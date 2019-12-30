General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) of the Navigo Month and Navigo Week passes

June 2025



PREAMBLE

The purchase and use of the Navigo Month and Navigo Week passes presuppose the knowledge and full and unreserved acceptance of these Terms of Sale and Use by the Account Holder and the Payer if it is distinct from the Account Holder, as well as those relating to the medium on which the pass is loaded. The Payer of a Navigo pass on behalf of an emancipated minor or an adult under guardianship or curatorship undertakes to communicate these T&Cs and to inform them of their obligations.

The Navigo Month and Navigo Week passes, created by Île-de-France Mobilités (Île-de-France Transport Organising Authority), are managed by S.A.S Comutitres, hereinafter referred to as "Comutitres S.A.S" or "Agence Navigo", on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités and on its behalf.

On lines T4, T11 and T14, the sale of this ticket via the "ART" terminals is carried out by SNCF Voyageurs in the name and on behalf of Ile-de-France Mobilités. The same applies from 15 December 2025, on lines T12 and T13 and then from 21 December 2026 on line L.

1 DEFINITIONS

1.1 The name "Holder" indicates the person using the Navigo Month or Navigo Week pass. The name "Payeur" indicates by name the natural person who pays the lump sum.

1.2 The "Personal Space" refers to the personal account of the Account Holder or that of the Payer created on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website (managed by Île-de-France Mobilités), under the heading "I manage my card" (section managed by Comutitres S.A.S). Refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the site.

1.3 The "Île-de-France Mobilités Connect" account refers to the personal account of the Account Holder or that of the Payer created on the mobile applications and the website offering the purchase service.

1.4 The term "Carriers" refers to companies that have entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

2 PRESENTATION

2.1 Presentation

The Navigo Month pass is a monthly pass that allows you to travel on the Ile-de-France network in the chosen zones.

The Navigo Week pass is a weekly pass that allows you to travel on the Ile-de-France network in the chosen areas.

2.2 Use

Usable as part of the Île-de-France region's zonal pricing on the public transport network under the jurisdiction of Île-de-France Mobilités, the Navigo Month and Navigo Week passes allow you to travel on:

Carriers' regular public transit lines.

The RoissyBus lines.

The Noctilien and Filéo night buses.

Some local services and Transport on demand.

TER or Intercités trains (excluding reservation required) in 2nd class.

The courses must be entirely carried out in Île-de-France.

It is not valid on:

Orlyval.

The TGV.

On lines that do not apply Ile-de-France fares, in particular the airport shuttles, Le Bus Direct and VEA Disney and the OpenTour and Cars Rouges tourist buses.

2.3 Zoning

It is possible to buy a "Navigo Month all zones" or "Navigo Week all zones" pass valid in zones 1 to 5, or a Navigo Month two zones or Navigo Week two zones pass valid in the subscribed zones, among the pairs of zones 2-3, 3-4 and 4-5.

The Navigo Mois 2-3, 3-4 and 4-5 passes benefit from "dezoning", i.e. the possibility of travelling throughout the region, regardless of the subscribed zones, from Saturday from 0:00 to Sunday until 23:59, on public holidays from 0:00 to 23:59, from 15 July 00:00 to 15 August at 23:59, and during the short school holidays in zone C (All Saints' Day, Christmas, winter and spring) from the day after the end of classes from 0:00 to 23:59 the day before the day of resumption of classes, as defined by the Ministry of National Education. The time taken into consideration is the time of validation at the input of the mode of transport used.

Navigo Week 2-3, 3-4 and 4-5 passes do not benefit from "dezoning".

2.4 Temporal validity

The Navigo Month pass is valid from the 1st day of the month 00:00, to the last day of the month 23:59. For Noctilien night buses, the Navigo Month pass is valid from the first day of the month at 00:00 a.m., to the day after the last day of the month at 6:00 a.m. The time taken into consideration is the time of validation at the input of the mode of transport used.

The Navigo Week pass is valid from Monday 00:00 to the following Sunday 23:59. For the Noctilien night buses, the Navigo Week pass is valid from Monday at 00:00, to the following Monday at 6:00. The time taken into consideration is the time of validation at the input of the mode of transport used.

3 PRICING

3.1 Pricing is decided by Île-de-France Mobilités. It can be consulted:

On the website www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr.

