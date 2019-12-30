General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) of the Navigo Annual Pass

1. DEFINITIONS

The Annual Navigo pass created by Île-de-France Mobilités (Île-de-France Transport Organising Authority), is managed by S.A.S Comutitres, hereinafter referred to as "Comutitres S.A.S" or "Agence Navigo Annuel", in the name and on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités.

The Navigo Annual pass is subscribed for an indefinite period of time and is loaded onto a nominative annual Navigo pass, strictly personal and non-transferable, owned by Île-de-France Mobilités until it is handed over to the Holder.

The "Personal Space" refers to the personal account of the Account Holder or that of the Payer created on the Île-de-France Mobilités website (managed by Île-de-France Mobilités), under the heading "I manage my Navigo card" (section managed by Comutitres S.A.S). Refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the site.



The name "Holder" indicates by name the person whose photo and surname/first name appear on the Annual Navigo Pass. The name "Payeur" indicates by name the natural person who pays the lump sum. The term "Senior Pricing" specifically indicates the specific pricing applied to eligible customers under the conditions described in 2.3.3.

The term "Carriers" refers to companies that have entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

2. PRESENTATION AND USE

Usable within the framework of the zonal pricing of the Île-de-France region, the Navigo Annual pass allows you to travel on the Carriers' regular public transport lines, including OrlyBus, RoissyBus, the Noctilien and Filéo night buses as well as certain local services and Transport on demand, TER or Intercités trains (excluding reservation required) in 2nd class. The courses must be entirely carried out in Île-de-France. It is not valid on Orlyval, the TGV, or on lines that do not apply Ile-de-France fares (in particular the shuttles serving the Le Bus Direct and VEA Disney airports and the OpenTour and Big Bus Paris tourist buses).

2.2 Annual Navigo:

2.2.1 It is possible to subscribe to a "Navigo Annual all zones" pass valid in zones 1 to 5, or a two-zone Navigo Annual pass valid in the subscribed zones, among the pairs of zones 2-3, 3-4 and 4-5.

2.2.2 The Navigo Annual 2-3, 3-4 and 4-5 passes benefit from "dezoning", i.e. the possibility of travelling throughout the region, regardless of the subscribed zones, from Saturday from 00:00 to Sunday until 23:59, on public holidays from 00:00 to 23:59, from 15 July at 00:00 to 15 August at 23:59, and during the short school holidays in zone C (All Saints' Day, Christmas, winter and spring) from the day after the end of classes from 00:00 to 23:59 the day before the day of resumption of classes, as defined by the Ministry of National Education. The time taken into consideration is the time of validation at the input of the mode of transport used.

2.3 Annual Navigo Senior Pricing:

2.3.1 The subscription to the "Navigo Annual Senior Pricing" package is only "all zones", therefore valid in zones 1 to 5.

2.3.2 Only payment by direct debit is possible.

2.3.3 It is reserved exclusively for people aged 62 and over who are not working or who have a professional activity that is strictly less than half-time.

A professional activity is considered to be strictly less than half-time if the duration of this activity is less than half of the legal working time, i.e.:

· Less than half of 35 hours per week = 17.5 hours per week;

· Or less than half of the annual equivalent of the legal working time, i.e. 1,607 annual hours = 803.5 hours over a year;

· Or less than half of the monthly equivalent of the legal working time, 151 hours per month = 75.5 hours over a month.

3. SUBSCRIPTION TO THE NAVIGO ANNUAL PASS AND THE NAVIGO ANNUAL PASS SENIOR RATE

3.1 Annual Navigo:

The Navigo Annual pass can be taken out:

· via the Internet from their Personal Space on the Île-de-France Mobilités website (except for a package financed by a Third-Party Payer). After filling in the online form, registering a recent photo (frontal, bareheaded, neutral background, not used) and entering their payment method, the Payer (and the Account Holder if different from the Payer) must electronically sign the documents relating to the subscription constituting the contract. The subscription request can be made 60 days at the earliest and 15 days at the latest before the first day of the chosen month. Insofar as the application is complete (photo complies with the requirements, payment accepted and contract signed electronically), the Navigo Annual pass is, according to the Payer's choice, received at their home within a maximum period of 10 days (excluding weekends and public holidays) or made available at a Carriers' sales agency, in RATP points of sale or at Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Offices(1), on presentation of proof of identity, 3 working days after the order;

· at a Carriers' sales agency, at RATP points of sale or at certain Navigo SNCF Service Ticket Offices(1) (except for a package financed by a Third-Party Payer). An Annual Navigo pass is issued immediately, after the registration of the file, the method of payment, the photo of the Holder (frontal, bareheaded), and the signature of the contract by the Payer (and the Holder if different from the Payer). If the customer has opted for the direct debit payment method, a first payment is requested. The amount varies depending on the start date of the package. In this case, a subscribed Navigo Annual pass can start at the customer's choice on any day of the month (see art. 4.7).

No ticket purchased during the maximum period of 10 days (excluding weekends and public holidays) between the date of receipt of the subscription application made online and the date of dispatch of the Navigo Annual pass will not be refunded. In the event of non-receipt of the Annual Navigo Pass, no refund of transport tickets purchased while waiting for the Annual Navigo ticket will be made if it turns out that the malfunction is not attributable to the Annual Navigo Agency (address correctly entered, certified photo, transport ticket sent within the time limits set by the Annual Navigo Agency).

