General terms and conditions of sale and use (GTCSU) of Roissybus tickets on contactless and contactless bank card

This document presents the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of RoissyBus tickets on contactless media (Navigo Easy pass and mobile applications offering the purchase service) and on contactless credit card.

The use of RoissyBus tickets is subject to the full, complete and unreserved acceptance by the user of these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use as well as those relating to the medium on which the ticket is loaded.

RoissyBus tickets, created by Île-de-France Mobilités, are managed by the RATP Carrier in the name and on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités.

1. Definition

The name "User" indicates the person using the RoissyBus ticket.

The term "Carrier" refers to the company that has entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

2. Use

2.1. The RoissyBus ticket is a ticket for travel on the RoissyBus line.

2.2. RoissyBus tickets do not allow connections on other lines.

2.3. Return trips on the same line and interruptions to another bus on the same line are not allowed with the same ticket.

3. Pricing

3.1. The pricing of RoissyBus tickets is set by Île-de-France Mobilités. It can be consulted:

on the website iledefrance-mobilites.fr

on posters in transport places

on the route calculation website with indication of the unit price of a journey

on the Île-de-France Mobilités fare guide

3.2. RoissyBus tickets are sold individually, at a single fare that is different from each other (full fare).

3.3. A maximum of 9 RoissyBus tickets are issued at the same time for contactless devices (Navigo Easy pass and mobile applications offering the purchase service).

4. Purchase and Loading

4.1. The price of the ticket is payable in cash at the time of purchase.

4.2. RoissyBus tickets can be loaded onto a Navigo Easy pass:

at the ticket offices and on the vending machines of the Carriers

at the authorized merchants of the Carriers

RoissyBus tickets can also be loaded on your phone from the mobile applications offering the purchase service. See the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Telephone as a ticket medium.

4.3. Cohabitation

The "cohabitation" of different transport tickets or contracts is defined as the possibility of loading several tickets or contracts on the same pass. The rules for the cohabitation of tickets and contracts are available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

4.4. Contactless credit card purchase on board RoissyBus

4.4.1. The purchase of a validated ticket is obtained by presenting the contactless physical or dematerialised bank card on a smartphone (CB, VISA or MASTERCARD) at the payment terminal inside the bus. The terminal validates the transaction and informs the user with the message "journey validated" that he or she has a valid ticket.

Only the "banking" type media of the CB, Visa and Mastercard banking schemes are supported. This type includes: credit cards, debit cards, emulated bank cards (from a mobile, connected watches, etc.) and systematic authorization cards.

4.4.2. The same bank card can be used to purchase a maximum of 3 tickets on the RoissyBus line.

4.4.3. Proof of purchase is available on the https://ratp.orlyroissysanscontact.fr website:

Creation of a user account by the Traveller

If the User wishes, he or she can create a user account in order to consult his or her movements, access his or her payments, retrieve a receipt, manage the credit card device(s) associated with his or her account, pay a debt on a previous trip and, more generally, manage his or her account (creating, retrieving or changing passwords, consulting and updating his or her data). This creation is not mandatory for the User of the Credit Card service.

The "My trips" page allows you to display any trip validated with the credit card support made by the User.

Issuing a receipt

From their user account, the User has the option of generating and editing a proof of travel and payment made, via the dedicated "My payments" page, by clicking on the Supporting Access choice. The personal contact and billing data page is displayed, which can be updated if necessary, by adding and correcting, and saved by clicking on the "Save this information" choice.

The "Generate receipt" choice then allows you to download it in .PDF format in order to save and, if necessary, print it.

5. Validation

5.1. The User of a RoissyBus ticket must and systematically validate the support (Navigo Easy card, mobile application, bank card, etc.) containing their ticket on the Carriers' validation devices before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, under penalty of being in violation.

5.2. The validation of a RoissyBus ticket allows the travel of a single person on the Navigo Easy Pass or mobile application.

5.3. In the case of a group trip with a single credit card, it is necessary to validate the credit card for each passenger, within the limit of 4 people on the RoissyBus line (2 bank card swipes in front of the validator's target are required for each additional passenger).

5.4. In the event of forgetting their contactless device, the user must, in order to be able to travel without being in violation, buy a transport ticket. This is not refunded. In the case of RoissyBus tickets purchased on board using a contactless bank card, the ticket(s) are validated at the time of purchase.

6. Control

6.1. In the event of an inspection, the User must present the contactless support on which the OrlyBus or RoissyBus ticket validated at the entrance is loaded. In the event of a check of a ticket loaded on a phone, the User must present his phone, with NFC activated, in front of the control equipment. In the case of a ticket purchased on board using a contactless bank card, the user must present the bank card used for payment in working order.

If the card has been used to buy several tickets, the owner must be present on the bus to justify the purchase of the different tickets.

6.2. Failure to comply with the principles of systematic validation (Article 4) and/or the rules for the use of RoissyBus tickets (Article 1) shall result in the payment of a fixed compensation and any associated administrative costs in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services in the Île-de-France region.

6.3. In the event of failure to pay to the Carrier within two months of the offence, the offender is liable to pay the increased fixed fine collected by the Treasury (Article 529-5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure).

7. After-sales service

7.1. RoissyBus tickets cannot be changed.

7.2. RoissyBus tickets are non-refundable.

7.3. In the event of loss/theft, no replacement or troubleshooting solution will be offered to the User. The ticket will not be refunded.

7.4. In the event of a malfunction of the contactless support, no replacement of the RoissyBus tickets will be offered.

7.5. In the event of a malfunction during the validation of a ticket loaded on a phone, the cancellation of the sale is possible if strictly no validation has been carried out with this phone and its SIM card beforehand. The request to cancel the RoissyBus ticket can only be made from the application. The refund will then be made to the credit card used for the purchase.

8. Terms of Use of Media

The User undertakes to respect the precautions taken when using the medium he uses to allow it to function properly. These rules are set out in the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of each medium, and available on iledefrance-mobilites.fr.

9. Information relating to personal data

The sale of Roissybus tickets on contactless media or the use of a contactless bank card for a direct purchase on a bus does not collect any specific personal data other than that necessary for the transaction

9.1 Cases of the use of a Navigo and Smartphone support

The purchase and management are taken care of by a medium for which data is kept and framed as part of the medium.

The data collected relating to the media is subject to automated processing, the purpose of which is the management of packages and media. They depend on the medium on which the ticket is loaded. For more information on this processing and for the exercise of rights, please refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of each transport ticket and medium available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website:

General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo Easy Pass

General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Telephone as a ticket medium

9.2 Case of credit card payment on a bus

In the specific case of the purchase of a ticket by presenting the contactless bank card at the payment terminal inside the bus, an extranet is available to consult information relating to your payments and journey history (https://ratp.orlyroissysanscontact.fr ).

Optional access to this extranet is subject to the prior creation of an account requiring the collection of your identification data (surname, first name, address, email address and credit card number).

10. Mediation

These General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use are subject to French law.

In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request has been sent to the customer service department concerned and whose response has not been satisfactory or in the absence of a response within one month, the customer may resort to mediation to settle the dispute amicably.

However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties.

The customer will find on the RATP websites, with their agents or on the appropriate communication media, the contact details and address of the website of the competent mediator to which the Carrier belongs, the customer may refer the matter to the mediator of his choice.

11. Changes to the general terms and conditions of sale and use

Île-de-France Mobilités and the Carrier reserve the right to change these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use. In this case, the new general terms and conditions will be brought to the attention of customers by means of publication in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités, as well as by means of posting on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr and ratp.fr websites.

Translations of the T&Cs are for information ticket only. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court.