On the displays in the places of transport and purchase of Navigo Month and Week passes.

On the Île-de-France Mobilités fare guide.

On the Carriers' websites.

3.2 A rate is defined according to the zoning of the package (full price).

4 PURCHASE AND LOADING

4.1 Period of sale

4.1.1 The Navigo Month pass is on sale from the 20th of the month preceding the month of validity until the 19th of the month of validity.

4.1.2 The Navigo Week pass is on sale from the Friday preceding the week of validity until the Thursday inclusive of the week of validity.

4.2 The package price is payable in cash at the time of purchase.

4.3 The Navigo Month and Navigo Week passes can be loaded onto a Navigo, Navigo Découverte, Navigo imagine R, Navigo Annual pass:

At all ticket offices and on the Carriers' vending machines.

From a mobile application offering the phone purchase service.

At the Carriers' approved traders.

The Navigo Month and Navigo Week passes can also be loaded on your phone from the mobile applications offering the purchase service. The user must identify themselves on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect to be able to purchase a "Navigo Month all zones" or "Navigo Week all zones" pass only. As part of this purchase, the photo and date of birth of the Account Holder are requested. See the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Phone as ticket available on www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr.

4.4 Cohabitation

The "cohabitation" of different transport tickets, contracts or packages is defined as the possibility of loading these tickets, contracts or packages on the same pass. The Rules for the Cohabitation of Tickets and Contracts are available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

4.4.1 The Navigo Month and Navigo Week passes may be used in conjunction with a work pass on the TER and Intercités networks (excluding TGV) issued by the SNCF, for journeys between a station located outside the Île-de-France region and a station in the Île-de-France region whose provincial end is located less than 75 km from the Paris head of the line. They can also be used in conjunction with a "Forfait " subscription for journeys between a station located outside Île-de-France and a station in Île-de-France.

5 VALIDATION

5.1 The Account Holder must and systematically validate the support containing their Navigo Month or Navigo Week pass on the Carriers' validation devices before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also, where applicable, during connections and exits, under penalty of finding themselves in violation.

5.2 In the event of forgetting their contactless device, the Cardholder must, in order to travel without being in violation, purchase another ticket. This will not be refunded.

6 CONTROL

6.1 In the event of an inspection, the Account Holder must present the contactless device on which the Navigo Month or Navigo Week pass validated when entering the network is loaded.

In the event of a check of a ticket loaded on a phone, the Holder must present their phone turned on, with NFC activated, in front of the control equipment.

6.2 Failure to comply with the principles of systematic validation (see art. 5) and/or the rules for the use of the Navigo Month and Navigo Week passes (cf. art. 2) will result in the payment of a fixed compensation and any associated administrative fees in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services in the Île-de-France region.

In the absence of payment to the carrier within three months of the offence, the offender is liable to pay the increased fixed fine collected by the Treasury (Article 529-5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure).

7 AFTER-SALES SERVICE

7.1 Contract Certification

7.1.1 A certificate of contract permitting reimbursement by the employer may be obtained:

From the Personal Area of the Account Holder or the Payor. If the pass is purchased at the Carriers' ticket machines or counters, the certificate is available via the internet within 48 hours of loading the pass;

In the Carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Services Counter (1).

From a mobile application offering the online purchase service and top-up from the phone's NFC

This certificate is not available if the Navigo Month or Navigo Week pass has been loaded onto a Navigo Découverte pass.

7.1.2 This certificate does not constitute a travel ticket and does not allow you to travel.

7.2 Modification of Package Zones

7.2.1 It is possible to change one Navigo Month or Week pass into another, provided that the price of the pass after substitution is greater than or equal to the price of the initial pass. If the price of the package after substitution is strictly higher, the customer pays the price difference between the two packages.

The modification is achievable:

At all ticket offices and on the Carriers' vending machines.

7.2.2 The modification of the pass for a Navigo Month or Navigo Week pass whose price is lower than the one charged on the pass is not authorised and can only be processed in the context of a refund (cf. art.7.3).

7.2.3 Changing the zones of a Navigo Month or Navigo Week pass loaded on a phone is not possible and can only be processed in the context of a refund (see art. 7.3)

7.3 Cancellation and refund of unused packages

7.3.1 Unused Navigo Month and Navigo Week passes may be fully or partially refunded under the following conditions:

The refund is full if the package is cancelled before the start of the validity of the package.

