Factory Festival - September 7 to 10, 2023Opening of the reduced rate to Navigo Month, Annual, Senior, imagine R and Liberté + subscribers.https://www.eolefactoryfestival.com
Wood SwordOffer under development.http://www.cine-epeedebois.fr/
Space 1789Opening of the reduced rate to Navigo subscribers for the following shows of the 2023/2024 season: Maldonne, choreography by Leïla Ka; Carte blanche passinho, choreography by Smaïl Kanouté; Free Will by Julie Bertin; Bamako women's basketball players by Thomas Guérineau; Olympicorama, by Frédéric Ferrer. Offer valid only at the ticket office on presentation of a valid Navigo subscription.http://www.espace-1789.com/
Espace Bernard MantienneReduced room rate for Navigo Pass holders for all screenings of Laurent Cantet's Arthur Rambohttp://ebmantienne.fr/
Espace culturel Alain-Poher - Salle Charles ChaplinReduced rate on screenings of the Ciné junior festival and on event screeningshttp://www.ablon-sur-seine.fr/?Espace-Culturel-Alain-Poher#.X1JVeYvgpXU
Espace Culturel André Malraux (ECAM) - Théâtre Du Kremlin-BicêtreReduced rate of €9 on shows, €15 on shows at an exceptional rate and €8 on family showshttp://ecam-lekremlinbicetre.com/
Daniel Sorano SpaceReduced rate on screenings of the Ciné junior festival and on event screeningshttp://www.espacesorano.com/
Espace des Arts - Salle Philippe NoiretReduced rate on certain cinema eventshttp://espace-des-arts.fr/
Espace Jean-Marie PoirierReduced rate on screenings of the Ciné junior festival and on event screeningshttps://www.cinemapublic.org/espace-jean-marie-poirier-sucy-en-brie/
Pontoise Baroque Festival - September 23 to December 16, 2023Reduced price on the entire program (except September 24 and October 20). Purchase directly online on the website or on site on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For further information: 0134351871www.festivalbaroque-pontoise.fr
Festival D'Auvers-sur-Oise - 30 April to 28 September 2023For concerts with a single series: access to the reduced rate for Navigo subscribers. For concerts offering several categories of seats: upgrade of categories 2 and 3 for Navigo subscribers (category 2 at the price of the 3rd and category 3 at the price of the 4th). Offers valid by phone on 01 30 36 77 77 or by email at [email protected] and subject to the sending of a Navigo receipt by email.https://festival-auvers.com/
Festival D'automne in Paris - September 7, 2023 to January 30, 2024For holders of a Navigo subscription, the Festival d'Automne is offering, for the entire programme of the 2023 edition, i.e. 82 events in 73 venues in Paris and Île-de-France, 4,000 seats at a reduced rate on full individual tickets, excluding subscriptions and specific rates For more information, please refer to the festival's online programme https://www.festival-automne.com/programmehttps://www.festival-automne.com/
Festival De Saint Denis - June 2 to 27, 2023Offer to come for the next edition of the festival.http://www.festival-saint-denis.com/
Festival des 2 Rivières - June 16 to 18, 2023Offer to come for the next edition of the festival.https://www.festivaldes2rivieres.com/billetterie/
Jazz au Fil de l'Oise Festival - September 23 to December 10, 2023To holders of a Navigo subscription and their companion, Reduced Rate on all programming (except La Grande Table on 25 November). As the Festival is itinerant, the price varies according to the concert and its location.https://www.jazzaufildeloise.fr
Mama Festival - October 11 to 13, 2023Navigo subscribers benefit from the reduced rate of €22 on the entire festival programme, within the limit of 40 seats per day. Reservation on the dedicated ticket office: https://widget.weezevent.com/ticket/3de3fa44-d80d-4082-9503-962f90e8a6cbhttps://widget.weezevent.com/ticket/3de3fa44-d80d-4082-9503-962f90e8a6cb
Paris Summer Festival - July 10 to 30, 2023Offer to come for the next edition of the festival.https://www.parislete.fr/
Peacock Society Festival - July 8 & 9, 2023Offer to come for the next edition of the festival.https://linktr.ee/avantages_culture_Navigo
Rock-En-Seine Festival - August 23 to 27, 2023Offer to come for the next edition of the festival.https://shotgun.live/fr/rock-en-seine-2023?noHeader=true&utm_source=res&noFooter=true
Festival SolidaysOffer to come for the next edition of the festival.https://solidays.seetickets.com/event/solidays-2023-pass-3-jours/hippodrome-de-longchamp/2454498
World Music Cities Festival - October 13 to November 12, 2023The Navigo subscribers concerned have access to the reduced rate on the festival's concerts presented at the Point Fort in Aubervilliers. See the program on the festival website. Offer valid on the online ticket office and subject to the presentation of a Navigo proof on the evening of the performance.http://www.villesdesmusiquesdumonde.com/
