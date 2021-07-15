General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) of the boarding ticket by SMS

May 2025



Preamble



These General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use define the terms and conditions for the sale by SMS (mobile messaging) of transport tickets valid on the bus lines of the Île-de-France Mobilités network, excluding lines that do not apply the Ile-de-France fare.

Their purpose is to regulate the sale and use of the boarding ticket by SMS containing the rights and obligations between the Customer and Comutitres S.A.S, managing this ticket and acting in the name and on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités.

The boarding ticket by SMS, hereinafter referred to as "TAB-SMS", was created by the deliberation of the Île-de-France Mobilités Council No. 2018/256 of 11 July 2018.

1. Definitions

The meanings of the terms used in this document are as follows:

Customer: refers to the purchaser of a "TAB-SMS" by sending an application for a ticket to the short number 93100 by SMS from his mobile phone, or the user of a "TAB-SMS" of his own, obtained by the telephone of another user with whom he is travelling jointly;

Holder: the user of a "TAB-SMS" of his/her own, obtained by the telephone of another user with whom he/she is travelling jointly or obtained by his/her own telephone;

Payor: refers to the purchaser of a "TAB-SMS" by sending a request for a transport ticket to the short number 93100 by SMS from his mobile phone;

Carriers: refers to companies that have entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport bus lines;

OPILE: name of the association of certain Carriers;

TAB-SMS: boarding ticket by SMS, refers to a transport ticket for the bus which constitutes a contract between the Customer and Comutitres S.A.S, which consists of a personalised order code appearing in an SMS;

Short Number: refers to the short SMS number (93100) to which the Customer must send an order for a ticket by SMS, accessible to any Customer, located in metropolitan France and having a French telephone number registered with one of the following four operators: Orange, Bouygues Telecom, Free mobile or SFR;

Keyword: refers to the code sent to the service number by the Customer allowing the purchase of the ticket corresponding to the code sent;

Control code: number present in the "TAB-SMS" on the Client's mobile phone to verify the validity of the "TAB-SMS";

Personal data: any information relating to a natural person who can be identified, directly or indirectly.

2. Presentation and use

The "TAB-SMS" is a single transport ticket distributed via SMS.

The "TAB-SMS" can be used on part of the public transport network under the jurisdiction of Île-de-France Mobilités. It is valid on all bus lines in the Île-de-France Mobilités network, excluding lines that do not apply Ile-de-France fares (in particular airport shuttles, Le Bus Direct and VEA Disney as well as OpenTour and Big Bus tourist buses), under the conditions described below.

The Customer must buy his "TAB-SMS" when he sees the bus he wishes to take approaching. This purchase must be made before boarding one of the buses in the network. The Customer must ensure that they have received their ticket before boarding. The Customer must present his "TAB-SMS" constituting a transport ticket to the driver as soon as he gets on board.

The "TAB-SMS" allows you to make a journey by bus, without the possibility of transferring to another vehicle or another mode of transport, the said journey must be made within one hour of purchase.

As the "TAB-SMS" is valid immediately upon receipt of the SMS proving its purchase, it cannot be purchased in advance for later use. The "TAB-SMS" is valid for a single journey without transfers and must be used within one hour of purchase.

The "TAB-SMS" must be kept by the Customer in their mobile phone until the end of their journey on the bus line for which the ticket was purchased. If the Customer cannot present the "TAB-SMS" for any reason whatsoever on his mobile phone, he will be liable for a fine for not having a ticket at the current rate.

3. Purchase

3.1.Conditions necessary for the purchase of the SMS TAB:

To be able to buy their ticket by SMS, the Customer must:

have a mobile phone in working order that allows you to send SMS,

be physically in France, in a geographical area covered by their telephone operator's network,

ensure that your mobile phone receives the network signal to send and receive an SMS,

have a French SIM card recognized by the French telephone operators Bouygues Telecom, Free mobile, Orange or SFR,

have a subscription for your mobile phone or a prepaid card with enough money to buy the TAB-SMS from the telephone operators Bouygues Telecom, Free mobile, Orange or SFR.

for professional mobile phones made available by a company to the Customer, have the SMS + option activated in order to make the purchase of TAB-SMS possible by the Customer.