After the 10-day period, non-receipt can be reported at the Carriers' sales offices, at RATP points of sale or at Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Offices(1) (the pass is issued immediately on presentation of proof of identity), by logging into your Personal Space on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, or by post, e-mail or telephone to the Navigo Annual Agency (a new period of 10 days, excluding weekends and public holidays, is to be expected for postal delivery).

3.2 Annual Navigo Senior Pricing:

3.2.1 The Account Holder does not initially have an Annual Navigo pass:

The terms and conditions are the same as those for subscribing to a Navigo Annual pass (see art. 3.1). However, the Navigo Annual Senior Pricing pass can be taken out exclusively at a commercial agency of the Carriers, at RATP points of sale or at certain Navigo SNCF Service Desks(1). In addition, the Account Holder must provide proof of identity to verify their eligibility for the Senior Pricing, as well as declare that they do not have a professional activity or carry out a professional activity strictly less than half-time (see art. 2.3.3).

3.2.2 The Cardholder already has an Annual Navigo pass:

The Payer (and the Account Holder if different from the Payer) must first ensure that their Annual Navigo pass is "all zones" (see art. 6 to change the zones of the pass), paid by direct debit (see art. 4.13.3 to change their payment method) and not suspended (see art. 9 to make a takeover of the pass). The Navigo Annual contract to take into account the Navigo Annual Senior Pricing contract can be made online from your Personal Space on the Île-de-France Mobilités website or at a Carriers' sales agency, at RATP points of sale or at certain SNCF Service Desks(1) if the eligibility conditions are met.

3.2.3 From their Personal Space on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, after uploading a valid proof of identity to verify their age, the Account Holder must declare that they have no professional activity or carry out a professional activity strictly less than half-time (cf. art. 2.3.3). Insofar as the application is complete (valid proof of identity, declaration of absence of professional activity or a professional activity strictly less than half-time), the Senior Pricing will be taken into account for the next direct debit or the following depending on the date of validation of the request for modification to the Navigo Annual Senior Pricing contract (cf. art.4.14.1) by the Navigo Annual Agency.

3.3 The processing time for applications is 5 days (excluding weekends and public holidays).

3.4 The signing of the contract, after acceptance of the file, results in the opening of a customer account for the Holder who is the user of the Navigo Annual pass and also, where applicable, for the Payer of the contract.

4. PAYMENT OF THE ANNUAL NAVIGO PASS

4.1 The Payer must be an adult or emancipated minor (proof must be provided). Minors under the age of 16 may not be Payers or Holders of an Annual Navigo Pass.

4.2 A payer can pay for several Navigo packages.

4.3 The Payer may be different from the Holder of the Annual Navigo Pass. In this case, the Payer and the Account Holder must sign the subscription form. The Payer may, in writing, delegate his/her signature to the Account Holder for any after-sales service request, with the exception of those requiring a new SEPA Direct Debit Mandate. All communication relating to payment is addressed to the Payer.

4.4 The Payer of a contract terminated for non-payment that has not been regularised may not be the Payer of another Navigo Annual pass for a period of one year from the date of termination. If the Payer settles his debt with the Navigo Annuel Agency during this period, he may again be appointed Payor.

At the end of this period and without regularisation of the debt, the Payer will receive a notice of sums to be paid from Île-de-France Mobilités published by the Public Treasury. The Payer who has received a notice of amounts to be paid from Île-de-France Mobilités, cannot be the Payer of a new Annual Navigo pass, imagine R and Navigo Liberté + contract for 2 years from receipt of the notice. If the Payor settles his debt to the Treasury during this period, he may again be appointed Paymaster after a period of 21 calendar days of processing.

4.5 The price of the package is payable at the rate in force on the day of payment:

· either in cash at the annual pass rate (it is not possible to select this payment method for the Navigo Annual Senior Pricing pass);

· or by monthly direct debit (excluding savings account).

4.6 An administrative fee of €7.60 including VAT is charged at the time of subscription.

4.7 In the event of subscription in the last twenty days of the month, or in the event of resumption of a package in the last twenty days of a month other than that of its suspension, the amount due for that month is calculated according to the number of days remaining until the end of the month.

· Annual Navigo: the daily rate applied per remaining day is equal to 1/20th of 1/11th of the annual price of the pass.

· Navigo Annual Senior Pricing: the daily rate applied per remaining day is equal to 1/20th of the monthly price of the pass according to the Navigo Annual Senior Pricing rate in force.

4.8 In the event of sick leave, the Account Holder is invited to suspend their lump sum (see Art. 9).

4.9 No refunds will be made in the event of a social movement by the Carriers outside those provided for by the Transport Code (Articles L.1222-11 et seq.), and where applicable, the reimbursement process will be made on the Île-de-France Mobilités Décompensement website.

4.10 The costs of bank rejections applied by the Navigo Annuel Agency (excluding technical incidents not attributable to the Payor) are the responsibility of the Payor.

Article 4.11 To regularise an unpaid debt, the Payer can make the payment:

· from their Personal Space on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, under the heading "I manage my Navigo card" (only by credit card);

· by phone, by paying by credit card, on 09 69 39 22 22 (non-surcharged call);

· in a commercial agency of the Carriers (in cash or by credit card), in RATP points of sale (only by credit card) or at Navigo SNCF Services Counters (in cash or by credit card), the list of which can be found on the Île-de-France Mobilités website under the heading "Getting around" then "Nearby".