Festival We Love GreenOffer to come for the next edition of the festival.https://welovegreen.seetickets.com/content/pass-choice?c=1&offercode=wlgnavigo23
Festival YardlandOffer to come for the next edition of the festival.https://linktr.ee/avantages_culture_Navigo
Lane 7Reduced rate of 3€ on full price reserved for Val d'Europe inhabitantshttp://www.file7.com/
Le Corbusier FoundationDiscount 2€ on full prices and one-off offer on free guided tours announced by newsletterhttp://www.fondationlecorbusier.fr/
Royaumont FoundationReduced rate on the entrance fee to the visits, same rate for accompanying personshttps://www.royaumont.com/la-fondation-royaumont/
France Miniature20% discount on the entrance ticket at the France Miniature park ticket office for Navigo subscribers + 1 accompanying person. Offer valid on presentation of a valid Navigo pass at the France Miniature park ticket offices, until November 5, 2023 according to the opening schedule. Non-exchangeable, non-refundable and cannot be combined with any promotion or preferential rate. D37http://www.franceminiature.fr/
Galeria ContinuaFree guided tourhttp://www.galleriacontinua.com/
Great ActionOffer under development.http://www.legrandaction.com/
Institute of Islamic CulturesNavigo subscribers benefit from a free and exclusive guided tour of each ICI exhibition https://www.institut-cultures-islam.org/
Arab World InstituteReduced rate for the Navigo subscriber on museum admission, exhibitions and shows. Reduced rate for the companion of the Navigo subscriber if under 26 years old or jobseeker or beneficiary of the RSA. For the under-26s, the exhibition "What Palestine brings to the world" and the museum are free all summer long.http://www.imarabe.org/
Giacometti InstituteNavigo subscribers benefit from a preferential rate of €7 for the ALBERTO GIACOMETTI exhibition. THE NOSE, from October 7, 2023 to January 7, 2024. Offer valid only at the foundation's ticket office, on presentation of a valid Navigo justificationhttps://www.fondation-giacometti.fr/
Insula orchestra and guest artistsReduced rate PUBLIC within the limit of 100 places + Reduced rate YOUTH 10€ season concertshttp://insulaorchestra.fr/
International Visual TheatreReduced rate of €15 for Navigo pass holders and discovery rate of €15 for the second person as part of the Navigo circlehttp://ivt.fr/
Tennis CourtReduced rate on Solo Pass and Duo Pass / offer limited to the first 1000 subscriptionshttps://jeudepaume.org/pass-image/
The ScreenReduced rate on certain cinema eventshttp://www.lecranstdenis.fr/
The Blue OrangeImplementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.orghttps://ecransvo.org/
The Cdndu Val de Marne BrickworksComplimentary hot drink at the barhttps://www.labriqueterie.org/
The Cinémathèque FrançaiseOffer on the Méliès Museum: 1 full-price ticket purchased / 1 free admission. Offer valid only on site.https://www.cinematheque.fr/
The KeyReduced rate on a selection of dates and on a quota of seats per date.http://www.laclef.asso.fr/
La Colline TheaterEvery three months, La Colline offers holders of a Navigo pass the opportunity to benefit from a preferential rate to attend a show of the season: €20 per seat and €10 for those under 30. . Offer valid for the purchase of 2 tickets on the dates indicatedhttps://www.colline.fr/les-ateliers-pour-tous/sortez-au-theatre-grace-votre-passe-navigo
The Dynamo of Banlieues BleuesSubscriber rate (€8 per concert) on a selection of 2 concerts per quarter, within the limit of 5 tickets per evening. Reservation by phone only and collection on site after validity check.http://www.banlieuesbleues.org/
The WarblerReduced rate on certain cinema eventshttps://www.mairie-neuillyplaisance.com/
The Ferme du BuissonReduced room rate for Navigo Pass holders for all screenings of Laurent Cantet's Arthur Rambohttp://www.lafermedubuisson.com/
The Gallery, Contemporary Art Center of Noisy-le-SecOffer of privileged visits and meetings around a snack and delivery of publications published by the Centrehttp://lagalerie-cac-noisylesec.fr/
The FireflyImplementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.orghttps://ecransvo.org/
The MandapaAccess to the reduced rate of the same level as that offered to job seekers, students, retirees, residents of the 13th arrondissement. Booking and payment online on the establishment's website.https://www.centre-mandapa.fr/