3.2. Terms and conditions for purchasing the SMS TAB

The "TAB-SMS" is sold exclusively individually.

To buy it, the Customer sends a keyword by SMS to the short number 93100:

- for lines served by the RATP, the keyword is made up of the term "BUS" attached to the number of the bus line to be taken (example: BUS63, BUS24, etc.). The line number is displayed on the vehicle and at the bus stop;

- for the lines of the Optile network (bus in the outer suburbs) the keyword is made up of:

o the term "BUS" attached to the number of the bus line to be taken (e.g. BUS63, BUS24, etc.)

o or by an alphanumeric keyword (e.g. ESSONNESO) that will be displayed at the bus stop.

The keyword determines the network and the lines on which the "TAB-SMS" can be used. The lowercase and uppercase letters of the keyword have no influence on the validity of the ticket.

The "TAB-SMS" ticket is materialized by the SMS received in return by the Customer on his phone. This return SMS contains:

the validity date of the "TAB-SMS";

the start time of the validity of the "TAB-SMS";

the expiry time of the "TAB-SMS";

the control code for verifying the validity of the "TAB-SMS" by the sworn officers;

a link to these terms and conditions (https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/titres-et-tarifs/detail/tab-sms).

This information is used to prove the validity of the "TAB-SMS" and will be checked by sworn officers during control operations.

The Client may purchase only one "TAB-SMS" per SMS sent. Several "TAB-SMS" can be ordered from the same phone, allowing several people to travel together. In these cases, the Customer who owns the phone that will be used to purchase the "TAB-SMS" must send the keyword by SMS to the chosen short number as many times as there are passengers for a trip on the same line. As the "TAB-SMS" purchased is kept only on the mobile phone used to make the purchase, Customers must remain together throughout their trip.

4. Pricing

The price of a "TAB-SMS" (unit) is set by Île-de-France Mobilités and does not include, where applicable, the cost of the SMS invoiced by the telephone operator.

The price of the "TAB-SMS" is debited from the ticket of the surcharged SMS:

if the "TAB-SMS" was received by a number corresponding to a telephone subscription belonging to one of the telephone operators mentioned herein, the price is added to the monthly invoice of the said subscription; the price of the "TAB-SMS" is visible on the detailed invoice issued by the telephone operator of the holder of the mobile phone that was used to use the service, or of his employer in the case of the professional mobile phone; this invoice can be produced as proof of purchase;

If it has been received by a number corresponding to a prepaid card of one of the telephone operators mentioned herein, the price is debited from the remaining balance.

The price of a "TAB-SMS" can be revised at any time, by decision of Île-de-France Mobilités.

5. Validation

The "TAB-SMS" consisting of an SMS on a mobile phone of the Customer, cannot be validated on the validators present inside the buses. The "TAB-SMS" from the moment it is received on the mobile phone, is considered by default as a validated ticket on the date and time of purchase.

6. Control

The Client is responsible for being able to present his "TAB-SMS" on his phone at all times to allow the control. The Customer must ensure that his phone has enough battery to cover the duration of his trip and that it is in a condition to allow the reading of the "TAB-SMS".

During an inspection, the Client must present the screen of his mobile phone to the sworn agent so that the latter can read the information in the "TAB-SMS".

If requested by the sworn agent, the Client must scroll through the text of the "TAB-SMS", so that the sworn agent can read the "TAB-SMS" in its entirety and proceed to verify it.

The mobile phone must be held by the Client in such a way that the sworn agent can carry out his check. The sworn agent therefore does not have to take charge of the Client's mobile phone.

If the status of the Client's telephone does not allow for an optimal reading of the "TAB-SMS" by the sworn agent, the "TAB-SMS" may be considered invalid by the sworn agent. The Customer is liable to a fine of an amount at the current rate for failure to hold a ticket regardless of the reason for non-presentation of the "TAB-SMS", in particular, for example:

Dead phone battery,

Broken phone screen,

Lack of screen brightness,

Lost or stolen phone during the 60 minutes of validity of the ticket,

Any other cause of deterioration of the "TAB-SMS" making it illegible regardless of the cause.

