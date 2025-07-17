General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) of the imagine R Student pass (2025-2026 season)

Preamble

The conclusion of a subscription and the use of an annual package imagines the knowledge and constitutes full, complete and unreserved acceptance of these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use by the Account Holder and the Payer if it is distinct from the Account Holder. The Payer, if different from the Account Holder, undertakes to communicate these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use to the Account Holder, and to inform him or her of his or her obligations.

Definitions

The imagine R Student package created by Île-de-France Mobilités (Île-de-France Transport Organising Authority), is managed by the S.A.S Comutitres, hereinafter referred to as "Comutitres S.A.S" or "Agence imagine R", in the name and on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités.

The annual imagine R Student pass is loaded onto a nominative Navigo imagine R pass, which is strictly personal and non-transferable. The Navigo imagine R pass is the property of Île-de-France Mobilités until it is handed over to the Holder.

The name "Holder" indicates by name the person whose photo and identity appear on the Navigo imagine R pass. The name "Payeur" indicates the natural person who pays the lump sum.

The term "First Subscription" refers to a subscription for a Holder who did not have a ski pass during the previous school year.

The term "Renewal" refers to a subscription for a Cardholder who owned a package during the previous school year.

The "Personal Space" refers to the personal account of the Account Holder or that of the Payer created on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website (managed by Île-de-France Mobilités), under the heading "I manage my Navigo card" (section managed by Comutitres S.A.S).

The term "Carriers" refers to companies that have entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités or a local organising authority that has received a delegation from Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

1. Presentation and use of the imagine R Student package

1.1. As part of the Ile-de-France fares, the imagine R Student pass allows you to travel on the regular public transport lines of the Carriers including OrlyBus, RoissyBus, the Noctilien and Filéo night buses as well as certain local services and Transport on demand, TER or Intercités trains (excluding reservation required) in 2nd class. The courses must be entirely carried out in Île-de-France. It is not valid on Orlyval, the TGV, or on public transport lines that do not apply the Ile-de-France fare. It cannot be supplemented or used as a supplement to an SNCF Voyageurs season ticket or a train ticket.

1.2. It is reserved for students residing in Île-de-France, under the age of 26 on 1 September 2025 and following an initial training course of at least 350 theoretical hours in a higher education institution or providing post-secondary education or apprenticeship training, as identified by the Ministry of National Education.

Pupils on professionalisation contracts are excluded.

1.3. All communications (letters, e-mails, SMS or phone calls) are addressed to the Package Payer. The e-mail addresses of Data Controllers under the age of 15 are not collected, they will not be contacted. The Navigo imagine R pass or the top-up email is sent to the Cardholder or the Payer according to the choice expressed at the time of subscription.

2. Subscribe to the imagine R Student package

2.1. The imagine R Student package can be subscribed to:

- - By Internet, from the Payor's Personal Space on the Île-de-France Mobilités website (with the exception of contracts paid by cheque or certain contracts financed by a third-party payer). If the Account Holder is financed by a third-party payer, the latter will collect certain data (surname, first name, date of birth of the Account Holder and e-mail address of the Payer) on a dedicated website in order to grant it funding.

- By post for the package financed by a third-party payer (associations, local authorities, etc.) or paid by cheque: the form duly completed and accompanied by all the necessary documents, then must be sent to the imagine R Agency. If the Account Holder is financed by a third-party payer, the form must be collected from the third-party payer. If the Payer wishes to pay by cheque, the subscription form can be collected from the Carriers' sales agencies, RATP counters, or Navigo SNCF Service Desks listed on the website iledefrance-mobilites.fr/aide-et-contacts/forfait-imagine-r to the question "Where can I find a paper form?".

2.2. All new subscriptions must be accompanied by a recent passport photo (frontal, bareheaded, neutral background, 35x41, unused, unscanned, not photocopied), the means of payment, the acceptance of these T&Cs as well as a 2025/2026 registration or school certificate (written in French) stamped and/or signed, or a photocopy of the 2025/2026 student card (both sides) without handwritten mention. Trades student cards and/or certificates from previous years are not accepted.