La Pop - Peniche Opera - Compagnie Lyrique NationalePrice of 12€ for beneficiaries of minimum social benefits and 10€ for members with the same price for accompanying personshttp://www.lapop.fr/
La Scala ParisNavigo culture fare, access to the reduced rate on all shows. Cercle, access at the reduced rate on all shows for a 2nd person.https://lascala-paris.com/
The Seine MusicaleReduced rate of 10% compared to the full price, on a selection of shows performed by the Seine Musicale, within the limit of available seats.https://www.laseinemusicale.com/
The ArchipelagoOffer under development.http://www.larchipel.net/
The HarlequinOffer under development.http://www.lesecransdeparis.fr/cinema/2625/arlequin/seances
The 6BFree admission to all exhibitions every Thursday evening and Sunday eveninghttps://www.le6b.fr/
The BallReduced price €6 instead of €7http://www.le-bal.fr/
The BalzacOffer under development.http://www.cinemabalzac.com/
The BradyOffer under development.http://www.lebrady.fr/
The Cin'HocheReduced rate on certain cinema eventshttp://www.cinhoche.fr/
The Cinema of Choisy-le-RoiReduced rate on screenings of the Ciné junior festival and on event screeningshttp://theatrecinemachoisy.fr/
The CrédacReduced rate at the Crédacantine (Visit of the exhibition and lunch)http://www.credac.fr/
The CubeReduced rate of €5 applies to all shows and concertshttp://www.lecube.com/
The Cyclop - Jean TinguelyReduced fare on presentation of the tickethttp://www.lecyclop.com/
The Vauréal ForumReduced rate for Navigo pass holders of €2 subtracted from the presale price for each concerthttp://www.leforum-vaureal.fr/
The Grand Rex & Rex StudiosFor the Navigo subscriber, reduced rate at €9 for the visit of the Rex Studios, reduced rate on the cinema sessions on Monday and Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., reduced rate at €15.50 on the guided tour of the Grand Rex. Offer valid for the companion of the Navigo subscriber, if the latter already benefits from the reduced rate elsewhere.https://www.legrandrex.com/rexstudios
The Hall of SongReduced price €10 instead of €13 and €12 instead of €18 for imagine R €5http://www.lehall.com/
The LincolnReduced rate on the screening as part of the Avant-premières! (4-12 July)http://www.lelincoln.com/
The Book-ExchangeFree admission to the public cultural actions of the Livre-Échange. Privileged meetings with authors and professionals in the book industryhttps://www.sarcelles.fr/annuaire-acteurs-locaux/le-livre-echange/
The LuxorReduced rate on the screening as part of the Avant-premières! (4-12 July)http://www.cinemalouxor.fr/
The LucernaireReduced rate on the screening as part of the Avant-premières! (4-12 July)http://www.lucernaire.fr/
The Majestic in MontereauOn presentation of a valid Navigo pass at the cash desk, pass holders residing outside the municipalities of Montereau and the shareholder-partner municipalities (Bazoches-sur-le-Betz, Cannes-Ecluse, Chevry-en-Sereine, Courcelles-en-Bassée, Donnemarie-Dontilly, La Grande Paroisse, Pont-sur-Yonne, Saint-Germain-Laval, Salins, Thoury-Férottes, Villeneuve-la-Guyard, Vernou-la-celle-sur-seine, Fontenailles, Passy-sur-Seine, Grisy-sur-Seine, Balloy, Domats and Egligny) benefit from the same rates special "Partners" than those granted to the inhabitants of these municipalities. See the list of these rates on the establishment's website.https://www.majestic-montereau.fr/
The Monfort TheatreReduced rate on the entire programhttp://www.lemonfort.fr/
Le Mouffetard - Théâtre Des Arts de la MarionnetteDiscounted rateshttp://www.lemouffetard.com/
The World's Smallest CircusThe World's Smallest Circus offers a reduced rate of €10http://www.lepluspetitcirquedumonde.fr/
The strong point of AubervilliersThe Navigo subscribers concerned have access to the reduced rate on a selection of concerts. See the programme on the website of the Point Fort d'Aubervilliers. Offer valid on the online ticket office and subject to the presentation of a Navigo proof on the evening of the performance. http://www.lepointfort.com
The RexyReduced room rate for Navigo Pass holders for all screenings of Laurent Cantet's Arthur Rambohttp://www.cinemaprovins.fr/
The Saint Andrew of the ArtsOffer under development.http://cinesaintandre.fr/
The StudioReduced room rate for Navigo Pass holders for all screenings of Laurent Cantet's Arthur Rambohttps://lestudio-aubervilliers.fr/
The Rungis TheatreOffer under development.http://www.theatre-rungis.fr/
The TrianonReduced rate on certain cinema eventshttp://www.cinematrianon.fr/
The Nomadic ScreenReduced rate on certain cinema eventshttp://www.ecran-nomade.fr/
The WarehouseOffer under development.http://www.lentrepot.fr/