The refund is partial (50%) if the pass is cancelled within the first 10 days of the month of validity (Navigo Month pass) or within the first 2 days of the week of validity (Navigo Week pass), due to illness, dismissal, or imposed change of place of work.

7.3.2 Cancellations of passes loaded on a pass from the Navigo range can be carried out at all ticket offices and on the Carriers' vending machines. Proof of cancellation is given to the Account Holder.

The request for a refund, sent by the Package Holder to the carrier who made the cancellation, must be accompanied by proof of cancellation, according to the reason given by the Holder, the supporting document (sick leave, employer's certificate of dismissal or imposed change of place of work) and a bank account statement (in the case of a refund made by bank transfer):

Either to RATP – Customer Service – TSA 81250 - 75564 Paris Cedex 12

Either to SNCF – via the form: https://www.transilien.com/fr/nous-contacter

The refund is made by bank transfer within 18 working days.

Savings accounts are not accepted as part of the supporting documents for reimbursement requests.

7.3.3 The cancellation of plans loaded on a phone is only possible from the mobile applications offering the purchase service. The request for reimbursement must be accompanied by proof of cancellation relating to the reason invoked by the Contractor (sick leave, employer's certificate of dismissal or imposed change of place of work).

The refund is then made to the bank card used for the purchase.

7.3.4 Conditions of Use of the Pass

The Holder who is still in possession of a valid pass, i.e. who is less than 10 years old, and who wishes to recharge tickets, must not reuse it in the event that their contract(s) have been inactive for at least 5 years, as their data will have been archived in our systems. Therefore, the Account Holder undertakes to make a new subscription and obtain a new pass at a commercial agency or online. No refund can be made in the event of loading a ticket on the aforementioned pass.



7.4 Loss/Theft:

In the event of loss/theft of the contactless device on which the package is loaded, please refer to the corresponding T&Cs, available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

7.5 Contactless pass malfunction (see section 4.3)

In the event of a malfunction of the pass, if it is legible, the replacement of the pass is possible free of charge. It is then loaded on another pass among those specified in Article 4.3.

If it is not possible to read the pass, the pass can be replaced, free of charge, on presentation of proof of purchase bearing the number of the defective pass. The pass is then recharged on another pass among those specified in article 4.3.

This operation can be carried out at a carriers' sales agency, some RATP counters or at Navigo SNCF Service Counters.

In all other cases, no refund solution can be offered.

7.6 Malfunction of a plan loaded on a phone

In the event of a malfunction during the validation of a transport ticket loaded on a phone, the cancellation of the sale is possible if strictly no validation could be carried out with this phone beforehand.

The request to cancel the Navigo Month or Navigo Week pass can only be made from the mobile application used to buy the ticket. When the cancellation request is accepted, the refund will then be made to the credit card used for the purchase.

7.7 Limitation of the number of refunds for tickets loaded on a phone:

The number of ticket refunds is limited to three per year for a customer, regardless of the ticket that has been refunded. Requests for refunds of tickets before the start of the validity of the passes are not counted towards this limit.

8 MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS

8.1 The Navigo Agency can be contacted:

By phone at 09.69.39.22.22, non-surcharged call.

By sending a message using the information request form accessible from the Personal Space of the Account Holder or the Payor.

By mail to Agence Navigo – 95905 Cergy Pontoise Cedex

8.2 For passes purchased from a mobile application, the Navigo Agency must be contacted directly from the application used to purchase the ticket.

9 INFORMATION ON PERSONAL DATA

− Île-de-France Mobilités processes Personal Data in the context of:

Contract/Service Management

- the issuance and management of Navigo monthly and Navigo week passes

- the prevention and management of unpaid invoices,

- the management of theft and loss of transport tickets,

- the management of unpaid invoices and the suspension of associated contracts

- the management of the after-sales service and the opening of accounts in the Branch

- Archiving management

- Detection of technological fraud and suspension of fraudulent media and contracts

Statistics

- Carrying out statistical analyses

Communication / prospecting

- commercial and non-commercial prospecting operations

- Institutional communication

GDPR

- The management of requests to exercise GDPR rights, including the management of the right to be forgotten and the management of requests from Third Parties

− Carriers (RATP, SNCF Voyageurs, OPTILE - agent of private operators - and any other carrier that has obtained a public service delegation from Île-de-France Mobilités) process Personal Data in the context of:

Contract/Service Management

- the management of transactions carried out on the carrier's sales front;

- the management of validation and the resulting Data;

- the fight against fraud through ticket control operations, fines and the recovery of fines;

- the management of customer complaints related to the use of the Carriers' network.

Communication / prospecting

- commercial and non-commercial prospecting operations in compliance with the regulations in force;

Statistics

- statistical analyses to improve the transport offer and the services offered by the carrier;

Personal Data relating to the Account Holder and the Payer allowing them to be identified are hereinafter referred to as "Data".

9.1 Processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller

9.1.1 What Data is collected?

The Data collected by Île-de-France Mobilités in the context of the performance of the contract are as follows:

- Identification Data (surname, first name, address, email, telephone number, etc.),

- Data relating to personal life (family situation, lifestyle habits, etc.)

- Economic and financial data (income, tax or financial situation, bank details, etc.)

- Health/disability data

- Data relating to infringements

9.1.2 Why is data collected?

The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller, and the purposes of which are:

- management of the contract/service;

- Carrying out statistical analyses.

- communication and commercial prospecting;

- GDPR rights management

In addition, processing for the purpose of preventing and managing non-payment, theft and loss of transport tickets as well as the fight against fraud may result in a rejection of the transaction or a cancellation of the package.

9.1.3 Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful?

The collection and processing of this Data is possible:

- on the basis of the performance of the contract and the consent of the Account Holder and the Payer for: the management of the contract/service and the production of statistics;

- on the exercise of a public service mission of Île-de-France Mobilités for the sending of so-called institutional non-commercial communications;

- on the consent of the Account Holder and the Payer for the sending of commercial communications.

9.1.4 How long does Île-de-France Mobilités keep this Data?

Île-de-France Mobilités keeps the Customer Data specific to the Navigo Month and Navigo Week passes during the execution of the contract as well as until the end of the applicable limitation periods.

In order to verify eligibility for the conditions of access to the transport ticket, only the proof of identity transmitted from the personal space on the "iledefrance-mobilites.fr" website is kept for the time it takes to create the account and the associated services that require these proofs.

Personal data is kept for the entire commercial relationship and for up to 5 years after the end date of validity of the contract(s) subscribed, then archived during the legal retention periods.

9.1.5 Who may have access to this Data?

The Data is intended for Île-de-France Mobilités, its subsidiary, its service providers and contractual partners, public transport companies in Île-de-France, institutional funders, polling and statistical institutes, and companies carrying out surveys relating to transport in Île-de-France.

The Data resulting from the operations carried out on the online services of entities offering Multimodal Digital Services are intended for: Île-de-France Mobilités, its subsidiary, its service providers and contractual partners and the holder of the Multimodal Digital Service concerned by the operation.

9.1.6 Transfer of Data outside the European Union

Data concerning the Payer and the Account Holder, or their legal representative, are communicated for management purposes to Île-de-France Mobilités subcontractors established outside the European Union (Madagascar and/or Côte d'Ivoire).

In this regard, only Data relating to identification, personal and professional contact details, and the subscription contract will be transferred.

These Data transfers are governed by cross-border flow agreements established in accordance with the standard contractual clauses issued by the European Commission or binding corporate rules (BCRs).

9.2 Processing operations for which the Carriers are responsible for processing

9.2.1 What Data is collected?

The Data collected by the Carriers as part of their processing are the following:

- Identification Data (surname, first name, address, email, telephone number, etc.),

- Economic and financial data (income, tax or financial situation, bank details, etc.)

- Data relating to infringements

- Validation Data

9.2.2 Why is the Data collected?

The Carriers process Personal Data for the following purposes:

- management of the contract/service;

- Carrying out statistical analyses.

- communication and commercial prospecting;

9.2.3 Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful?

This processing is carried out in the context of:

- the performance of the contract, a legal obligation (management of customer complaints, control and fines),

- the consent of the Account Holder and the Payer (commercial prospecting) or

- the legitimate interest pursued by the data controller (non-commercial communication, commercial communication for similar goods and services, anonymised statistical studies).

9.2.4 How long do the Carriers keep this Data?

9.2.4.1 For all stakeholders

The Data Controller and the Payer are kept for the legal periods in force.

As part of this processing, the Data is only shared with Comutitres S.A.S and its subcontractors and Île-de-France Mobilités in order to carry out statistical analyses allowing them to improve the transport offer. Only the Data that is strictly necessary to carry out these statistical analyses is communicated.

9.2.4.2 For RATP

The Data is kept for a period that may differ depending on the purposes for which it is processed.

The nominative traces of the movements (timestamp - place of validation - card number) are only kept for a few hours, except when they are necessary to establish an invoice (Navigo Liberté + contract). Beyond that, the Data is anonymised for statistical purposes. Only the daily cumulative number of validations carried out at the entrance and/or exit of our rail networks for the current month and the previous month (without a place of validation) is kept for the quality monitoring of Navigo passes.

The Data necessary for the processing of complaints is kept for a period of three years after the closure of the file.

Data related to operations carried out on the sales front is kept for a maximum period of two years.

The Data collected in the context of the establishment of infringements is kept for a period of up to six years depending on the type of offence and the follow-up given.

The Data collected during prospecting and communication operations are kept for a period of three years from the last contact of the person concerned or until the withdrawal of his or her consent.

9.2.5 Who may have access to this Data?

As part of this processing, the Data is only shared with their subcontractors, Île-de-France Mobilités and its subsidiary in order to carry out statistical analyses allowing them to improve the transport offer and the services offered by the Carriers. Only the Data that is strictly necessary to carry out these statistical analyses is communicated.

For the purposes of statistical traffic analysis, Île-de-France Mobilités is the recipient of the previously anonymised Validation Data.

9.2.6 Transfer of Data outside the European Union

The Carriers undertake to do everything possible to avoid transfers outside the European Union and the appropriate country.

In the event that such transfers are envisaged for the future, the Carriers undertake to take guarantees from their subcontractors in order to ensure an adequate level of protection of the Data transferred and to supervise the transfers by the mechanisms provided for by the regulations in force.

9.3 What are the rights of the Data Controller and the Payer over their Data and how can they be exercised?

The Data Controller and the Payer each have the right to access, rectify, delete, limit, portability, object for legitimate reasons, define advance directives relating to the fate of their Data after their death as well as the right to lodge a complaint with the CNIL.

To exercise their rights, the Account Holder and the Payer may send their request with the specification of the right(s) concerned by the request, their contact details, the scope of their request (product, Île-de-France Mobilités account or all processing), their customer number as well as elements proving their identity. And an identity document.

The Data Controller and the Payer may send the request to the following addresses depending on the processing concerned:

- the processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller:

to the postal address: Île-de-France Mobilités – 39bis 41 rue de Châteaudun – 75009 Paris,

or to the e-mail address: dpo@iledefrance-mobilités.fr.

- processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing: the Account Holder and the Payer may contact the Carriers directly via their institutional websites,

or to the RATP postal address: RATP Data Protection Officer – 54 Quai de la Rapée – LAC LT73 – 75599 Paris Cedex 12 or to the e-mail address: [email protected].

or to the postal address SNCF Voyageurs - DPO - Legal and Compliance Department, CAMPRA Campus, 4 rue André Campra CS20012, 93212 SAINT-DENIS CEDEX or via a form dedicated to online requests to exercise law: https://url-c.fr/e/7hy9i

or to the OPTILE postal address: DPO OPTILE – 32, rue de Caumartin – 75009 Paris.

If the Account Holder is a minor under the age of 15 or an adult under guardianship or guardianship, his or her legal representative may exercise all the rights listed. Proof of the legal representation of the minor or protected adult will be requested.

10 MEDIATION

In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request has been sent to the customer service department concerned and whose response has not been satisfactory or in the absence of a response within one month, the customer may resort to mediation to settle the dispute amicably.

However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties.

The customer will find on the RATP, SNCF and OPTILE websites, with their agents or on the appropriate communication media implemented by each of them, the contact details and address of the website of the competent mediator to which each Carrier belongs, the customer being able to refer the matter to the mediator of his choice.

These General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use are subject to French law.

11 CHANGES TO THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SALE AND USE

Île-de-France Mobilités may change these General Terms and Conditions at any time. The version in force is published in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités and can be consulted on the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

Translations of the T&Cs are for information ticket only. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court.