4.12 If the sums due are not paid, the pass will be cancelled by the Navigo Annuel Agency and the Cardholder will no longer be able to drive with this pass (cf. art 10.2). After one year after the termination, the payer receives a notice of the sums to be paid from Île-de-France Mobilités published by the Public Treasury if he has still not regularised his debt.

· the notice of the sums to be paid is sent to the Payer by post;

· the payment of these sums must be made only to the Public Treasury at a branch of the Public Treasury, in an affiliated tobacconist or on the payfip.gouv.fr website. The terms of payment accepted are specified on the notice of sums to be paid;

· certain acts related to the management of the contract are blocked;

· actions for seizure, in particular on bank accounts or salaries, can be initiated by Île-de-France Mobilités.

4.13 Cash Payment:

4.13.1 Cash payment is not available for the Navigo Annual Senior Pricing pass.

4.13.2 The price of the Navigo Annual pass paid in cash is set for 12 consecutive months of circulation.

4.13.3 The change of payment method is only possible at a commercial agency of the Carriers, at RATP points of sale, at Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Offices(1) or by post.

The switch from the cash payment method to the monthly direct debit method is possible when renewing the payment of the package, when resuming it after a suspension or when switching to the Navigo Annual Senior Pricing.

4.13.4 At least 45 days before the end of the due date, a communication is sent to the Payer inviting him to make a new payment:

· via the Internet from the Payor's Personal Space on the Île-de-France Mobilités website (except for a package financed by a Third-Party Payer);

· or in a commercial agency of the Carriers, in RATP points of sale or at Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Offices(1) , until the day before the end of the package;

· or by correspondence with the Agence Navigo Annuel (cf. art. 13):

- by post, the cheque must be received by the Navigo Annuel Agency no later than 20 days before the end of the contract.

- by telephone, payment by credit card is possible until the day before the end of the contract.

Beyond these deadlines, the contract will be suspended in accordance with the rules of Article 9.

4.14 Payment by direct debit:

4.14.1 Any operation affecting direct debits must be registered at a commercial agency of the Carriers, at RATP points of sale, at Navigo SNCF Service Counters(1) or by the Navigo Annual Agency before the 15th of the current month to take effect on the 1st day of the following month.

4.14.2 Withdrawals are made at the beginning of the month for the current month, from a bank current account (excluding savings account). It is also possible to choose another debit date between the 2nd, 8th or 12th of the month. This action is possible within the limit of once a month, after subscribing, on request, via the Internet from the Payor's Personal Space on the Île-de-France Mobilités website (except for a package financed by a Third-Party Payer), at the Carriers' sales agency, at RATP points of sale, at Navigo SNCF Service Counters(1) or by telephone (see art 13).

4.14.3 At the end of the subscription, a certificate indicating the amount of the planned direct debits is given to the Payer if the subscription is made in a commercial agency of the Carriers, in RATP points of sale or in certain Navigo SNCF Service Counters. If the subscription was made on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, the certificate is available for download on the Personal Space of the Account Holder or the Payor. The application fee (cf. art. 4.6) is added to the first payment.

It is also possible to download a certificate by logging into your Personal Space on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

This procedure is reserved for Holders or Payers over 16 years of age whose commercial contract has been active, suspended or terminated for less than 6 months.

4.14.4 Any price change decided by Île-de-France Mobilités is reflected in the levies following the date of entry into force of the said decision. A notice is sent to the Payer.

Pricing information is available:

· on the Île-de-France Mobilités website;

· on the displays in the places of transport and subscription to the Navigo Annual pass;

· on the Île-de-France Mobilités fare guide.

4.14.5 The duly completed and signed SEPA Direct Debit Mandate as well as a matching paper or dematerialised Bank Identity Statement (RIB) must be:

· or provided when you subscribe online;

· be delivered at the signing of the contract at a commercial agency of the Carriers, at RATP points of sale or at certain Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Offices(1).

4.14.6 The Payer wishing to change the bank or account to be debited must make the change:

· either via the Internet by connecting to their Personal Space on the Île-de-France Mobilités website;

· either in a Carriers' sales agency, in RATP points of sale or at Navigo SNCF Service Counters(1);

· or by making the request by mail to the Navigo Annuel Agency (cf. art. 13).

The Payer provides a paper or dematerialised bank account details at the branch or by post, or enters their new bank details directly in their Personal Space via the Internet on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, so that there can be no break in the rate of direct debits (see art. 4.14.1).

4.14.7 The change of payer (except for the package financed by a Third-Party Payer) or the change of payment method (except for the Navigo Annual Senior Pricing) can be made:

· either in a Carriers' sales agency, in RATP points of sale or at Navigo SNCF Service Counters(1);

· or by post to the Navigo Annuel Agency (cf. art. 13).

The new Payer must then complete and sign a new SEPA Direct Debit Mandate and provide a paper or dematerialised bank details in accordance with the new bank details, so that there can be no break in the frequency of direct debits (see Article 4.14.1). As the SEPA Direct Debit Mandate is strictly associated with the Payer, the new Payer must, for a change by mail, first contact the Navigo Annuel Agency in order to obtain the Mandate that will be assigned to him.

4.14.8 The revocation of the SEPA Direct Debit Mandate can only be made by correspondence to the Navigo Annuel Agency (see Art. 13). Any request to revoke the SEPA Direct Debit Mandate must be accompanied by the designation of another valid payment method, another Payer, or the termination of the package. Failing this, Comutitres S.A.S reserves the right to terminate the commercial contract (cf. art. 10.2).