The 3 Robespierre CinemasReduced rate on certain screenings as part of the Ciné Junior festival (2-15 February). Reduced room rate for Navigo Pass holders for all screenings of Laurent Cantet's Arthur Rambohttp://3cines.vitry94.fr/
The 3 LuxembourgsOffer under development.http://www.lestroisluxembourg.com/
The 5 CaumartinsReduced rate on the screening as part of the Avant-premières! (4-12 July)http://www.cinqcaumartin.com/
The Cinoches - DesnosOne-off offer and reduced rate on member gymshttps://cinemas.grandparissud.fr
Les Gémeaux Scène Nationale De SceauxReduced rates within the limit of available places - excluding events at a single pricehttp://www.lesgemeaux.com/
The EscorialOffer under development.http://www.lesecransdeparis.fr/
The waveReduced price €18 on dance showshttp://www.londe.fr/
Luminor City HallOffer under development.http://www.luminor-hoteldeville.com/
Mac CréteilReduced price of €12 and free for accompanying personhttps://www.maccreteil.com/
Mac Val4€ price list in forcehttp://www.macval.fr/
House of Auguste ComteReduced price of €2 at the entrancehttp://www.augustecomte.org/
Maison Caillebotte - City of YerresNavigo culture rate = 10€ (House visit + current exhibition) Navigo culture rate = 6€ (House visit only)https://www.yerres.fr/
Iron House City of PoissyReducedhttps://www.ville-poissy.fr/index.php/sport-culture/equipements-culturels/maison-de-fer.html
House of Culture of JapanMCJP member rate applied to cinema screenings onlyhttp://www.mcjp.fr/
House of PoetryOffer of youth cards to the first registrants (100 cards to win) with the code "MDP"https://www.maisondelapoesieparis.com/
Malakoff House of Arts1 tote bag offered on the 1st visit and VIP visit of the exhibition and snack visit for children during the holidays and reduced rate for the Workshopshttp://maisondesarts.malakoff.fr/
Doctor Gachet's houseDonation of a document to help with the visithttps://www.valdoise.fr/612-la-maison-du-docteur-gachet.htm
Jean Cocteau HouseThe Navigo Culture rate is equivalent to the reduced rate, i.e. €6.50, for a self-guided visit. The Navigo Culture rate is equivalent to the reduced rate, i.e. €6.50, to attend an event.http://www.maisonjeancocteau.com/
Maison Pour Tous Gérard PhilipeReduced rate on screenings of the Ciné junior festival and on event screeningshttps://www.facebook.com/people/MPT-Gérard-Philipe/100064061231076/
Raymond Devos House-MuseumReduced price for a guided tour (€5 instead of €8) and writing workshop (€15 instead of €20)https://raymond-devos.org/
Majestic BastilleOffer under development.http://www.lesecransdeparis.fr/
Majestic PassyReduced rate on the screening as part of the Avant-premières! (4-12 July)http://www.lesecransdeparis.fr/
Max Linder PanoramaReduced rate on the screening as part of the Avant-premières! (4-12 July)http://maxlinder.com/
MC93 Maison de la culture de Seine-Saint-DenisReduced price of €18 (instead of €25 or €30) on a selection of shows listed here: https://www.mc93.com/info-pratiques/tarifshttps://www.mc93.com/info-pratiques/tarifs
Shoah MemorialFree guided tour on Sunday afternoon. 5% discount at the bookshopmemorialdelashoah.org
Monnaie De ParisReduced rate €10 on museum admission and reduced rate €10 for the accompanying personhttps://www.monnaiedeparis.fr/
Bossuet Museum - City of MeauxReduced rate for Navigo pass holders and reduced rate for a companion on the model of a discovery offerhttp://www.musee-bossuet.fr/
Clemenceau MuseumReduced rate for cultural benefits at €3, every Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased on site, at the establishment.http://www.musee-clemenceau.fr/
Museum of Art and History of MelunAdmission at a single price of 1 (excluding reduced price), free guided tour for temporary exhibitions, invitation to openingshttps://www.ville-melun.fr/temps-libre/musee-d-art-et-d-histoire-de-la-ville-de-melun
Museum of Jewish Art and HistoryFree permanent collection on the first Saturday of the month from October to June and -5% on the bookshop.http://www.mahj.org/
Louis Senlecq Museum of Art and History - L'Isle AdamFree admissionhttp://www.musee.ville-isle-adam.fr/
Paul Eluard Museum of Art and History - Saint DenisReduced rates and one-off offers on events, visits, meetings, skip-the-linehttp://musee-saint-denis.com/#accueil
Inland Waterway MuseumReduced rate of €4.50 instead of €5, Minimum social rate at €2.70 instead of €3, rate under 18 and school at €1.80 instead of €2, Reduced rate Conflanais at €1.35 instead of €1.50http://www.musee-batellerie-conflans.fr/
Gendarmerie MuseumReduced price €5 and circle €5 for specific services and visitshttps://www.gendarmerie.interieur.gouv.fr/musee