- For online subscriptions, after completing the online form and sending all the necessary documents (see above), the Payer (and the Account Holder if different from the Payer) must electronically sign the documents relating to the subscription of the contract.

- For subscriptions by post, the duly completed and signed form must be sent to the imagine R Agency.

2.3. Insofar as the application is complete, a processing time is to be expected between the date of receipt of the subscription application by the imagine R Agency and the confirmation of subscription sent:

The maximum time limit is:

- 21 days for a paper subscription (as per the postmark);

- 10 days (excluding weekends and public holidays) for an online subscription.

No ticket purchased to travel during the above-mentioned periods will be refunded.

2.4. A letter, or an e-mail if the subscription was made via the Internet, is sent to the Payer when the request is processed. The file is put on hold in the following cases:

- in the absence of a photo or proof (certificate of registration, pre-registration of schooling, student card 2025/2026, invitation to enrolment, enrolment agreement, certificate of start of the school year, certificate of enrolment, certificate of pre-registration, certificate of affiliation to the student social security scheme, proof of payment of tuition, etc.), or a document necessary for payment when subscribing by mail (RIB, SEPA Direct Debit Mandate signed or check);

- when the establishment is not informed;

- when the type of training followed or the type of work-study contract is not specified on the registration or schooling certificate.

Upon receipt of the missing elements by the imagine R Agency, the subscription application is considered complete. A new processing time (cf. Art. 2.3) applies from this date.

When the Agency imagines R validates a subscription request in the last 16 days of the current month M for a choice of the start of validity in month M, the Agency postpones this validity to month M+1.

No ticket purchased for travel during this period will be refunded.

The Account Holder and the Payer agree that, after validation of the subscription, the Agency imagines R may question the establishment in which the Account Holder has declared himself or herself to be registered in order to verify the information provided. At any time, the Agence imagine R may ask the Payer to provide, for the Holder, proof of identity as well as a 2025/2026 school certificate written in French (the student card for trades and/or certificates from previous years are not accepted). If the supporting documents are not returned within one month of the request being sent by the imagine R Agency, the latter will consider that the Account Holder is not entitled to the imagine R package and may automatically terminate his contract and will prohibit him from subscribing to a new imagine R package for a period of 3 years.

In accordance with Article 6.2, in the event of a proven false declaration, the Account Holder and the Payer are liable to criminal prosecution, pursuant to Article 441-1 et seq. of the Criminal Code.

2.5. The Payer must inform the imagine R Agency by post or e-mail of any change in the situation concerning the postal address, the institution attended or the loss of student status of the Holder, within one month of the change.

2.6. The package is subscribed for a period of 12 months. It can start at the student's choice, for the same price, on 1 September, 1 October, 1 November, 1 December 2025 or 1 January 2026. For any subscription between January 1 and April 30, 2026, the package will be due from January 1, 2026. No subscription request for the year 2025/2026 will be accepted after April 30, 2026. The renewal of the package may begin at the earliest on the 1st day following the end of the validity of the current contract. The Account Holder may therefore not have two contracts for the same period.

2.7. The Account Holder can monitor, from the Payer's Personal Space on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, the status of the processing of their package application.

2.8. For the first year of subscription, the pass is loaded onto a Navigo imagine R pass containing the holder's surname, first name and photo. At the end of the school year, the Navigo imagine R pass must be kept and loaded with the new pass for the next subscription. If the Holder no longer has his Navigo imagine R pass for this new subscription, the production of a new pass will be charged. Prices are available on the idf-mobilites.fr/perte-vol-passe website.

2.9. When renewing the pass, the Cardholder or the Payor, depending on the choice expressed on the form, receives a letter, an SMS or an e-mail, inviting them to update the Navigo imagine R pass. If the Cardholder updates their Navigo imagine R pass after the start of the pass's validity, any transport ticket purchased before the update date will not be refunded.

In the event of non-receipt of the letter/e-mail/SMS relating to the top-up of the package (renewal of the package), it is the responsibility of the Payer to inquire about the follow-up of the processing of his request (information available on the Payer's Personal Space or by telephone). No ticket purchased while waiting for this letter/e-mail/SMS will be refunded.