4.14.9 The original validity period is automatically renewed each year. The Navigo Annual pass and the Navigo Annual Senior Pricing pass therefore have no expiry date: only the suspension or termination of the pass as defined in Articles 9 and 10, stops the monthly direct debit. For any new subscription to another package, and in order to avoid a double debit, it is necessary to suspend (cf. art. 9.2) or terminate (cf. art. 10.1) your annual Navigo pass.

4.14.10 Annual Navigo:

4.14.10.1 The amount of the monthly debits corresponds to 1/11th of the annual price of the package at the rate in force on the day of the debit.

4.14.10.2 As soon as the Payer has paid 11 consecutive full months, the 12th month is not debited. When the lump sum began on the 1st of a month M, or during month M for 20 days or more, and no suspension has occurred, month M+11 will not be deducted. When the lump sum began during month M for 19 days or less, and no suspension has occurred, month M+12 will not be deducted (cf. art. 4.7). This principle also applies to cash payments. If a suspension occurs before 11 consecutive full months, the 12th month, which has not been invoiced, will not be refunded. Any suspension or termination made during the month not debited will not be subject to any postponement.

4.14.10.3 The change of payment method is only possible at a commercial agency of the Carriers, at RATP points of sale, at Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Offices(1) or by post.

The switch from the direct debit method to the cash payment method is possible at any time in compliance with Article 4.14.1. The Payer pays the balance corresponding to the difference between the annual price of the package in force and the sum of the monthly instalments already paid.

4.14.11 Annual Navigo Senior Pricing:

4.14.11.1 The amount of the monthly debits corresponds to 1/12th of the Navigo Annual Senior Pricing fare in force.

4.14.11.2 This amount is deducted every month of the year, i.e. for 12 monthly payments.

4.14.11.3 In the event that the Account Holder already had a Navigo Annual pass when applying for the Navigo Annual Senior Pricing, the Senior Pricing will be taken into account for the next or the next direct debit depending on the date of the request for modification of the contract (cf. art. 4.14.1).

5. TERMS OF USE OF THE PASS

5.1 The Account Holder must and systematically validate their Annual Navigo pass loaded on their pass on the Carriers' validation devices before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also, where applicable, during connections and exit, under penalty of finding themselves in violation.

5.2 In case of forgetting their annual Navigo pass, to travel, the Cardholder must buy transport tickets. These will not be refunded.

5.3 The Cardholder's Annual Navigo Pass must be presented during the checks, under penalty of payment of a fixed compensation in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services. In case of doubt about the identity of the Pass Holder, proof of identity may be requested.

5.4 In the event of a proven malfunction of the annual Navigo pass:

· in the Carriers' sales offices, in RATP points of sale or in Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Offices(1), it is immediately replaced free of charge;

· at the other ticket offices of the Carriers, and if the chip of the pass is legible, the Cardholder receives a breakdown coupon valid for 15 days and a temporary pass in exchange for their annual Navigo pass. To obtain a new Annual Navigo Pass, the Holder must then go to a Carriers' sales agency, RATP points of sale or Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Office(1) where it will be given to them free of charge in exchange for the breakdown coupon and the temporary pass previously received.

5.5 Any fraudulent use of the Navigo Annual pass (forgery, counterfeiting, use of the pass by a third party), observed during an inspection, will result in the immediate withdrawal of the Navigo Annual pass, the cancellation of the pass and may give rise to legal proceedings. This sanction applies to the fraudster(s) and his/her accomplice(s).

5.6 Any irregular use of the Navigo Annual ticket (lack of a valid pass, non-validation of the pass on the Carriers' validation devices in particular) noted during an inspection, results in the payment of a fixed compensation in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services.

5.7 The Holder who is still in possession of a valid pass, i.e. who is less than 10 years old, and who wishes to recharge tickets, must not reuse it in the event that their contract(s) have been inactive for at least 5 years, as their data will have been archived in our systems. Therefore, the Account Holder undertakes to make a new subscription and obtain a new pass at a commercial agency or online. No refund can be made in the event of loading a ticket on the aforementioned pass.

6. CHANGES TO THE ZONES OF THE PASS (EXCLUDING NAVIGO ANNUAL SENIOR PRICING)

6.1 Changing zones is not possible on the Navigo Annual Senior Pricing pass (only all zones).

6.2 It is possible to modify one Annual Navigo pass into another between the 4 existing passes ("all zones", 2-3, 3-4, 4-5), for the duration of the validity of the pass at the request of the Payer, who can give a power of attorney and a copy of his proof of identity. In the case of an Annual Navigo pass financed by a Third-Party Payer, the Account Holder must present proof of the agreement of the Third-Party Payer.

6.3 The modification of the lump sum can only be made by the payer:

· by Internet from their Personal Space on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, by post, e-mail or telephone (except for a package financed by a Third-Party Payer). It will only take effect when the Cardholder has updated their annual Navigo pass directly on their phone via the Île-de-France Mobilités application, in the "Purchase" section, on a RATP or Transilien SNCF ticket machine or in a Carrier point of sale, and this no earlier than 48 hours after the request has been taken into account;

· in the Carriers' sales agencies, in RATP points of sale or in Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Offices(1).