Museum of the Great WarReduced rate for the Navigo subscribers concerned. Offer valid at physical and online ticket offices.http://www.museedelagrandeguerre.eu/
Postal MuseumReduced rate at the entrance to the museum for Navigo pass holdershttp://www.museedelaposte.fr/
Museum of the National ResistanceHalf-price admission of €4 and two free guided tour slots on Saturdays and Sundayshttp://www.musee-resistance.com/
Museum of Seine-et-MarneBest rates offered by the five establishments on temporary tours and eventshttp://www.musee-seine-et-marne.fr/
Toile de Jouy MuseumFull price admission €9 / reduced price €7http://www.museedelatoiledejouy.fr/
Air and Space MuseumReduced rate for one accompanying person on check-in/boarding ticket (museum entrance and plane visit)https://www.museeairespace.fr/
Army MuseumReducedhttps://www.musee-armee.fr/
Musée de l'OrangerieReduced rate on the entire Carte Blanche membership offer. Offer valid only at the museum's physical ticket office. https://www.musee-orangerie.fr/
Museum of MontmartreReduced ticket of €11 and access to the museum: permanent collections, temporary exhibition, gardens + one-off offershttp://museedemontmartre.fr/
Bourdelle Departmental Museum in EgrevilleBest rates on tours and temporary eventshttp://www.musee-jardin-bourdelle.fr/
Departmental Museum of Prehistory in Ile-de-FranceBest rates on tours and temporary eventshttp://www.musee-prehistoire-idf.fr/
Departmental Museum of Painters of BarbizonBest rates on tours and temporary eventshttp://www.musee-peintres-barbizon.fr/
Stephane Mallarmé Departmental MuseumBest rates on tours and temporary eventshttp://www.musee-mallarme.fr/
Museum of Arts and Crafts - CnamReduced rate for the holder of the Navigo pass and their companion, on the museum access ticket (including admission to the permanent and temporary exhibitions), only during the period of the temporary exhibition.https://www.arts-et-metiers.net/
Museum of Urban and Social History of SuresnesReducedhttps://webmuseo.com/ws/musee-suresnes/app/report/index.html
Musée d'OrsayReduced rate on the entire Carte Blanche membership offer. Offer valid only at the museum's physical ticket office. https://www.musee-orsay.fr/
Choco Story Chocolate Museum€10 instead of €12 and €8.50 instead of €10 for young people and studentshttp://www.museeduchocolat.fr/
Museum of the Royal Estate of MarlyReduced rate during the school holidays in zone C. Reduced rate during exceptional events organized in collaboration with the museums of Francehttps://musee-domaine-marly.fr/
Poissy Toy MuseumReducedhttps://www.ville-poissy.fr/index.php/sport-culture/equipements-culturels/musee-du-jouet.html
Louvre MuseumOffers the Navigo holder the benefit of the reduced fare on the Friends of the Louvre card. Offers available only on site at the Friends of the Louvre reception desk under the Pyramid.http://www.amisdulouvre.fr/
Musée du quai Branly – Jacques ChiracNavigo: reduced rate on annual passes and audio guides. Solo Pass: €30 instead of €35. Duo Pass: €50 instead of €60. Audio guide: €3 instead of €5. ImaginR card: free for the cardholder (-26 years old) + reduced rate on the entrance ticket (€9 instead of €12) for a companion. On presentation of proof of validity.http://www.quaibranly.fr/
Musée En HerbeReduced rate only for imagine R holders Student free for the accompanying personhttp://museeenherbe.com/
Eugene Career MuseumA DVD on the painter Eugène Carrière given to the bearershttps://www.eugenecarriere.com/
Furnace MuseumReduced rate of €7 instead of €9http://www.musee-fournaise.com/
Intercommunal Museum of Nogent-sur-MarneReduced rate on a guided tour of your choice of permanent exhibition on the banks of the Marne or permanent exhibition for groups of 8 people, by appointmenthttp://www.museenogentsurmarne.net/
Jean Jacques Rousseau MuseumReduced rate for people accompanying the visitor holding the Navigo pass who benefits from a reduced or free rate at the Jean-Jacques Rousseau Museum + a 5% discount at the museum shop for the same two visitorshttp://museejjrousseau.montmorency.fr/
Gustave Moreau National MuseumReduced price on the Moreau Museum entrance ticket (excluding exhibitions): €5 instead of €7. Reduced rate on the Moreau Museum ticket (during exhibition): €7 instead of €9, Reduced price on the Moreau/Henner combined ticket (excluding exhibition): €7 instead of €9 and (during exhibition): €9 instead of €11.http://www.musee-moreau.fr/
Jean-Jacques Henner National MuseumReduced price on entrance ticket to the Henner Museum: €4 instead of €6. Reduced price on the Moreau/Henner combined ticket (excluding exhibition): €7 instead of €9 and (during exhibition): €9 instead of €11.https://www.musee-henner.fr/