2.10. The non-receipt of the Navigo imagine R pass may be declared, at the earliest, 11 days after the sending of the SMS for the production of the pass:

- in the Carriers' sales agencies, certain RATP counters, at the Navigo SNCF Services Counters(1) (the pass is issued immediately),

- via the Internet, on the Île-de-France Mobilités website by connecting to your Personal Space (a new 10-day period, excluding weekends and public holidays, is to be expected for postal delivery). No ticket purchased to travel during this new period will be refunded.

2.11. No reimbursement will be made in the event of social action by the Carriers outside those provided for by the Transport Code (Articles L.1222-11 et seq.), and where applicable, the reimbursement process will be made on the Île-de-France Mobilités Indemnisation website.

3. Payment of the imagine R Student package

3.1. The Payer must be an adult or emancipated minor (proof must be provided).

3.2. A Payer can support multiple imagine R packages.

3.3. The Payer may be different from the Navigo imagine R Pass Holder.

3.4. The Payer of a contract terminated for non-regularized payment may not be a new Payer of another imagine R, Navigo Annuel and Navigo Liberté + package for a maximum period of one year from the date of termination. If the Payer settles his debt with the Agency imagines R within this period, he may be designated as a Payer again.

At the end of this period and without regularisation of the debt, the Payer will receive a notice of the sums to be paid from Île-de-France Mobilités published by the Public Treasury. The Payer who has received a notice of the sums to be paid from Île-de-France Mobilités, cannot be the Payer of a new imagine R, Navigo Annuel and Navigo Liberté + package for 2 years from receipt of the notice. As soon as the Payor settles his debt to the Public Treasury during this period, he may again be appointed Paymaster after a period of 21 calendar days of processing. No ticket purchased for travel during this 21-day period will be refunded.

3.5. The price of the package, including an administrative fee (€8 including tax, non-refundable), is set for the school year. It is payable either in cash in a single payment or by monthly direct debit in 9 (nine) instalments. No cash payments are allowed.

3.6. Regardless of the date of subscription, the price of the package is due in full. In the event of a subscription after the start date of validity of the package (cf. art. 2.6), it will not be possible to refund the months that have already elapsed between the date of the start of the validity of the package and the date of confirmation of the subscription. No ticket will be reimbursed if it was acquired before the confirmation of subscription registered by the imagine R Agency.

3.7. In the event of a temporary interruption of schooling (illness, hospitalization, accident, etc.), no refund will be made.

3.8. No suspension is possible, only termination allows the direct debits to be interrupted (cf. Art. 6)

3.9. Imagine R package paid in cash:

- By Internet: it is payable by credit card.

- By mail: it is payable by bank cheque or cashier's cheque. A single cheque must accompany each subscription application. It will be cashed upon receipt.

3.10. Imagine R flat rate paid by direct debits:

3.10.1. Regardless of the subscription method (mail or Internet), the SEPA direct debit mandate must be duly completed and signed (electronic signature via the Internet). In the event of a subscription by post, a matching Bank Identity Statement (RIB) must also be attached to the shipment.

3.10.2. Upon confirmation of the subscription, the Payer receives information (letter for subscription, by post or in the subscription confirmation e-mail for Internet subscription) indicating the amount of the sums that will be debited from the bank account. This information is also available on the pass certificate, which can be accessed at any time on the Île-de-France Mobilités website by connecting to your Personal Space, by telephone or by mail to the imagine R Agency, or in the Carriers' sales agencies, certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Counters(1). In the event of a change in the rate, the Payer will receive a written communication indicating the updated amount of the sums debited.

3.10.3. The amount of direct debits is calculated on the basis of 9 direct debits made from the first month of validity of the package, at the beginning of the month. Their amount corresponds to 1/9th of the annual value of the package. The application fee is added to the 1st direct debit.

In the event of late subscription, the sums due for the ticket of the months already elapsed between the date of subscription of the package and the 1st day of validity are added to the 1st debit.

3.10.4. The Payer wishing to change the banking institution or account to be debited must indicate this, so that there can be no break in the rhythm of direct debits:

- either via the Internet, on the Île-de-France Mobilités website by connecting to their Personal Space, by entering their new bank details directly,

- or by providing a new bank details, paper or dematerialised, at a commercial branch of the Carriers, certain RATP counters, at the Navigo SNCF Service Counters(1) or by post to the imagine R Agency (see art. 8).