During an inspection, the sworn agent verifies the validity of the "TAB-SMS" using the control code present in the "TAB-SMS" on the Client's mobile phone.

Sworn officers will verify that the "TAB-SMS" has been purchased before the customer gets into the vehicle and not in full view of the sworn officers in the vehicle. In such a situation, the Client is liable to a fine at the current rate.

To be valid, the "TAB-SMS" must be presented on the phone used to purchase it. During the inspection, the sworn officer will be able to use the control application to verify that the "TAB-SMS" is indeed presented on the mobile phone used to purchase it. Otherwise, the Customer is liable to a fine of an amount at the current rate for failure to hold a ticket.

7. After-sales service and refund

7.1. Malfunction

In the event of an error in the sending of the message by the Customer to the short code (invalid keyword), the Customer will receive a message indicating that the purchase could not be made. This error message sent by SMS from the short number does not constitute a valid ticket on the transport network and is therefore not chargeable. In order to correct the order, the customer must send the keyword again by SMS to the short number to purchase a "TAB-SMS" and travel on a regular basis.

If the Client does not receive an SMS from the requested short number confirming that he has indeed purchased a "TAB-SMS", it means that the act of purchasing the "TAB-SMS" has not been carried out. The cost of purchasing the "TAB-SMS" will then not be invoiced to the Client. In order to obtain a valid "TAB-SMS", the Customer must renew their order or purchase a valid ticket on board the vehicle, at all ticket offices, on the sales machines of RATP stations or SNCF stations, and from equipped and approved local shops.

In the event of a malfunction, the Client contacts Comutitres' customer service whose contact details appear on the SMS received by the Client when the latter sends "contact" to 93100.

7.2. Cancellation, modification and refund

All "TAB-SMS" sold via the short code are valid only for the date that is mentioned on each of them within one hour of purchase. They cannot be changed or cancelled.

As a result, in accordance with the provisions of articles L221-2-9° of the Consumer Code, Customers do not benefit from any withdrawal period.

In the cases provided for in Article L1222-12 of the Transport Code, and only in the context of a foreseeable disruption to traffic, the Customer who has been unable to use the bus line for which he has purchased a "TAB-SMS" ticket is entitled to an extension of the validity of this ticket for a period equivalent to the period of use of which he has been deprived, or the exchange or refund of the unused ticket.

Apart from the situations described above, no refunds or exchanges will be made.

8. Liability and warranty related to the 93100 short code

There is no guarantee that the 93100 short code will operate without interruptions, errors (whether correctable or not), or telephone network failures, or that it will be compatible with any particular hardware or configuration other than that expressly validated.

Under no circumstances are Île-de-France Mobilités, Comutitres or the carriers liable for any type of foreseeable or unforeseeable damage arising from the use or the total or partial impossibility of using the short number 93100.

The Customer declares that it is aware of the characteristics and limits of a telephone network, in particular its hazards and risks related to the state of the network.

The Client declares that it has verified that the configuration of the mobile phone it is using does not contain any anomaly or contradiction with the placing of an order and that it is in perfect working order.

9. Data protection

As part of the performance of the "TAB-SMS" contract, processing is carried out on the Personal Data of the Data Controller and the Payer by various data controllers who are concerned about the protection of their privacy.

Île-de-France Mobilités processes Personal Data in the context of:

- the subscription and management of the "TAB-SMS" ticket;

- Carrying out surveys and statistical analyses;

Carriers process Personal Data in connection with:

- the fight against offences against the transport police, the control of tickets, the issuing of fines and the recovery of fines;

- statistical analyses to improve the transport offer and the services offered by the Carrier;

- the management of customer solicitations related to the use of the Carriers' network.

9.1. Processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller

9.1.1 What Data is collected?

The Data collected by Île-de-France Mobilités in the context of the performance of the contract are as follows:

- Identification Data;

- Data relating to infringements.

9.1.2 Why is data collected?

The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller, and the purposes of which are listed in the preamble to Article 10.

9.1.3 Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful?

The collection and processing of this Data is possible:

- on the basis of the performance of the contract;

- the legitimate interest pursued by the data controller (statistical studies and surveys).