Picasso Museum1-year solo pass: €25 instead of €27 2-year solo pass: €47 instead of €50 1-year duo pass: €45 instead of €50 2-year duo pass: €80 instead of €90https://www.museepicassoparis.fr/fr/page-daccueil
New Gare au ThéâtreNavigo culture fare at €8. One-off offers: newsletter and to be seen on the websitehttp://www.gareautheatre.com/
New Theatre of MontreuilReducedhttp://www.nouveau-theatre-montreuil.com/
New OdeonReduced rate on the screening as part of the Avant-premières! (4-12 July)http://www.nouvelodeon.com/
Opéra ComiqueOperas: -35 years old 1 ticket at -35% same price accompanying Concert: at lunchtime 1 ticket purchased = 1 free ticket visit Heritage: discovery tours at 5€https://www.opera-comique.com/
Massy Opera HouseReduced rate on all shows, see conditions on the programhttp://www.opera-massy.com/
Opéra National De Paris GarnierReduced rate on a self-guided tour of the Palais: €8 instead of €12 €10 instead of €14 during the exhibition periodhttps://www.operadeparis.fr/
Lamoureux OrchestraNavigo subscribers benefit from the reduced rate of €10 in category 3 on a selection of concerts: https://linktr.ee/avantages_culture_Navigo. Offer valid by phone (01 58 39 30 30) and on presentation of a Navigo receipt at the time of ticket check.https://linktr.ee/avantages_culture_Navigo
Orchestre National d'Ile-de-FranceAccess to the "3 concerts pass" subscriber rate or the subscriber rate for those under 28 years old for season concerts* of the Orchestre national d'Île-de-France at the Philharmonie de Paris (*excluding exceptional projects). Possibility of having a third party benefit from its preferential rate.https://philharmoniedeparis.fr/
Palais de TokyoOffer on specific serviceshttp://palaisdetokyo.com/
PanoraMagique at Disneyland ParisLess €2 on adult tickets (12 years old and over) i.e. €13 instead of €15 incl. VAThttps://www.panoramagique.com/
Pantheon - Centre des Monuments Nationaux (CMN)Special rate on single ticket and Combined Pantheon – Basilica of Saint-Denis tickethttp://www.paris-pantheon.fr/
Poetic PartyReduced rate on guided tours on Saturdays from May 22 to October: €5https://www.parti-poetique.org/
Ring Road - TechnopolHolders of the Navigo pass who have the best rate (reduced for job seekers, students and holders of a disability card) can give another person a reduced rate of €15 instead of €25 for the regular 1-night Pass rate.https://www.pariselectronicweek.com/
Cergy Pontoise CommonalitiesReduced rate for bearers and accompanying persons, shows at price A: €20 and shows at price B: €13https://points-communs.com/
Provins Tourisme Medieval CityDiscount of -15€ on public rates except special eventshttps://www.provins.net/
Medici ReflectionOffer under development.http://www.lesecransdeparis.fr/
André Malraux RoomReduced Navigo Culture rate offer on all shows at cultural season rates for the holder + Cercle Navigo rate offer for one accompanying personhttps://www.sarcelles.fr/cadre-de-vie/louer-une-salle/la-salle-andre-malraux/
Jacques Berrier RoomFree admission to shows and public screenings. Privileged meetings with the artists after the shows.https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=150887861788105
Book and Youth FairWhen buying a lounge ticket during the weekend a 2nd free tickethttp://slpjplus.fr/
Scène Nationale De L’Essonne - Centre culturel Robert DesnosReduced rate of €10 for Navigo subscribers, same discount for the companion of the Navigo subscriber, if the latter already benefits from the reduced rate elsewhere.http://www.scenenationale-essonne.com/
Scène Nationale De L'Essonne - Théâtre de l'AgoraReduced rate of €10 for Navigo subscribers, same discount for the companion of the Navigo subscriber, if the latter already benefits from the reduced rate elsewhere.http://www.scenenationale-essonne.com/
Scène nationale Marne-la-Vallée - Ferme du Buisson + art centre (tram)Reduced rate of €10 within the limit of a quota of 10 seats per specific performancehttp://www.lafermedubuisson.com/
Sèvres Ceramics - Manufacture and National MuseumsFree admission to the museum's permanent collections outside of temporary periods and reduced rates during temporary exhibitionshttp://www.sevresciteceramique.fr/
Studio CinéImplementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.orghttps://ecransvo.org/
Studio of the UrsulinesReduced rate on the screening as part of the Avant-premières! (4-12 July)http://www.studiodesursulines.com/
Studio GalandeReduced rate on the screening as part of the Avant-premières! (4-12 July)http://www.studiogalande.fr/
