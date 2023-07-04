General Terms and Conditions of Sale for Paid After-Sales Service

This document concerns the general terms and conditions of sale of paid after-sales services on the Imagine R pass and the personalised Navigo pass excluding the Navigo Annuel

Decision No. DEC20230150

of 26 June 2023

The Director General,

HAVING REGARD to the Transport Code (Legislative Part) and in particular Articles L.1241-1 to L.1241-20, L.3111-14 to L.3111-16 and R.1241-1 et seq.;

Having regard to Ordinance No. 59-151 of 7 January 1959, as amended, relating to the organisation of passenger transport in the Ile-de-France region;

HAVING REGARD to Decree No. 59-157 of 7 January 1959, as amended, relating to the organisation of passenger transport in the Ile-de-France region;

DELIBERATION No. 2016/0302 of 13 July 2016 delegating the powers of the Board to the Chief Executive Officer;

HAVING REGARD TO the decision of the President of Île-de-France Mobilités No. 2016/133 of 30 March 2016 appointing Mr. Laurent PROBST as Chief Executive Officer, as amended by Deliberation No. 20211209-297 of 9 December 2021

HAVING REGARD TO deliberation No. 20220525-083 relating to the Project for the creation of a ticketing subsidiary

HAVING REGARD to Deliberation No. 20221207-216 relating to the evolution of tariffs and harmonization of After-Sales Service costs;

DECIDES

Article 1: The general terms and conditions of sale for paid after-sales service acts are approved and come into force as of July 1, 2023.

In accordance with the Council's tariff deliberation, from 1 July 2023, paid after-sales service acts on the imagine R pass and the personalised Navigo pass excluding Navigo Annuel are carried out against the payment of a lump sum of 15 euros.

The paid after-sales service acts are as follows:

·       Remanufacturing due to loss/theft

·       Remanufacturing following an HS pass due to the customer

·       Remanufacturing following a photo change for personal convenience

·       Remanufacture following confiscation

·       Remanufacturing following deliberate degradation

Article 2: This decision will be forwarded to the legality control, posted at the headquarters of Île-de-France Mobilités and published in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités.

Laurent PROBST