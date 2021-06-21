General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) of the Fête de la Musique package

1 PRESENTATION AND USE

1.1. Presentation

The Fête de la musique package is only available for the day of the Fête de musique which is held on June 21.

1.2. Use

Usable on the entire network of the Île-de-France region, the Fête de la musique pass allows you to travel on the regular public transport lines of the carriers, including RoissyBus, the Noctilien and Filéo night buses as well as on certain local services and Transport on demand, TER or Intercités trains (excluding reservation required) in 2nd class. The courses must be entirely carried out in Île-de-France.

It is not valid on Orlyval, the TGV, or on lines that do not apply the Ile-de-France fares (in particular the shuttles serving the airports Le Bus Direct and VEA Disney and the OpenTour and Cars Rouges tourist buses).

1.3. Validity

1.3.1. The Fête de la musique package is valid from June 21 at 5 p.m. until June 22 at 6:59 a.m.

The time taken into consideration is the time of validation at the input of the mode of transport used.

1.3.2. The package is only valid for the Fête de la musique of the current year.

2 PRICING

2.1. The pricing of the Fête de la musique package is set by Île-de-France-Mobilités. It can be consulted:

on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website, under the heading "Prices"

on the route calculation website (iledefrance-mobilites.fr) with an indication of the unit price of a journey

on the Île-de-France Mobilités fare guide

2.2. The Fête de la musique package is sold individually at a single price (full price).

2.3. Only one Fête de la musique pass is issued when making a purchase.

3 PURCHASE AND LOADING

3.1. Period of sale

The Fête de la musique package is open for sale:

At the box office, the sale of the Fête de la Musique pass is open from June 21 to the start of service until June 22 at 6:59 a.m.

On the machine, the sale is open on June 21 from the start of service to the end of service.

From the mobile applications offering the purchase service, the sale is open from June 20 00:01 to June 21 midnight.

3.2. The price of the package is payable in cash at the time of purchase.

3.3. The Fête de la musique pass can be loaded onto a Navigo, Navigo Découverte, Navigo Easy pass:

at ticket offices and on carriers' vending machines

from the mobile apps offering the shopping service

on the phone from the mobile applications offering the Purchasing Service. See the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Telephone as a ticket medium.

3.4. Cohabitation

The "cohabitation" of different transport tickets or contracts is defined as the possibility of loading these tickets on the same card.

3.4.1. The following tickets may be loaded on the passes specified in Article 3.3 allowing it, simultaneously with the Fête de la musique package, when they are not "all zones":

Navigo Month Pass

Navigo pass "75% Solidarity Discount" or "50% Discount" Month

Navigo Week Pass

Navigo pass "75% Solidarity Discount or "50% Discount" Week

Navigo Day Pass

Anti-pollution package

Amethyst Package

3.4.2. A contactless device may contain only one Fête de la musique package.

4 VALIDATION

4.1. The user of a Fête de la musique pass must and systematically validate the support containing his pass (pass or telephone) on the carriers' validation devices before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also, where applicable, during connections and exit, under penalty of being found in violation.

4.2. The validation of the Fête de la musique package allows the trip of one person only.

4.3. In the event of forgetting their Navigo or mobile pass, the user must, in order to travel, buy a transport ticket. This is not refunded.

5 CONTROL

5.1. In the event of an inspection, the user must present the contactless device on which the Fête de la musique package is loaded, validated at the entrance.

5.2. Failure to comply with the principles of systematic validation (Article 4) and/or the rules for the use of the Fête de la Musique package (Article 1) shall result in the payment of a fixed compensation and any associated administrative fees in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services in the Île-de-France region.

5.3. In the event of failure to pay to the carrier within two months of the offence, the offender is liable to pay the increased fixed fine collected by the Treasury (Article 529-5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure).

6 AFTER-SALES SERVICE

6.1. The Fête de la musique package is not modifiable.

6.2. The Fête de la musique package is non-refundable.

6.3. In the event of loss/theft of the contactless medium, no replacement or troubleshooting solution will be offered.

6.4. In the event of a malfunction of the medium, if it is legible, the replacement of the package is possible free of charge. It shall be loaded on another medium among those specified in Article 3.3.

If the media cannot be read, the package can be replaced free of charge upon presentation of proof of purchase bearing the number of the defective medium. The pass is then recharged on another medium among those specified in Article 3.3.

This operation can be carried out at all carrier ticket offices, RATP counters and Navigo SNCF Service Counters.

7 TERMS OF USE OF THE STAND

The user undertakes to respect the precautions taken when using the medium he uses to allow it to function properly. These rules are set out in the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of each medium, and available on navigo.fr.

8 INFORMATION RELATING TO PERSONAL DATA

The data relating to journeys is necessarily and compulsorily collected during the validation of the medium by the carriers concerned and is subject to processing for the purpose of managing this data, in particular for the detection of fraud in accordance with the regulations in force and the deliberations of the CNIL relating to ticketing in public transport. The people responsible for this processing are the transporters of Île-de-France, each as far as it is concerned. All rights under the ticket of Law No. 78-17 of 6 January 1978, as amended, relating to information technology, files and civil liberties are exercised with carriers.

In addition, anonymised data relating to journeys and data relating to purchasing habits and transport tickets are communicated to the Syndicat des Transports d'Île de France in order to carry out statistical analyses to improve the transport offer.

The data collected relating to the media is subject to automated processing, the purpose of which is the management of packages and media. They depend on the medium on which the ticket is loaded. For more information on this processing and for the exercise of rights, please refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of each medium available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website:

General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo Pass

General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo Découverte Pass

General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo Easy Pass

General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Telephone as a ticket carrier

9 MEDIATION, GOVERNING LAW AND DISPUTES

9.1. Mediation

In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request has been sent to the customer service department concerned and whose response has not been satisfactory or in the absence of a response within one month, the customer may have recourse to mediation free of charge to settle the dispute amicably.

However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties.

The customer will find on the RATP, SNCF and Optile websites, from their agents or on the appropriate communication media implemented by each of them, the contact details and address of the website of the competent mediator to which each carrier belongs, the customer being able to refer the matter to the mediator of his choice:

For RATP: mediateur.ratp.fr

For the SNCF: mediateur.sncf.com

9.2. Applicable Law and Disputes

Any dispute relating to the interpretation and execution of these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use is subject to French law.

In the absence of an amicable resolution, the dispute between a customer and the carriers will be brought before the court with territorial jurisdiction in accordance with the rules of ordinary law.

10 CHANGES TO THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SALE AND USE

Île-de-France Mobilités and the carriers reserve the right to change these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use. In this case, the new general terms and conditions will be brought to the attention of customers by means of publication in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités, as well as by means of posters on the websites iledefrance-mobilites.fr, optile.com, ratp.fr, transilien.com and/or in buses and/or stations and/or trams.

Translations of the T&Cs are for information ticket only. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court. " are to be added to the end of all T&Cs.