T2G Théâtre de GennevilliersReduced price at 18€http://www.theatredegennevilliers.fr/
Theatre - Cinéma du Garde-ChasseReduced rate on certain cinema eventshttp://www.theatredugardechasse.fr/
Theatre - Cinéma du Garde-ChasseAccess to the super reduced rate of €9 on a selection of shows of the season. Information and booking on 01 43 60 41 89http://www.theatredugardechasse.fr/
André Malraux TheatreAccess to the reduced rate for the Navigo subscribers concerned, on the entire theatre and cinema programme.https://www.tam.fr/
André Malraux TheatreReduced rate on certain cinema eventshttps://indiv.themisweb.fr/0481/flistemanifs.aspx?idstructure=0481
Claude Debussy TheatreReduced rate on screenings of the Ciné junior festival and on event screeningshttp://www.theatredemaisons-alfort.org/
Théâtre D’Epinay-Sous-Senart - SothevyReduced rate valid on all shows except variety and comedy at agglo ratehttps://www.ville-epinay-senart.fr/
Théâtre de Boussy-Saint-Antoine - Salle Gérard Philippe - SothevyReduced rate valid on all shows except variety and comedy at agglo ratehttps://www.aggloculture.fr/
Théâtre De BrétignyPossibility to give another person the reduced rate valid only 1 time and one-off offers on specific eventshttp://www.theatre-bretigny.fr/
Théâtre De Brunoy - SothevyReduced rate valid on all shows except variety and comedy at agglo ratehttp://www.theatres-yerres.fr/
Théâtre De ChâtillonReduced rate €14 and €14 for the accompanying personhttp://www.theatreachatillon.com/
Théâtre De ChellesReducedhttp://theatre.chelles.fr/
Théâtre De Crosnes - SothevyReduced rate valid on all shows except variety and comedy at agglo ratehttps://www.theatres-yerres.fr/
Théâtre de JouyImplementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.orghttps://ecransvo.org/
Théâtre de la Cité internationaleDiscounted rate of €16 for the entire season for Navigo holdershttp://www.theatredelacite.com/
Théâtre de La Commune - AubervilliersReduced price: 1 seat, €10 for -30 years old and €14 for + 30 years old and free drink at the barhttp://lacommune-aubervilliers.fr/
Theatre of the StormReduced price €17 instead of €22, same price for the accompanying personhttps://www.la-tempete.fr/
Théâtre de la valléeNavigo subscribers benefit from the reduced rate on all Vendredis de la Grange performances and the subscriber rate on all Goûters-théâtre. Offer valid online or by phone on 01 34 04 03 41. You may be asked for Navigo proof on the day of the performance. To find out about the programme: https://www.theatredelavallee.fr/programmation/https://www.theatredelavallee.fr/programmation/
Théâtre de l'EnvolApplication of the reduced rate to all categories of shows A – B- C – D of the cultural seasonhttp://www.ville-viry-chatillon.fr/122-sport-et-culture/culture/theatre-municipal-de-l-envol/82-thea
Théâtre de l'Épée de Bois - CartoucherieFrom September 2023: every Thursday, tickets at €17 instead of €22 for Navigo subscribers. Performances at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (reception 1 hour before each performance). Reservations: 01 48 08 39 74 or [email protected]. Payment: by phone or on site. Clarification of access to the theatre: access is only via the Champ de Manœuvre road and not via the Parc Floral. It is located at the back of the Cartoucherie site and has large red doors and windows.https://www.epeedebois.com/
Théâtre De LongjumeauReduced rate on all shows except variety and comedy reserved at the city rate see programhttp://www.theatre-longjumeau.com/
Theatre of the OppressedNavigo subscribers benefit from the reduced rate on all shows. Reservations only at the box office (which opens 40 minutes before the start of the show) and on presentation of a valid Navigo subscription.http://www.theatredelopprime.com
Théâtre De Quincy-Sous-Sénart - SothevyReduced rate valid on all shows except variety and comedy at agglo ratehttp://www.mairie-quincy-sous-senart.fr/
Théâtre de Saint Quentin en YvelinesDiscounted rateshttp://www.theatresqy.org/
Théâtre De SartrouvilleReduced price €19 for adults and €8 for 12 to 26 year olds with the same price, special offer on specific showshttp://www.theatre-sartrouville.com/
Théâtre De Suresnes Jean VilarReduced rate open to Navigo subscribers on a selection of shows: https://linktr.ee/avantages_culture_Navigo For shows at rate A, €25 instead of €30, for shows at rate B, €20 instead of €25. For those under 28 years old, reduced rate of €10 for shows at rate A and rate B. Offer subject to availability. Booking on site or by phone on 01 46 97 98 10 from Tuesday to Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on presentation of a valid Navigo pass. https://linktr.ee/avantages_culture_Navigo