3.10.5. The change of payer or the change of payment method may be made at a commercial agency of the Carriers, certain RATP counters, at the Navigo SNCF Services Counters(1) or by mail to the imagine R Agency.

When the Payer changes, the new Payer fills out a new SEPA Direct Debit Mandate and provides a bank account details corresponding to the new bank data, so that there can be no break in the rhythm of direct debits.

3.10.6. The revocation of the Direct Debit Mandate is carried out only by letter to the imagine R Agency. Any request for revocation of the SEPA Direct Debit Mandate must be accompanied by the designation of another valid payment method or payer.

3.10.7. The costs of bank rejections applied by the imagine R Agency (excluding technical incidents not attributable to the Payer) are the responsibility of the Payer and are included in the amount of the unpaid amount. Any unpaid amount is added to the amount of the next direct debit.

4. Conditions of use of the Navigo imagine R pass

4.1. The Holder of a Navigo imagine R pass loaded with a Navigo imagine R Student pass must and systematically validate it at the Carriers' control devices before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, under penalty of having to pay a fixed compensation in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services.

4.2. In the event of forgetting their Navigo imagine R pass to travel, the Cardholder must purchase transport tickets. These will not be refunded.

4.3. During the checks, the Holder's Navigo imagine R pass, previously validated, must be presented, failing which you will have to pay a fixed compensation in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services. In case of doubt about the identity of the Navigo imagine R pass holder, proof of identity may be requested.

4.4. The Navigo imagine R pass has a microprocessor chip and a radio antenna whose proper functioning depends on a few basic precautions of use that the Holder undertakes to respect. In particular, the Navigo imagine R pass must not be subjected to twisting, bending, cutting, high or low temperatures, electromagnetic effects, high humidity levels and any other treatment that is manifestly inappropriate for the proper functioning of the Navigo imagine R pass.

4.5. In the event of a proven malfunction of the Navigo imagine R pass:

- it is immediately replaced free of charge in the Carriers' sales agencies, certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Counters(1);

- in the other Carriers' Counters:

· If the chip of the Navigo imagine R pass is legible, the Cardholder receives a breakdown coupon valid for 15 days and a temporary pass in exchange for their Navigo imagine R pass. To obtain a new Navigo imagine R pass, the Holder must then go to a Carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Services Counters(1) where it will be given to them in exchange for the breakdown coupon and the temporary pass previously received.

· If the chip of the Navigo imagine R pass is not legible, the Cardholder will be invited to purchase refundable tickets within a limit of 15 days upon written request addressed to the imagine R Agency.

- the Payer can also request a replacement by mail by sending the Imagine R Agency the deterioration slip obtained at the ticket office in exchange for the Navigo imagine R pass. The form completed and sent by the Payer within 48 hours will allow him/her to receive the new Navigo imagine R pass at the Holder's or the Payor's home according to the choice expressed on the form, within 10 days (excluding weekends and public holidays) following receipt of the form by the imagine R Agency (as evidenced by the postmark). Unless there is a malfunction attributable to the imagine R Agency, no ticket can be reimbursed beyond 15 days.

4.6. In the event of deliberate damage to the Navigo imagine R pass (scratched or perforated pass in particular), a non-refundable replacement fee will be applied. This amount is available on the idf-mobilites.fr/perte-vol-passe website.

4.7. Any fraudulent use of the Navigo imagine R pass (forgery, counterfeiting, use of the pass by a third party) found during an inspection will result in the immediate withdrawal of the Navigo imagine R pass, the cancellation of the pass, and may give rise to legal proceedings. This sanction applies to the fraudster(s) and his/her accomplices.

4.8. Any irregular use of the Navigo imagine R pass (lack of a valid pass, non-validation of the pass on the Carriers' validation devices in particular) found during an inspection will result in the payment of a fixed compensation in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services.