6.4 The modification of the pass may be immediate or deferred (1st day of one of the two months following the modification) and takes effect after the update of the Annual Navigo pass by the Holder directly on the telephone via the Île-de-France Mobilités application, in the "Purchase" section, on a RATP or Transilien SNCF machine or in a Carrier point of sale, at the earliest 48 hours after the request has been taken into account. The Account Holder can check that this change has been taken into account by consulting the content of their pass on a telephone, a machine or by connecting to their Personal Space on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

6.5 Changing a two-zone package to an "all-zone" package, a 4-5 package to a 3-4 or 2-3 package, or a 3-4 package to a 2-3 package results in an increase in the cost of the package. The calculation of the sums due is made according to the date on which the change takes effect, reported on the 1st of the month concerned.

· Payment by direct debit: the new deduction scale is applied from the month of the change of zones for the entire month.

· Cash payment: The Payer is invoiced using the same calculation method as that used for payment by direct debit.

6.6 Changing an "all-zone" package to a two-zone package, or a 2-3 package to a 3-4 or 4-5 package, or a 3-4 package to a 4-5 package, results in a reduction in the cost of the package. The calculation of the sums due is made according to the effective date of the change, reported to the 1st of the following month.

· Payment by direct debit: the new deduction scale is applied from the month following the change of zones.

· Cash payment: The Payor's account is credited using the same calculation method used for payment by direct debit.

- If the cash payment was made by cheque, a cheque letter is automatically triggered to reimburse the Payer for the remaining overpayment.

- If the cash payment was made by credit card:

• on the Online Services: a refund is automatically triggered on the payer's bank card in order to reimburse him for the remaining overpayment, if he has, beforehand, made a payment in the previous 11 months, of an amount greater than or equal to the amount of the refund;

• at the Carriers' sales agencies, at RATP points of sale or at Navigo SNCF Service Counters(1): the refund of the overpayment will be made by cheque letter or to the payer's bank card, if a payment has been made on the Online Services in the previous 11 months, for an amount greater than or equal to the amount of the refund.

7. PACKAGE ADDITIONS (EXCLUDING ANNUAL NAVIGO SENIOR PRICING)

7.1 The addition of passes is not possible in addition to the Navigo Annual Senior Pricing (only all zones).

7.2 It is possible to add to a Navigo Annual 2-3, 3-4 or 4-5 pass, a Navigo Day pass valid in additional zones among the Navigo Day passes 1-2, 1-3, 1-4, 1-5, 2-3, 2-4, 2-5, 3-4, 3-5, 4-5.

7.3 The Navigo Annual pass can be used in conjunction with a work pass for the TER and Intercités networks (excluding TGV) issued by the SNCF, for journeys between a station located outside Île-de-France and a station in Île-de-France whose provincial end is located less than 75 km from the Paris head of line. It can also be used in conjunction with a "Forfait " subscription for journeys between a station located outside Île-de-France and a station in Île-de-France.

It can also be used in conjunction with a regional season ticket for a journey between a station in the Paris region and a station outside the Île-de-France region, provided that an ad hoc agreement has been signed between Île-de-France Mobilités, the Region that created the regional season ticket in question and SNCF Voyageurs.

8. LOSS OR THEFT

8.1 The Navigo Annual pass is replaced free of charge in the event of loss or theft, up to a maximum of 2 times per period of 12 consecutive months from the date of subscription or take-back.

8.2 The replacement of the Annual Navigo Pass can be done:

· or via the Internet by connecting to your Personal Space on the Île-de-France Mobilités website to make a loss/theft report. The old pass is immediately opposed and the new pass is then sent by post within 10 days (excluding weekends and public holidays) from the date of application or made available at a Carriers' sales agency, at RATP points of sale or at Navigo SNCF Service Ticket Offices(1) on presentation of proof of identity;

· either immediately at a commercial agency of the Carriers, at RATP points of sale or at Navigo SNCF Service Counters(1) on presentation of proof of identity;

· or, if the pass does not contain any pass other than an Annual Navigo pass, by post within 10 days (excluding weekends and public holidays) from receipt of the application, to the Annual Navigo Agency (cf. art. 13) provided that the Annual Navigo Agency has the holder's photo.

Please note : If the Navigo Annual pass contains a Navigo Day pass, it cannot be reconstituted under any circumstances. The Navigo Day pass may be refunded in accordance with the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo Day pass in force.

To travel, the Cardholder must purchase tickets while waiting for the replacement of their pass. These will not be refunded.

8.3 The old annual Navigo pass is being put in opposition. If it is found, it must no longer be used on the Carriers' networks and must be handed in at a Carriers' sales agency, at RATP points of sale or at Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Offices(1).

9. SUSPENSION AND RESUMPTION OF THE PACKAGE

9.1 The package can be suspended and then resumed at any time, regardless of the payment method. The date of resumption may be specified when requesting suspension within the limits of Article 9.3.

9.2 The suspension and resumption of the package can be carried out:

· by Internet from the Payor's Personal Space on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, by post, e-mail or telephone (except for a package financed by a Third-Party Payer). They will only take effect after the Navigo Annual pass has been updated by the holder directly on the phone via the Île-de-France Mobilités application, under the "Purchase" section, on a RATP or Transilien SNCF machine or in a Carrier point of sale, at the earliest 48 hours after the request made on the Internet has been taken into account, by telephone, or after receipt of mail;

· in the Carriers' sales agencies, in RATP points of sale or at Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Offices(1) so that the pass loaded with the pass is updated immediately.

9.2.1 The Account Holder can check that this suspension has been taken into account by logging into their Personal Space on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

9.3 The suspension lasts a maximum of 12 months. Beyond this period, the pass is automatically terminated by the Agence Navigo Annuel (cf. art. 10.2).