Mel Bonis Outdoor TheatreFree admission to shows and public events. Privileged meetings with the artists of the Festival des Jardins d'Été and professionals from the performing arts.https://www.sarcelles.fr/evenements/festival-des-jardins-dete-de-sarcelles/
Théâtre De Yerres - SothevyReduced rate valid on all shows except variety and comedy at agglo ratehttps://www.theatres-yerres.fr/
Théâtre des Bouffes du NordReduced rate valid on a selection of the season's showshttps://www.bouffesdunord.com/
Théâtre Des SourcesReduced rate excluding subscription and reduced rate offer for the accompanying personhttp://www.theatredessources.fr/
Théâtre Du Blanc MesnilReduced rate for all shows according to programhttps://www.theatredublancmesnil.com/
Théâtre du ChâteletReduced rate on a selection of shows and categories of seats within the limit of the available quotahttps://www.chatelet.com/navigo/
Théâtre du CormierImplementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.orghttps://ecransvo.org/
Dunois TheatreReduced rate €10 for +25 years old and €7.50 for 15 to 25 year olds on certain showshttp://www.theatredunois.org/
Théâtre Gerard Philipe (Saint-Denis) CdnReduced rate €17 instead of €23, same accompanying rate and one-off offers on dedicated eventshttps://fr-fr.facebook.com/pages/category/Restaurant/Restaurant-du-Theatre-Gerard-Philipe-752781688207767/
Théâtre Jean Arp De ClamartReduced price 12 €http://www.theatrejeanarp.com/
Jean Vilar Theatre in Vitry-sur-SeineOffer under development.http://www.theatrejeanvilar.com/
Théâtre L'Etoile Du NordReduced price €12 instead of €17 on online show reservationshttp://www.etoiledunord-theatre.com/
Théâtre L'Avant SeineRate A: €25 instead of €31 rate B €15 instead of €21 on a selection of showshttp://www.lavant-seine.com/
Théâtre L'azimutReduced price €10 and Circle €15https://l-azimut.fr/
Théâtre Les Bords De ScènesReduced or very reduced rate for 18-25 year olds on a selection of showshttp://www.lesbordsdescenes.fr/
Théâtre Louis Aragon - SCINACDReduced rate (€12) for Navigo holders + one person of their choicehttp://tla-tremblay.fr/
Mogador Theatre10% discount on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays based on the public reseller ratehttps://www.theatremogador.com/
Municipal Theatre of FontainebleauReduced price 2 (€16 zone 1 / €10 zone 2) on all shows of the season. Offer valid online and at the ticket office, subject to verification of a valid Navigo receipt. »https://www.fontainebleau.fr/bouger-et-sortir/vie-culturelle/symbole-de-l-identite-culturelle-de-fontainebleau-486.html
Nanterre-Amandiers TheatreOffer under development.http://www.nanterre-amandiers.com/
Open TheatreReduced rates from €14 to €18 on the season's shows, subject to availabilityhttp://www.theatre-ouvert.com/
Théâtre Paris VilletteReduced rate for "teens/adults" shows / €8 for young audiences / free workshops subject to availabilityhttp://www.theatre-paris-villette.com/
Théâtre Paul ÉluardImplementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.orghttps://ecransvo.org/
Pierre Fresnay TheatreImplementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.orghttps://ecransvo.org/
Théâtre Romain RollandPrice of the Classic subscription on all shows (excluding exceptional shows): Full price: €15.50, Reduced price*: €13.50, Minimum price*: €10 Reservation possible only on site or by phone. Reduced rate: seniors (+60 years old), large families, theatre subscribers and friends. Minimum rate: -26 years old, job seekers, students, holders of a disability card, RSA beneficiaries, intermittent workers in the entertainment industry."http://trr.fr/
Sarah Bernhardt TheatreImplementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.orghttps://ecransvo.org/
Théâtre Sénart Scène NationaleDecreasing price from 31 to - 61 years old, prices from 13€ to 29€ and for under 30s to +62 years old, tickets from 10€ to 21 €https://theatre-senart.com/
Victor Hugo Theatre - BagneuxPrice at €13 for beneficiaries of the Navigo Pass as well as for a companion (Navigo circle). Specific service: invitations to residencies, visits to the theatre, exhibitions.http://theatrevictorhugo-bagneux.fr/
Stars of ParisDiscount of €3 on the rate (adult and child) in force for one-hour cruises every day except July 14 and December 31. Discount on Guided Cruises (depending on the season), Family Cruise (depending on the season), Aperitif Cruise (every day at 9 p.m.).https://www.vedettesdeparis.fr/
Villa Savoye - Centre des Monuments Nationaux (CMN)Special single ticket ratehttp://www.villa-savoye.fr/