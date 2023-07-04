Decision No. DEC20230150

of 26 June 2023

The Director General,

HAVING REGARD to the Transport Code (Legislative Part) and in particular Articles L.1241-1 to L.1241-20, L.3111-14 to L.3111-16 and R.1241-1 et seq.;

Having regard to Ordinance No. 59-151 of 7 January 1959, as amended, relating to the organisation of passenger transport in the Ile-de-France region;

HAVING REGARD to Decree No. 59-157 of 7 January 1959, as amended, relating to the organisation of passenger transport in the Ile-de-France region;

DELIBERATION No. 2016/0302 of 13 July 2016 delegating the powers of the Board to the Chief Executive Officer;

HAVING REGARD TO the decision of the President of Île-de-France Mobilités No. 2016/133 of 30 March 2016 appointing Mr. Laurent PROBST as Chief Executive Officer, as amended by Deliberation No. 20211209-297 of 9 December 2021

HAVING REGARD TO deliberation No. 20220525-083 relating to the Project for the creation of a ticketing subsidiary

HAVING REGARD to Deliberation No. 20221207-216 relating to the evolution of tariffs and harmonization of After-Sales Service costs;

DECIDES

Article 1: The general terms and conditions of sale for paid after-sales service acts are approved and come into force as of July 1, 2023.

In accordance with the Council's tariff deliberation, from 1 July 2023, paid after-sales service acts on the imagine R pass and the personalised Navigo pass excluding Navigo Annuel are carried out against the payment of a lump sum of 15 euros.

The paid after-sales service acts are as follows:

· Remanufacturing due to loss/theft

· Remanufacturing following an HS pass due to the customer

· Remanufacturing following a photo change for personal convenience

· Remanufacture following confiscation

· Remanufacturing following deliberate degradation

Article 2: This decision will be forwarded to the legality control, posted at the headquarters of Île-de-France Mobilités and published in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités.

Laurent PROBST