9.1.4 How long does Île-de-France Mobilités keep this Data?

Ile-de-France Mobilités keeps the data from the time it is collected for four months in order to deliver the service, but also to:

- allow the Carrier's customer service to be able to answer customers' questions;

- allow the validation of mobile operators' payout notes (in the event of a discrepancy, it may be necessary to reconcile transactions from mobile numbers);

- Enable statistical analyses and surveys to be carried out.

9.1.5 Who may have access to this Data?

The Data is intended for Île-de-France Mobilités, its subsidiary, its service providers and contractual partners, Carriers, polling and statistical institutes, and companies carrying out surveys relating to transport in Île-de-France.

9.1.6 Transfer of Data outside the European Union

Data concerning the Payer and the Account Holder, or their legal representative, are communicated for management purposes to Île-de-France Mobilités subcontractors established outside the European Union (Switzerland). These Data transfers are governed by cross-border flow agreements established in accordance with the standard contractual clauses issued by the European Commission or Binding Corporate Rules (BCRs).

9.2 Processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing

9.2.1 What Data is collected?

The Data collected by the Carriers as part of their processing are the following:

- Identification Data,

- Economic and Financial Data,

- Data relating to infringements.

9.2.2 Why is the Data collected?

The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which the Carriers are responsible for processing, and the purposes of which are listed in the preamble to Article 10.

9.2.3 Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful?

This processing is carried out in the context of:

- the execution of the contract (management of customer solicitations)

- a legal obligation (control and fines),

- the legitimate interest pursued by the data controller (anonymous statistical analyses).

9.2.4 How long do Carriers keep this Data?

The retention rules implemented by the Carriers are as follows:

- The data collected in the context of the finding of offences are kept for a period of up to six years from the commission of the offence, depending on the type of offence and the follow-up given.

- the data necessary for the processing of customer requests are kept for a period of three years from the closure of the file.

9.2.5 Who may have access to this Data?

As part of this processing, the Data is only shared with their subcontractors, Île-de-France Mobilités and its subsidiary, in order to achieve the purposes indicated in the preamble to Article 10. Only the Data that is strictly necessary for the fulfilment of the purposes is communicated.

9.2.6 Transfer of Data outside the European Union

The Carriers undertake to do everything possible to avoid transfers outside the European Union and the appropriate country.

In the event that such transfers are envisaged for the future, the Carriers undertake to take guarantees from their subcontractors in order to ensure an adequate level of protection of the Data transferred and to supervise the transfers by the mechanisms provided for by the regulations in force.

10.3 What are the rights of the Data Controller and the Payer over their Data and how can they be exercised?

The Data Controller and the Payer each have the right to access, rectify, delete, limit, portability, oppose for legitimate reasons, to define advance directives relating to the fate of their Data after their death as well as the right to lodge a complaint with the CNIL. To exercise their rights, the Account Holder and the Payer may each send their request with the specification of the right(s) concerned by their request, the scope of their request (product, processing) accompanied by their contact details as well as elements proving their identity.

The Data Controller and the Payer may send the request to the following addresses depending on the processing concerned:

- Processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller:

- to the postal address: Île-de-France Mobilités – 39bis 41 rue de Châteaudun – 75009 Paris,

- or to the e-mail address: dpo@iledefrance-mobilités.fr.

- processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing:

to the RATP postal address: RATP Data Protection Officer – 54 Quai de la Rapée – LAC LT73 – 75599 Paris Cedex 12 or via the form available at: https://centrederelationclientsratp.typeform.com/demandedpo

or to the OPTILE postal address: DPO OPTILE – 32, rue de Caumartin – 75009 Paris.

If the Account Holder is a minor under the age of 15 or an adult under guardianship or guardianship, his or her legal representative may exercise all the rights listed. Proof of the legal representation of the minor or protected adult will be requested.

10 MEDIATION

In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request has been sent to the customer service department concerned and whose response has not been satisfactory or in the absence of a response within one month, the Customer may resort to mediation to settle their dispute amicably in accordance with the provisions of Article L612-1 et seq. of the Consumer Code.

However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties.