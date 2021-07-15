General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) of the Amethyst package

1-DEFINITIONS

The Amethyst package, created by Île-de-France Mobilités, is allocated by the departments of Île-de-France, each acting for its own department. It is managed by S.A.S Comutitres, hereinafter referred to as "Comutitres S.A.S", in the name and on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités.

The Amethyste pass is loaded onto a Navigo pass, nominative, strictly personal and non-transferable, owned by Île-de-France Mobilités (Île-de-France Mobility Organising Authority) until it is handed over to the Holder.

The name "Holder" indicates by name the person whose photo and identity appear on the Navigo pass.

The term "Carriers" refers to companies that have entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

The term "Payor" indicates the person, whether or not distinct from the Registrant, who contractually agrees to pay the Registrant's invoices. The Payer must be a capable adult or an emancipated minor.

2-Presentation and use

2.1-Usable within the framework of the zonal pricing of the Île-de-France Region:

The Amethyste pass allows you to travel on the Carriers' regular public transport lines, including RoissyBus, Noctilien night buses, certain local services and some on-demand transport, TER or Intercités trains (excluding reservation required) in 2nd class. The courses must be entirely carried out in Île-de-France. It is not valid on Filéo, Orlyval, the TGV, or on lines that do not apply Ile-de-France fares (in particular the shuttle buses serving the airports Le Bus Direct and VEA Disney and the OpenTour and Cars Rouges tourist buses).

The Amethyst package is valid for any trip made within the areas of validity of the package.

2.2-The Amethyst package is reserved for people who are domiciled in one of the departments of Île-de-France and who meet the conditions for allocation set by this department, within the limits of the following criteria:

or be at least 60 years old and not have a professional activity

or be a disabled adult receiving the allowance provided for in Articles L.821-1 to L.821-3 of the Social Security Code or the differential allowance for the maintenance of acquired rights

or be recognised as unfit for work by their social protection scheme

or be under 20 years of age and provide proof of receipt of the disabled child's education allowance

These conditions for the allocation of tickets may be modified by the department.

2.3-Each department defines several categories of beneficiaries with different rights.

For each category of beneficiaries, it sets the zoning of the lump sum that can be issued to the beneficiary (or the zoning if a choice is possible) and the financial contribution requested to obtain the lump sum.

2.4-In the event that the department allows the beneficiary to choose between several different zoning packages in return for different accession fees, and offers the possibility of modifying this choice before the expiry of the 12 months of validity, the financial terms and conditions of the change of allocation are defined and communicated by it to the beneficiaries.

2.5-The package includes at least two contiguous zones.

2.6-The Amethyst package is valid for 12 months from the month set by the service of the awarding department.

It is valid from the 1st day of the first month of validity 00:00, to the last day of the last month of validity 23:59. For Noctilien night buses, the Amethyst pass is valid from the 1st day of the first month of validity 00:00, to the day after the last day of the last month of validity 6:00. The time taken into consideration is the time of validation at the input of the mode of transport used. »

Amethyst passes benefit from "dezoning", i.e. the possibility of travelling throughout the region, from Saturday from 0:00 to Sunday until 23:59, on public holidays from 0:00 to 23:59, from 15 July at 00:00 to 15 August at 23:59, and during the short school holidays in zone C as defined by the Ministry of National Education (Toussaint, Christmas, winter and spring) from the day after the end of classes from 0:00 to 23:59 the day before the resumption of classes. The time taken into consideration is the time of validation at the input of the mode of transport used.

3-OBTAINING

To obtain an Amethyst pass, the applicant must first have a Navigo pass with his or her first and last name(s) as shown on his or her identity document, and on which his or her photo appears. (See General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo Pass in force available on the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website). The Amethyst pass can only be loaded on the Navigo pass to the exclusion of any other device.

3.1-The terms and conditions for obtaining the Amethyst package and the terms of payment, including the accession fees if any, are defined and communicated by the department.

3.2-The department awarding Amethyst lump sums examines applications sent to it by persons domiciled in its department.

It informs the person of the action taken and of a provisional date from which the beneficiary will be able to load the pass onto their Navigo pass.

3.3- Transport tickets used while waiting to obtain the Amethyst package are not refunded.