4.9. The Holder who is still in possession of a valid pass, i.e. who is less than 10 years old, and who wishes to top up tickets, must not reuse it in the event that their contract(s) have been inactive for at least 5 years, as their data will have been archived in our systems. Therefore, the Account Holder undertakes to make a new subscription and obtain a new pass at a commercial agency or online. No refund can be made in the event of loading a ticket on the aforementioned pass.

5. Loss or theft

5.1. In the event of loss or theft, the Navigo imagine R pass will be replaced (on presentation of proof of identity) with the application of a non-refundable replacement fee (fares are available on the idf-mobilites.fr/perte-vol-passe website), except in the case of racketeering or aggravated theft. In the latter case, the remaking of the pass is free of charge, on presentation of a copy of the receipt of the complaint to the police or gendarmerie.

The request for a replacement of the Navigo imagine R pass can be made:

- either in the Carriers' sales agency, at certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Desk(1). The new pass is issued immediately;

- or via the Internet, on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, by connecting to their Personal Space. The pass can be sent by post or made available at a Carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or at Navigo SNCF Service Counters(1);

- or by telephone with the Imagine R Agency (cf. Art. 8).

In the case of a request by telephone or Internet with a request to be sent by post, the new pass will be sent within 10 days (excluding weekends and public holidays) from the date of the request and only the transport tickets purchased for travel between the date of receipt of the loss/theft declaration by the imagine R Agency and up to 2 days after the date of sending the new Navigo pass will be reimbursed imagine replacement R (postmark as proof). The refund request is made by free mail addressed to the imagine R Agency and must be accompanied by the original tickets purchased while waiting for receipt of the new pass.

5.2. For direct debit payments, the remanufacturing fee is added to the next direct debit. For cash payments, payment can be made by credit card (Visa, Eurocard, Mastercard, Electron, Maestro), bank check.

5.3. The old Navigo imagine R pass is put in opposition. It can no longer be used on Carrier networks.

5.4. Any Navigo imagine R pass found must be handed in at a Carriers' sales agency, a RATP counter or a Navigo SNCF Services Desk(1).

6. Termination of the contract

6.1. Only the Payer may request the termination of the contract:

- either by e-mail to the [email protected] address;

- or by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt (LRAR) addressed to the imagine R Agency.

The termination takes effect from the first day of the month following receipt of the complete application. It is final for the current school year and is only authorized for the following reasons:

- interruption of schooling until the end of the school year (cessation of attendance, long illness, accident). A certificate must be provided;

- internship of more than 2 months carried out outside Île-de-France (only for students enrolled in an institution located in Île-de-France at the time of subscription). Proof must be provided;

- moving outside the Île-de-France region. Proof of the new address must be provided;

- death of the Holder. A death certificate must be provided;

- benefit of the Solidarity Transport Pricing.

The supporting documents provided must be written in French. The contract may be terminated without reason:

- If the cancellation occurs before the start of the validity of the package, only the €8 application fee is charged to the payer.

- During the first month following the date of subscription, if the cancellation occurs after the start of the validity of the package, the €8 application fee and a monthly payment are invoiced to the Payer.

No cancellation can be accepted during the last 3 months of validity of the package, as these cannot give rise to a refund.

6.2. The contract may, without prejudice to any damages and interest as well as any legal action, be terminated by operation of law by the Agency imagine R in the event of:

- two successive unpaid bills; when the sums due are not paid, the package will be terminated by Agence imagine R and the Account Holder will no longer be able to travel with this package, nor will it be able to resubscribe to a new imagine R package for the current school year;

- fraud established at the time of subscription: false declaration, falsification of supporting documents, contract not paid in full. In this case, the termination will not give rise to any refund and the Account Holder and/or the Payer may be ordered to pay damages corresponding to the rate of the imagine R Etudiant package;

- fraud established in the use of the Imagine R ticket described in Articles 4.7 and 4.8;

- 2nd loss or theft or deliberate damage to the Navigo imagine R pass;

- non-compliance with Article 2.5 (in particular the loss of student status to be communicated within one month).

6.3. Any month started is due.

- For direct debit payments, these are automatically stopped;

- For cash payments: if the Payer's account is in credit and the termination is authorised on the grounds set out in Article 6.1, the Agency imagines R reimburses the overpayment on the basis of 1/9th of the price of the package; if the Payer's account is in debt, the termination does not take effect until the 1st of the following month after payment of the sums due. The last 3 months of validity of the package cannot give rise to a refund.