9.4 In the event of suspension during the month, the current month is due in its entirety.

9.5 During the suspension, billing is paused.

· Payment by direct debit: direct debits are suspended (see Art. 4.14.1).

· Cash payment: the Payer is reimbursed for unused months by applying the calculation method applicable to payment by direct debit to the period consumed (cf. art. 4.13).

- If the cash payment was made by cheque, the refund will be made by cheque letter.

- If the cash payment was made by credit card:

• on the Online Services: the refund will be made to the bank card used for the payment, if the Payer has previously made a payment in the previous 11 months of an amount greater than or equal to the amount of the refund;

• at the Carriers' sales agencies, at RATP points of sale or at Navigo SNCF Service Counters(1): the refund of the overpayment will be made by cheque letter or to the payer's bank card, if a payment has been made on the Online Services in the previous 11 months, for an amount greater than or equal to the amount of the refund.

9.6 Upon resumption, invoicing resumes, without any additional administrative fees.

· Payment by direct debit: direct debits are made in the same way as at the beginning of the package (see art. 4.14.10 for Navigo Annuel and art. 4.14.11 for Navigo Annuel Tarif Senior).

· Cash payment: The Payer renews his payment for 12 consecutive months of circulation at the rate in effect on the date of payment. (cf. Art. 4.13).

10. TERMINATION OF THE CONTRACT

10.1 At the initiative of the Payer

The Payer has the possibility, at any time, to terminate his contract, provided that it does not involve any debt, via the Internet from his Personal Space on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt addressed to the Navigo Annual Agency (Agence Navigo Annuel – 95905 Cergy Pontoise Cedex 9), or on presentation of the Navigo Annual pass in the Carriers' commercial agencies, at RATP points of sale or at Navigo SNCF Service Counters(1).

10.1.1 In the event of termination during the month, the current month is due in its entirety.

10.1.2 Termination will stop billing.

· Payment by direct debit: direct debits are stopped from the 1st day of the month following the cancellation request (see art. 4.14.1).

· Cash payment: The balance of the Payer's account is established by applying the same calculation method to the package period as that applicable to payment by direct debit.

If the Payor's account is in credit, the Navigo Annuel Agency will reimburse the overpayment.

- If the cash payment was made by cheque, the refund will be made by cheque letter.

- If the cash payment was made by credit card:

• on the Online Services: the refund will be made to the bank card used for the payment, if the Payer has previously made a payment in the previous 11 months of an amount greater than or equal to the amount of the refund;

• at the Carriers' sales agencies, at RATP points of sale or at Navigo SNCF Service Counters(1): the refund of the overpayment will be made by cheque letter or to the payer's bank card, if a payment has been made on the Online Services in the previous 11 months, for an amount greater than or equal to the amount of the refund.

10.2 At the initiative of Agence Navigo Annuel

10.2.1 The contract is terminated by operation of law by Agence Navigo Annuel for the following reasons:

· in the event of fraud established in the constitution of the subscription file, false declaration, falsification of documents;

· in the event of fraud established in the use of the Annual Navigo Pass or the pass (see Articles 5.5 and 5.6);

· in the event of non-payment;

· in the event of a number of losses or theft exceeding 3 in the last 12 months;

· in the event of revocation of a SEPA Direct Debit Mandate without the designation of a new valid means of payment;

· in the event of a suspension of more than 12 months.

10.2.2 The Navigo Annuel Agency signifies the termination by means of a letter addressed to the last known address of the Payer.

10.2.3 Anyone who continues to use the Navigo Annual pass improperly is considered to be without a ticket and therefore liable to criminal prosecution.

10.2.4 The Navigo Annual Agency reserves the right to refuse any new subscription to the Navigo Annual pass:

· to an Account Holder whose contract has already been terminated for established fraud (see Art. 10.2.1). This refusal may be made for a period of 3 years from the date of termination with regard to the fraudster and any accomplices;

· to a Payer whose contract has been terminated or suspended for late or non-payment as defined in Article 10.2.1.

10.2.5 The Account Holder whose Payer is refused for non-payment may propose a new Payer.

10.2.6 Pursuant to Articles L. 221-2 of the Consumer Code, all services relating to the Navigo Annual pass are not subject to the application of the existing right of withdrawal in terms of distance selling.

10.3 Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to terminate a service provided to the Account Holder and/or Payer in the context of a cancellation or evolution of the service. Where applicable, Comutitres S.A.S undertakes to reimburse the balance to the Payer. No liability arising from this judgment can be sought in any way.

11. RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PAYER AND THE REGISTRANT

11.1 These General Terms and Conditions are binding on both the Payer and the Account Holder.

11.2 A copy of the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use is systematically given when subscribing at the Carriers' sales agency, at RATP points of sale or at certain Navigo SNCF Service Desks(1). They are also made available when subscribing via the Internet. These rules are set out in the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of each medium, and available on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

12. PARTNERSHIPS

The annual Navigo pass can be used as part of certain services provided by Île-de-France Mobilités' sustainable mobility partners. The Carriers, Île-de-France Mobilités and Comutitres S.A.S decline all liability relating to the use of the Annual Navigo Pass in the context of an application that has not been the subject of a partnership agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités. The partner remains solely responsible for the contractual commitments made to the Holder of the Annual Navigo Pass.

13. MISCELLANEOUS

The Agence Navigo Annuel can be contacted by e-mail ([email protected]), by telephone (09.69.39.22.22 non-surcharged call) and by post only at this address (Agence Navigo Annuel – 95905 Cergy Pontoise Cedex 9).

14. INFORMATION RELATING TO PERSONAL DATA

As part of the performance of the Navigo Annual and Navigo Annual Senior Pricing contracts, processing is carried out on the Personal Data of the Account Holder and the Payer by various data controllers who are concerned about the protection of their privacy and respect for their personal life.

Île-de-France Mobilités processes Personal Data in the context of:

· the subscription and management of the contract;

· institutional communication and commercial and non-commercial communication;

· Carrying out statistical analyses.

In addition, processing for the purpose of preventing and managing non-payment, theft and loss of transport tickets as well as the fight against fraud, may result in a rejection of the transaction or a termination of the package.

Carriers process Personal Data in connection with:

· the management of operations and transactions carried out on the Carrier's sales front;

· the management of validation and the resulting data, in particular the invalidation of fraudulent tickets;

· the fight against offences against the Transporters' police, the control of tickets, the fining and the recovery of fines;

· commercial and non-commercial prospecting operations in compliance with the regulations in force;

· statistical analyses to improve the transport offer and the services offered by the Carrier;

· the management of customer complaints related to the use of the Carriers' network;

· Personal Data relating to the Account Holder and the Payer allowing them to be identified are referred to as "Data" below.

14.1 Processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller

14.1.1 What Data is collected?

The Data collected by Île-de-France Mobilités in the context of the performance of the contract are as follows:

· Identification Data;

· Personal Life Data;

· Economic and Financial Data;

· Health Data;

· Infringement Data.

14.1.2 Why is Data collected?

The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller, and the purposes of which are listed in the preamble to Article 14.

14.1.3 Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful?

The collection and processing of this Data is possible:

· on the basis of the performance of the contract and the consent of the Data Controller and the Payer for: the management of the contract/service and the production of statistics;

· on the exercise of a public service mission of Île-de-France Mobilités for the sending of so-called institutional non-commercial communications;

· with the consent of the Data Controller and the Payer for the sending of commercial communications.

14.1.4 How long does Île-de-France Mobilités keep this Data?

Île-de-France Mobilités keeps the Customer Data specific to the Navigo Annual and Navigo Annual Senior Pricing passes during the execution of the contract as well as until the end of the applicable limitation periods.

In order to verify eligibility for the conditions of access to the transport ticket, only the proof of identity sent from the Personal Space on the Île-de-France Mobilités website is kept for the time it takes to create the account and the associated services that require these proofs.

Personal data is kept for the entire commercial relationship and for up to 5 years after the end date of validity of the contract(s) subscribed, then archived during the legal retention periods.

14.1.5 Who can have access to this Data?

14.1.5.1 In the context of the Processing Defined above

The Data is intended for Île-de-France Mobilités, Comutitres S.A.S, its service providers and contractual partners, public transport companies in Île-de-France, institutional funders, polling and statistical institutes, and companies carrying out surveys relating to transport in Île-de-France.

The Data resulting from operations carried out on the online services of entities offering Multimodal Digital Services are intended for Île-de-France Mobilités, its subsidiary, its service providers and contractual partners and the Holder of the Multimodal Digital Service concerned by the operation.

14.1.5.2 In the context of exchanges between Île-de-France Mobilités and its Partners

Île-de-France Mobilités Partners offer services to some of their Users who subscribe to public transport. To check the validity of the subscription, the Partner asks Île-de-France Mobilités. On the occasion of these queries, the Partner transmits the Annual Navigo pass number (or customer number) and the User's date of birth to Île-de-France Mobilités. Île-de-France Mobilités sends a return code to the Partner, without any Personal Data.

Île-de-France Mobilités' Partner undertakes to request the User's consent for the transmission of this Data to Île-de-France Mobilités. All processing allowing the implementation of the service offered by the Partner is under the responsibility of the Partner.

The Partner undertakes to use the User's Annual Navigo pass number (or customer number) and date of birth only for processing purposes for which this information is mandatory, and only within the framework of the objectives defined jointly with Île-de-France Mobilités.

14.1.6 Transfer of Data outside the European Union

Data concerning the Payer and the Account Holder, or their legal representative, are communicated for management purposes to Île-de-France Mobilités' subcontractors established outside the European Union (Madagascar and/or Côte d'Ivoire).

In this regard, only Data relating to identification, personal and professional contact details, and the subscription contract will be transferred.

These Data transfers are governed by cross-border flow agreements established in accordance with the standard contractual clauses issued by the European Commission or Binding Corporate Rules (BCRs).

14.2 Processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing

14.2.1 What Data is collected?

The Data collected by the Carriers as part of their processing are the following:

· Identification Data;

· Economic and Financial Data;

· Infringement Data;

· Validation Data.

14.2.2 Why is Data collected?

The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which the Carriers are responsible for processing, and the purposes of which are listed in the preamble to Article 14.

14.2.3 Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful?

This processing is carried out in the context of:

· the performance of the contract, a legal obligation (management of customer complaints, control and fines);

· the consent of the Account Holder and the Payer (commercial prospecting) or

· the legitimate interest pursued by the data controller (non-commercial communication, commercial communication for similar goods and services, anonymised statistical studies).

14.2.4 How long do Carriers keep this Data?

The retention rules implemented by the RATP and the SNCF are:

· The Data is kept for a period that may differ depending on the purposes for which it is processed.

· The nominative traces of the movements (timestamp - place of validation - pass number) are only kept for a few hours. Beyond that, the data is anonymised for statistical purposes. Only the daily cumulative number of validations carried out at the entrance and/or exit of the rail networks for the current month and the previous month (without a place of validation) is kept for the quality monitoring of Navigo passes.

· The Data necessary for the processing of complaints is kept for a period of three years from the closure of the file.

· Data related to operations carried out on the sales front are kept for a maximum period of two years, from the date of the operation.

· The Data collected in the context of the establishment of infringements are kept for a period of up to six years from the commission of the offence, depending on the type of offence and the follow-up given.

· Data collected for prospecting and communication purposes is kept for a period of three years from the last contact of the person concerned or until the withdrawal of his or her consent.

The Data retention periods of the processing carried out by the other Carriers can be found on the latter's website.

14.2.5 Who may have access to this Data?

As part of this processing, the Data is only shared with their subcontractors, Île-de-France Mobilités and Comutitres S.A.S in order to carry out statistical analyses allowing them to improve the transport offer and the services offered by the Carriers. Only the Data that is strictly necessary to carry out these statistical analyses is communicated.

For the purposes of statistical traffic analysis, Île-de-France Mobilités is the recipient of the previously anonymised Validation Data.

14.2.6 Transfer of Data outside the European Union

The Carriers undertake to do everything possible to avoid transfers outside the European Union and the appropriate country.

In the event that such transfers are envisaged for the future, the Carriers undertake to take guarantees from their subcontractors in order to ensure an adequate level of protection of the Data transferred and to supervise the transfers by the mechanisms provided for by the regulations in force.

14.3 What are the rights of the Data Controller and the Payer over their Data and how can they be exercised?

The Data Controller and the Payer each have the right to access, rectify, delete, limit, portability, oppose for legitimate reasons, to define advance directives relating to the fate of their Data after their death as well as the right to lodge a complaint with the CNIL.

To exercise their rights, the Account Holder and the Payer may send their request with the specification of the right(s) concerned by their request, the scope of their request (product, Île-de-France Mobilités account or all processing). Accompanied by their contact details, customer number and elements to prove their identity.

The Data Controller and the Payer may send the request to the following addresses depending on the processing concerned:

· processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller:

o to the postal address: Île-de-France Mobilités – 39bis 41 rue de Châteaudun – 75009 Paris;

o or to the e-mail address: [email protected].

· processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing:

o the Account Holder and the Payer may contact the Carriers directly via their institutional websites;

o or to the RATP postal address: RATP Data Protection Officer – 54 Quai de la Rapée – LAC LT73 – 75599 Paris Cedex 12 or to the e-mail address: [email protected] ;

o or to the postal address SNCF Voyageurs - DPO - Legal and Compliance Department, Campus CAMPRA, 4 rue André Campra CS20012, 93212 SAINT-DENIS CEDEX or via a form dedicated to online requests to exercise law: https://url-c.fr/e/7hy9i

o or to the OPILE's postal address: DPO OPTILE – 32, rue de Caumartin – 75009 Paris.

If the Account Holder is a minor under the age of 15 or an adult under guardianship or guardianship, his or her legal representative may exercise all the rights listed. Proof of the legal representation of the minor or protected adult will be requested.

14.4 Use of Personal Data between Île-de-France Mobilités and its Partners

Île-de-France Mobilités Partners offer services to some of their Users who subscribe to public transport. To check the validity of the subscription, the Partner asks Île-de-France Mobilités. On the occasion of these queries, the Partner transmits the Annual Navigo pass number (or customer number) and the User's date of birth to Île-de-France Mobilités. Île-de-France Mobilités sends a return code to the Partner, without any Personal Data.

Île-de-France Mobilités' Partner undertakes to request the User's consent for the transmission of this Data to Île-de-France Mobilités. All processing allowing the implementation of the service offered by the Partner is under the responsibility of the Partner.

The Partner undertakes to use the User's Annual Navigo pass number (or customer number) and date of birth only for processing purposes for which this information is mandatory, and only within the framework of the objectives defined jointly with Île-de-France Mobilités.

15. MEDIATION

In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request has been sent to the customer service department concerned and whose response has not been satisfactory or in the absence of a response within one month, the customer may resort to mediation to settle the dispute amicably.

However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties.

The customer will find on the websites of the Carriers, with their agents or on the appropriate communication media implemented by each of them, the contact details and address of the website of the competent mediator to which each Carrier belongs, the customer being able to refer the matter to the mediator of his choice.

16. PRECAUTIONS FOR USING THE PASS

The pass has a microprocessor chip and a radio antenna whose proper functioning depends on a few basic precautions of use that the Holder undertakes to respect. In particular, he must not subject the pass to twisting, bending, cutting, high or low temperatures, electro-magnetic effects, a high level of humidity and any other treatment manifestly inappropriate for the proper functioning of the pass. It is highly recommended to leave the pass in a hard protective case.

17. APPLICATION OF THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SALE AND USE

Île-de-France Mobilités and the Carriers reserve the right to change these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use. In this case, the new General Terms and Conditions will be brought to the attention of customers by means of publication in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités and on the websites www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr, www.optile.com, www.ratp.fr, www.transilien.com.

As soon as the pass no longer contains an Annual Navigo pass but another pass, the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the pass in question apply and the provisions of this document no longer apply.

Translations of the T&Cs are for information ticket only. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court.

(1) List of sales agencies, RATP points of sale and Navigo SNCF service counters on www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr, www.optile.com, www.ratp.fr, www.transilien.com.