4-Loading packages

To travel, once the right to the Amethyste pass has been awarded by the department's service, the beneficiary must imperatively load the Amethyste pass onto their Navigo pass from their mobile phone on the Île-de-France Mobilités application (downloadable from the App Store or Play Store) or at a ticket office or sales device on the carriers' networks.

5-VALIDATION

5.1-The General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo Pass in force apply.

5.2-The Account Holder must and systematically validate the pass containing their Amethyst pass on the Carriers' validation devices before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also where applicable during connections and exit, under penalty of finding themselves in violation.

5.3-In the event of forgetting their Navigo pass, the Holder must, in order to travel without being in violation, buy another ticket. This will not be refunded.

6-CONTROL

6.1-In the event of an inspection, the Account Holder must present the pass on which the Amethyst pass validated when entering the network is loaded.

6.2- The finding of non-compliance with the principles of systematic validation (cf. art. 5) and/or the rules of use of the Amethyste package (cf. art. 2) will result in the payment of a fixed compensation and any associated administrative fees in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services in the Île-de-France region.

6.3-In the absence of payment to the Carrier within three months of the offence, the offender is liable to pay the increased fixed fine collected by the Treasury (Article 529-5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure).

7-ADDING PACKAGES

7.1-It is possible to load in addition to an Amethyst pass already loaded on a Navigo pass, a Navigo Day, Navigo Month or Navigo Week pass, a Navigo Solidarity 75% Month or Navigo Solidarity 75% Week pass, a Navigo Discount 50% Month or Navigo Discount 50% week pass or a Navigo Free pass.

7.2-The zones of the Amethyste pass and the zones of the Navigo Day, Navigo Month or Navigo Week or Navigo Solidarity 75% Month or Navigo Solidarity 75% Week or Navigo 50% Month Discount or Navigo 50% Weekly Discount charged in addition can be joined or separated.

If the two passes have disjointed zones (zones 1-2 and zones 4-5), the customer may not make trips linking the zones of the two loaded packages at once. They must then buy a ticket valid for their entire journey each time.

7.3-The prices and conditions of purchase of the Navigo, Navigo Solidarity 75%, Navigo Discount 50% or Navigo Gratuité passes charged in addition to the Amethyste pass are identical to those of the Navigo passes purchased separately (see the Navigo Day, Month and Week passes or the Solidarity Transport Pricing in force available on the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website).

The "cohabitation" of different transport tickets or contracts is defined as the possibility of loading these tickets or contracts on the same pass. The "cohabitation" of different transport tickets or contracts is defined as the possibility of loading these tickets or contracts on the same pass. The Rules of Cohabitation of Tickets and Contracts are available on the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website, under the GTCSU section.

8-Loss, theft, malfunction and exchange

Refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo pass in force, available on the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

9-Change in the beneficiary's situation

In the event of a change in personal data (name, address, etc.), the beneficiary must contact the department of the awarding department and the Carriers to, if necessary, have their situation changed.

10-Expiration and renewal of the Amethyst package

The Amethyst pass, valid for one year, expires on the last day of the last month of validity (see article 1.6). Its renewal is possible provided that the beneficiary satisfies the conditions of issue defined and communicated by the department awarding the packages.



The Holder who is still in possession of a valid pass, i.e. who is less than 10 years old, and who wishes to recharge tickets, must not reuse it in the event that their contract(s) have been inactive for at least 5 years, as their data will have been archived in our systems. Therefore, the Account Holder undertakes to make a new subscription and obtain a new pass at a commercial agency or online. No refund can be made in the event of loading a ticket on the aforementioned pass.

11-Termination of the package

The beneficiary may request the cancellation of his Amethyst package from the department that allocates the packages.

The terms and conditions for cancelling the Amethyst package are defined and communicated by the department.

12-Information relating to Personal Data

Prior to the management of the Amethyst package, the departments manage the requests for rights and then the renewals and termination of the Amethyst rights. In this context, each department is responsible for the management of these rights.

These General Terms and Conditions and the article on information relating to personal data only deal with processing as soon as a package is opened.

In addition, processing for the purpose of preventing and managing non-payment, theft and loss of transport tickets as well as the fight against fraud may result in a rejection of the transaction or a cancellation of the package.

As part of the Amethyst package, processing is carried out on the Personal Data of the Data Controller and the Payer by various data controllers who are concerned about the protection of their privacy:

Île-de-France Mobilités processes Personal Data in the context of:

The subscription and management of the contract;

Institutional communication and commercial and non-commercial communication;

Carrying out statistical analyses.

Carriers process Personal Data in connection with:

The management of operations and transactions carried out on the Carrier's sales front;

The management of validation and the resulting data, in particular the invalidation of fraudulent tickets;

The fight against offences against the Transporters' police, the control of tickets, the ticketing and the recovery of fines;

Commercial and non-commercial prospecting operations in compliance with the regulations in force;

Statistical analyses to improve the transport offer and the services offered by the Carrier;

The management of customer complaints related to the use of the Carriers' network.

The Amethyst pass is available on the following medium: the personalized Navigo pass.

12.1 Processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller

12.1.1 What Data is collected?

The Data collected by Île-de-France Mobilités in the context of the performance of the contract are as follows:

Identification Data,

Personal Life Data,

Data relating to professional life,

Economic and Financial Data,

Health Data,

Infringement Data.

12.1.2 Why is Data collected?

The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller, and the purposes of which are listed in the preamble to Article 12.

12.1.3 Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful?

The collection and processing of this Data is possible:

on the basis of the performance of the contract and the consent of the Account Holder and the Payer for the management of the contract/service;

on the exercise of a public service mission of Île-de-France Mobilités for the sending of so-called institutional non-commercial communications;

with the consent of the Data Controller and the Payer for the sending of commercial communications.

12.1.4 How long does Île-de-France Mobilités keep this Data?

Île-de-France Mobilités retains Customer Data specific to the Amethyste package during the performance of the contract as well as until the end of the applicable limitation periods.

In order to verify eligibility for the conditions of access to the transport ticket, only the proof of identity transmitted from the personal space on the " www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr " website is kept for the time it takes to create the account and the associated services that require these proofs.

Personal data is kept for the entire commercial relationship and for up to 5 years after the end date of validity of the contract(s) subscribed, then archived during the legal retention periods.

12.1.5 Who may have access to this Data?

12.1.5.1 In the context of the Processing Defined above

The Data is intended for Île-de-France Mobilités, Comutitres S.A.S, its service providers and contractual partners, public transport companies in Île-de-France, institutional funders, polling and statistical institutes, and companies carrying out surveys relating to transport in Île-de-France.

The Data resulting from the operations carried out on the online services of entities offering Multimodal Digital Services are intended for: Île-de-France Mobilités, its subsidiary, its service providers and contractual partners and the Holder of the Multimodal Digital Service concerned by the operation.

12.1.5.2 In the context of exchanges between Île-de-France Mobilités and its Partners

Île-de-France Mobilités Partners offer services to some of their Users who are public transport subscribers. To check the validity of the subscription, the Partner asks Île-de-France Mobilités. On the occasion of these queries, the Partner transmits the Navigo pass number (or customer number) and the User's date of birth to Île-de-France Mobilités. Île-de-France Mobilités sends a return code to the Partner, without any Personal Data.

Île-de-France Mobilités' Partner undertakes to request the User's consent for the transmission of this Data to Île-de-France Mobilités. All processing allowing the implementation of the service offered by the Partner is under the responsibility of the Partner.

The Partner undertakes to use the user's Navigo pass number (or customer number) and date of birth only for processing for which this information is mandatory, and only within the framework of the objectives defined jointly with Île-de-France Mobilités.

12.1.6 Transfer of Data outside the European Union

Data concerning the Payer and the Account Holder, or their legal representative, are communicated for management purposes to Île-de-France Mobilités subcontractors established outside the European Union (Madagascar and/or Côte d'Ivoire).

In this regard, only Data relating to identification, personal and professional contact details, and the subscription contract will be transferred.

These Data transfers are governed by cross-border flow agreements established in accordance with the standard contractual clauses issued by the European Commission or Binding Corporate Rules (BCRs).

12.2 Processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing

12.2.1 What Data is collected?

The Data collected by the Carriers as part of their processing are the following:

Identification Data,

Economic and Financial Data,

Data relating to infringements,

Validation Data.

12.2.2 Why is Data collected?

The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which the Carriers are responsible for processing, and the purposes of which are listed in the preamble to Article 12.

12.2.3 Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful?

This processing is carried out in the context of:

the performance of the contract, a legal obligation (management of customer complaints, control and fines),

the consent of the Account Holder and the Payer (commercial prospecting) or

the legitimate interest pursued by the data controller (non-commercial communication, commercial communication for similar goods and services, anonymised statistical studies).

12.2.4 How long do Carriers keep this Data?

The retention rules implemented by the RATP and the SNCF are:

The Data is kept for a period that may differ depending on the purposes for which it is processed.

The nominative traces of the movements (timestamp - place of validation - pass number) are only kept for a few hours. Beyond that, the data is anonymised for statistical purposes. Only the daily cumulative number of validations carried out at the entrance and/or exit of the rail networks for the current month and the previous month (without a place of validation) is kept for the quality monitoring of Navigo passes.

The Data necessary for the processing of complaints is kept for a period of three years from the closure of the file.

Data related to operations carried out on the sales front are kept for a maximum period of two years, from the date of the operation.

The Data collected in the context of the establishment of infringements are kept for a period of up to six years from the commission of the offence, depending on the type of offence and the follow-up given.

Data collected for prospecting and communication purposes is kept for a period of three years from the last contact of the person concerned or until the withdrawal of his or her consent.

The Data retention periods of the processing carried out by the other Carriers can be found on the latter's website.

12.2.5 Who may have access to this Data?

As part of this processing, the Data is only shared with their subcontractors, Île-de-France Mobilités and Comutitres S.A.S in order to carry out statistical analyses allowing them to improve the transport offer and the services offered by the Carriers. Only the Data that is strictly necessary to carry out these statistical analyses is communicated.

For the purposes of statistical traffic analysis, Île-de-France Mobilités is the recipient of the previously anonymised Validation Data.

12.2.6 Transfer of Data outside the European Union

The Carriers undertake to do everything possible to avoid transfers outside the European Union and the appropriate country.

In the event that such transfers are envisaged for the future, the Carriers undertake to take guarantees from their subcontractors in order to ensure an adequate level of protection of the Data transferred and to supervise the transfers by the mechanisms provided for by the regulations in force.

12.3 What are the rights of the Data Controller and the Payer over their Data and how can they be exercised?

The Data Controller and the Payer each have the right to access, rectify, delete, limit, portability, object for legitimate reasons, define advance directives relating to the fate of their Data after their death as well as the right to lodge a complaint with the CNIL.

To exercise their rights, the Account Holder and the Payer may send their request with the specification of the right(s) concerned by the request, their contact details, the scope of their request (product, Île-de-France Mobilités account or all processing), their customer number as well as elements proving their identity. And an identity document.

The Data Controller and the Payer may send the request to the following addresses depending on the processing concerned:

- the processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller:

to the postal address: Île-de-France Mobilités – 39bis 41 rue de Châteaudun – 75009 Paris,

or to the e-mail address: dpo@iledefrance-mobilités.fr.

- processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing: the Account Holder and the Payer may contact the Carriers directly via their institutional websites,

or to the RATP postal address: RATP Data Protection Officer – 54 Quai de la Rapée – LAC LT73 – 75599 Paris Cedex 12 or to the e-mail address: [email protected] .

. or to the postal address SNCF Voyageurs - DPO - Legal and Compliance Department, CAMPRA Campus, 4 rue André Campra CS20012, 93212 SAINT-DENIS CEDEX or via a form dedicated to online requests to exercise law: https://url-c.fr/e/7hy9i

or to the OPTILE postal address: DPO OPTILE – 32, rue de Caumartin – 75009 Paris.

If the Account Holder is a minor under the age of 15 or an adult under guardianship or guardianship, his or her legal representative may exercise all the rights listed. Proof of the legal representation of the minor or protected adult will be requested.

13-MODIFICATION OF THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF USE

Île-de-France Mobilités may change these General Terms and Conditions at any time. The version in force is published in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités and can be consulted on the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

Translations of the T&Cs are for information ticket only. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court.