The application fees are not refunded.

6.4. The Agency imagines R means termination by means of a letter and/or an e-mail addressed to the last known address of the Payer.

6.5. In the event of termination for non-payment, after one year after the termination, the Payer will receive a notice of the sums to be paid from Île-de-France Mobilités published by the Public Treasury if he has still not regularised his debt.

- the notice of the sums to be paid is sent to the Payer by post;

- the payment of these sums must be made only to the Public Treasury in a branch of the Public Treasury, in an affiliated tobacconist or on the payfip.gouv.fr website. The terms of payment accepted are specified on the notice of sums to be paid;

- certain acts related to the management of the contract are blocked;

- actions for seizure, in particular on bank accounts or wages, can be brought by Île-de-France Mobilités.

6.6. Agence imagine R reserves the right to refuse any new subscription:

- to a Cardholder whose contract has already been terminated for established fraud or use of the ticket by a third party. This refusal may be made for a period of 3 years from the date of termination, with regard to the fraudster and any accomplices;

- to a Payer whose contract is still in default (see 6.2).

6.7. Pursuant to Article L221-2 of the Consumer Code, all services relating to the imagine R Etudiant package are not subject to the application of the existing right of withdrawal in terms of distance selling.

7. Liability of the Payer and the Account Holder

These Terms and Conditions are binding on both the Payer and the Account Holder, it being understood that the Payer is solely responsible for the terms and conditions relating to payment.

The General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use are systematically delivered on the back of the customer's copy of the contract signed at the time of subscription by post. They are also accessible at any time on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, in the "Prices" section.

8. Miscellaneous provisions

Agence imagine R can be contacted by e-mail ([email protected]), via the contact form accessible on the Personal Space of the Île-de-France Mobilités website, by telephone (09 69 39 22 22 – non-surcharged call), and by post (Agence imagine R – 95905 Cergy-Pontoise Cedex 9).

9. Information about Personal Data

As part of the imagine R Student package, processing is carried out on the Personal Data of the Account Holder and the Payer by various data controllers who are concerned about the protection of their privacy:

- Île-de-France Mobilités processes Personal Data in the context of:

· the subscription and management of the contract (in particular the follow-up of third-party payment user files);

· institutional communication and commercial and non-commercial communication;

· Carrying out statistical analyses.

In addition, processing for the purpose of preventing and managing non-payment, theft and loss of transport tickets may result in a rejection of the transaction or a cancellation of the package.

Processing is also set up for the purpose of combating fraud, allowing the Agency imagine R to carry out additional checks. These checks are based on the sending, by the Payer for the Holder, of a proof of identity document accompanied by a 2025/2026 school certificate. Similarly, failure to provide these documents within one month may result in a rejection of the transaction or a termination of the package (see 2.4).

- Carriers process Personal Data in connection with:

· the management of operations and transactions carried out on the Carrier's sales front;

· the management of validation and the resulting Data, in particular the invalidation of fraudulent tickets;

· the fight against offences against the Transporters' police, the control of tickets, the ticketing and the collection of fines;

· commercial and non-commercial prospecting operations in compliance with the regulations in force;

· statistical analyses to improve the transport offer and the services offered by the Carriers;

· the management of customer complaints related to the use of the Carriers' network.

Also, the Third-Party Payer processes Personal Data in the context of the management of financing applications and the management of such financing.

Personal Data relating to the Account Holder and the Payer allowing them to be identified are hereinafter referred to as "Data".

9.1. Processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller

9.1.1. What Data is collected?

The Data collected by Île-de-France Mobilités in the context of the performance of the contract are as follows:

- Identification Data;

- Personal Life Data;

- Data relating to professional life;

- Economic and Financial Data;

- Health Data;

- Data relating to infringements.

9.1.2. Why is the Data collected?

The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller, and the purposes of which are listed in the preamble to Article 9.

9.1.3. Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful?

The collection and processing of this Data is possible:

- on the basis of the performance of the contract and the consent of the Account Holder and the Payer for: the management of the contract/service;

- on the exercise of a public service mission of Île-de-France Mobilités for the sending of so-called institutional non-commercial communications;

- on the consent of the Account Holder and the Payer for the sending of commercial communications.

9.1.4. How long does Île-de-France Mobilités keep this Data?

Île-de-France Mobilités keeps the Customer Data specific to the imagine R Étudiant annual package during the performance of the contract as well as until the end of the applicable limitation periods.

In order to verify eligibility for the conditions of access to the transport ticket, only the proof of identity sent from the Personal Space on the Île-de-France Mobilités website is kept for the time it takes to create the account and the associated services that require these proofs.

Personal data is kept for the entire commercial relationship and for up to 5 years after the end date of validity of the contract(s) subscribed, then archived during the legal retention periods

9.1.5. Who can have access to this Data?

9.1.5.1. In the context of the Processing defined above

The Data is intended for Île-de-France Mobilités, Comutitres S.A.S, its service providers and contractual partners, public transport companies in the Île-de-France region, institutional funders, polling and statistical institutes, companies carrying out surveys relating to transport in the Île-de-France region and partners in the Relational imagine R programme.

The Data resulting from operations carried out on the online services of entities offering Multimodal Digital Services are intended for Île-de-France Mobilités, its subsidiary, its service providers and contractual partners and the holder of the Multimodal Digital Service concerned by the operation.

9.1.5.2. In the context of exchanges between Île-de-France Mobilités and its Partners

Île-de-France Mobilités Partners offer services to some of their Users who subscribe to public transport. To check the validity of the subscription, the Partner asks Île-de-France Mobilités. On the occasion of these queries, the Partner transmits the Navigo imagine R pass number (or the customer number) and the date of birth of the Account Holder to Île-de-France Mobilités. Île-de-France Mobilités sends a return code to the Partner, without any Personal Data.

The Partner of Île-de-France Mobilités undertakes to request the consent of the Data Controller and/or the Payer for the transmission of this Data to Île-de-France Mobilités. All processing allowing the implementation of the service offered by the Partner is under the responsibility of the Partner.

The Partner undertakes to use the Navigo imagine R pass number (or the customer number) and the date of birth of the Account Holder only for processing purposes for which this information is mandatory, and only within the framework of the objectives defined jointly with Île-de-France Mobilités.

9.1.6. Transfer of Data outside the European Union

Data concerning the Payer and the Account Holder, or their legal representative, are communicated for management purposes to Île-de-France Mobilités subcontractors established outside the European Union (Madagascar and/or Côte d'Ivoire and/or Tunisia).

In this regard, only Data relating to identification, personal and professional contact details, and the subscription contract will be transferred.

These Data transfers are governed by cross-border flow agreements established in accordance with the standard contractual clauses issued by the European Commission or binding corporate rules (BCRs).

9.2. Processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing

9.2.1. What Data is collected?

The Data collected by the Carriers as part of their processing are the following:

- Identification Data;

- Economic and Financial Data;

- Data relating to offences;

- Validation Data.

9.2.2. Why is the Data collected?

The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller, and the purposes of which are listed in the preamble to Article 9.

9.2.3. Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful?

This processing is carried out in the context of:

- the performance of the contract, a legal obligation (management of customer complaints, control and fines),

- the consent of the Account Holder and the Payer (commercial prospecting) or

- the legitimate interest pursued by the data controller (non-commercial communication, commercial communication for similar goods and services, anonymised statistical studies).

9.2.4. How long do Carriers keep this Data?

The retention rules implemented by RATP and SNCF Voyageurs are:

- The Data is kept for a period that may differ depending on the purposes for which it is processed.

- The nominative traces of movements (timestamp - place of validation - pass number) are only kept for a few hours. Beyond that, the Data is anonymised for statistical purposes. Only the daily cumulative number of validations carried out at the entrance and/or exit of the rail networks for the current month and the previous month (without a place of validation) is kept for the quality monitoring of Navigo passes.

- The Data necessary for the processing of complaints is kept for a period of three years from the closure of the file.

- Data related to operations carried out on the sales front are kept for a maximum period of two years, from the date of the operation.

- The Data collected in the context of the establishment of infringements is kept for a period of up to six years from the commission of the offence, depending on the type of offence and the follow-up given.

- Data collected for prospecting and communication purposes is kept for a period of three years from the last contact of the person concerned or until the withdrawal of his or her consent.

The Data retention periods of the processing carried out by the other Carriers can be found on the latter's website

9.2.5. Who may have access to this Data?

As part of this processing, the Data is only shared with their subcontractors, Île-de-France Mobilités and its subsidiary in order to carry out statistical analyses allowing them to improve the transport offer and the services offered by the Carriers. Only the Data that is strictly necessary to carry out these statistical analyses is communicated.

For the purposes of statistical traffic analysis, Île-de-France Mobilités is the recipient of the Validation Data.

9.2.6. Transfer of Data outside the European Union

The Carriers undertake to do everything possible to avoid transfers outside the European Union and the appropriate country.

In the event that such transfers are envisaged for the future, the Carriers undertake to take guarantees from their subcontractors in order to ensure an adequate level of protection of the Data transferred and to supervise the transfers by the mechanisms provided for by the regulations in force.

9.3. What are the rights of the Data Controller and the Payer over their Data and how can they be exercised?

The Data Controller and the Payer each have the right to access, rectify, delete, limit, portability, oppose for legitimate reasons, to define advance directives relating to the fate of their Data after their death as well as the right to lodge a complaint with the CNIL.

To exercise their rights, the Account Holder and the Payer may send their request with the specification of the right(s) concerned by their request, the scope of their request (product, Île-de-France Mobilités account or all processing). Accompanied by their contact details, their customer number and elements to prove their identity.

The Data Controller and the Payer may send the request to the following addresses depending on the processing concerned:

- For processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller:

· to the postal address: Île-de-France Mobilités – 39bis 41 rue de Châteaudun – 75009 Paris,

· or to the e-mail address: [email protected]

- For processing operations for which the Carriers are responsible for processing: the Account Holder and the Payer may contact the Carriers directly via their institutional websites,

· or to the RATP postal address: RATP Data Protection Officer – 54 Quai de la Rapée – LAC LT73 – 75599 Paris Cedex 12 or via the form available at the address: https://centrederelationclientsratp.typeform.com/demandedpo.

· or to the postal address of SNCF Voyageurs SA: DPO - Performance Department - Legal and Compliance Department - Campus Voyageurs - 1/3 rue Camille Moke, CS 20012, 93212 La Plaine Saint-Denis, CEDEX or via a form dedicated to online requests to exercise rights:

https://url-c.fr/e/7hy9i.

· or to the OPTILE postal address: DPO OPTILE – 32, rue de Caumartin – 75009 Paris.

- For processing for which the Third-Party Payer is the data controller: please contact your Third-Party Payer.

If the Account Holder is a minor under the age of 15 or an adult under guardianship or guardianship, his or her legal representative may exercise all the rights listed. Proof of the legal representation of the minor or protected adult will be requested.

10. Mediation

In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request has been sent to the customer service department concerned and whose response has not been satisfactory or in the absence of a response within one month, the customer may resort to mediation to settle the dispute amicably.

However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties.

The customer will find on the websites of the Carriers, with their agents or on the appropriate communication media implemented by each of them, the contact details and address of the website of the competent mediator to which each Carrier belongs, the customer being able to refer the matter to the mediator of his choice.

11. Application of the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use

Île-de-France Mobilités may be required to change these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use.

In this case, the new General Terms and Conditions will be brought to the attention of the Account Holders and Payers by means of publication in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités, on all the websites where this product is offered, including in particular www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr, www.optile.com, www.ratp.fr, www.transilien.com and an e-mail communication to the Account Holder and the Payor.

As soon as the Navigo imagine R pass no longer contains a Navigo imagine R Student pass but another pass, the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the pass in question apply and the provisions of this document no longer apply.

(1) List of sales agencies, RATP points of sale and Navigo SNCF Service Desks available on the websites www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr, www.Optile.com, www.ratp.fr, www.transilien.com or by telephone from the imagine R Agency (cf. art.8)