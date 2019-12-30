General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) of the Navigo Pass

1. Definitions

The name "Holder" indicates by name the person whose photo and surname/first name(s) appear on the Navigo pass. The name "Payeur" indicates the natural person who pays the lump sum.

The "Personal Space" refers to the personal account of the Account Holder or that of the Payer created on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website (managed by Île-de-France Mobilités), under the heading "I manage my card" (section managed by Comutitres S.A.S). Refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the site.

The term "Carriers" refers to companies that have entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

2. Presentation and conditions for obtaining

2.1 The Navigo pass is a personalised smart card with the holder's surname, first name and photo, which is strictly personal and non-transferable. The Navigo pass is used as a support for the following packages or transport contracts, for which the Rules of Cohabitation of Tickets and Contract and the T&Cs are available on the website iledefrance-mobilites.fr the "Fares" section:

− Navigo Day Pass

− Navigo Monthly and Week Passes

− Navigo Solidarity Monthly and Week passes

− Free Navigo passes

− Amethyst Package

− Navigo Liberté + contract

− and any other rights of the Account Holder to benefit from Transport Solidarity.

2.2 The Navigo pass can be used in the Île-de-France region on the Carriers' networks.

2.3 The Navigo pass is reserved for people living or working in Île-de-France and is issued to them free of charge the first time. Only one Navigo pass can be issued per person.

2.4 For people residing in Île-de-France, the Navigo pass is obtained:

− via the Internet from their Personal Space, under the heading "Pass order", by completing the online form and registering on the site a recent photo (frontal, bareheaded, neutral background, not used) intended to be printed on the Navigo pass. The provision of a mobile phone number and an e-mail address is mandatory for this operation via the internet. Insofar as the application is complete, the Navigo pass is, according to the Holder's choice, received at their home, within a maximum period of 21 days, or made available at a Carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or at Navigo SNCF Services Counters(1) 3 working days after the order has been placed. The order entails the creation of a Personal Space allowing it to be monitored.

− immediately at a Carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters (1), or certain Navigo SNCF Service Desks with proof of address. If necessary, a photo (frontal, bareheaded), intended to be printed on the pass, will be taken on site. The people accommodated will have to present a certificate from the host.

− by mail to the Navigo Agency by returning a Navigo pass application form (available at the Carriers' sales offices, certain RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Services Desk(1)), accompanied by a passport photo (front, bareheaded, neutral background, unused, not scanned, not photocopied). This photo intended to be printed on the Navigo pass will not be returned. The Navigo pass is received at the Holder's home, within a maximum of 21 days of receipt of the complete file by the Navigo Agency.

2.5 For people who do not live in Île-de-France but work there, the Navigo pass can only be ordered by mail from the Navigo Agency by sending a Navigo pass application form (available at the Carriers' sales office, certain RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Services Desk(1)) accompanied by:

− a certificate from the employer or internship on letterhead mentioning the identity of the employer or the internship organization and the SIRET number of the establishment located in Île-de-France,

− a recent passport photo (frontal, bareheaded, neutral background, not used, not scanned, not photocopied). This photo intended to be printed on the Navigo pass will not be returned.

The Navigo pass is received at the Holder's home, within a maximum of 21 days of receipt of the complete file by the Agency.

2.6 Beneficiaries of the Solidarité Transport Pricing can also apply for a Navigo pass from the Agence Solidarité Transport (See the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Solidarité Transport packages available on iledefrance-mobilites.fr).

3. Conditions of use of the Navigo pass

3.1 The Navigo pass that is not loaded with a pass or contract is not a travel ticket. To travel, the Navigo pass holder must be in possession of a ticket and travel in accordance with the conditions specific to this ticket in terms of scope of use and period of validity.

3.2 To travel, the Holder of a Navigo pass must have previously loaded it with a ticket and have validated it on the Carriers' validation devices before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also, where applicable, during connections and exit, under penalty of being in violation

3.3 During the checks, the Navigo pass must be presented with a valid and validated pass or contract, or with a right to a discount accompanying a ticket or ticket at a reduced rate. Failing this, the Account Holder shall be liable for a lump sum compensation in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services. In case of doubt about the identity of the Navigo Pass Holder, proof of identity may be requested.

3.4 Any fraudulent use of the Navigo pass (forgery, counterfeiting, use of the Navigo pass by a third party), observed during an inspection, will result in the immediate withdrawal of the Navigo pass and may give rise to legal proceedings. This sanction applies to the fraudster(s) and his/her accomplices.

3.5 The Holder who is still in possession of a valid pass, i.e. who is less than 10 years old, and who wishes to top up tickets, must not use it again in the event that his or her contract(s) have been inactive for at least 5 years, as his or her data will have been archived in our systems. Therefore, the Account Holder undertakes to make a new subscription and obtain a new pass at a commercial agency or online. No refund can be made in the event of loading a ticket on the aforementioned pass.

4. Loss or theft

4.1 The Navigo pass is replaced in the event of loss or theft at the request of the Holder against the payment of a lump sum of 15 euros including VAT.

In the event of a declaration of loss or theft of the pass at the Carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Services Desk(1), the amount must be paid directly to the carrier.

4.2 The declaration of loss or theft and the replacement of the Navigo pass are made at the Carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Services Desk(1):

− by the Navigo pass holder on presentation of proof of identity;

− by a third party on behalf of the Navigo Pass Holder, on presentation of proof of identity of the third party and the Navigo Pass Holder and a power of attorney signed by the latter.

In the event of the existence of several contracts or packages on the Navigo pass, the declaration of loss or theft and the replacement of the pass with loading of the contracts or packages must be made at the Carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Services Desk(1).

4.3 The replacement of a lost or stolen Navigo pass is limited to one per day. Please note: if the loss or theft occurs on the same day as the ski pass is loaded, the Account Holder cannot obtain an immediate reconstitution of the ski pass. This will only be possible two days later. The Cardholder will not be entitled to a refund of the transport tickets purchased for travel between the date of loss or theft and the reconstitution of the pass on the new Navigo pass.

4.4 The old Navigo pass is put in opposition. If it is found, it can no longer be used on the Carriers' networks and must be returned to the Carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Services Desk(1).

4.5 The rules relating to tickets and any reduced rights loaded onto a lost or stolen Navigo pass are defined in the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of each ticket. They are available on iledefrance-mobilites.fr

5. Defective or damaged Navigo pass

5.1 In the event of a proven malfunction of the Navigo pass, it is immediately replaced free of charge at the Carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Services Desk(1):

− to the Navigo pass holder on presentation of an identity document,

− to a third party on behalf of the Navigo Pass Holder, on presentation of proof of identity of the third party and the Navigo Pass Holder and a power of attorney signed by the latter. Replacement requires the return of the defective or damaged Navigo pass.

5.2 Please note: if the deterioration/malfunction occurs on the same day as the pass is loaded, the Navigo Pass Holder cannot obtain the immediate reconstitution of the pass. This will only be possible two days later.

5.3 The exchange of the Navigo pass is free of charge unless it turns out that the deterioration is due to the Cardholder. After-sales service paid for on the Navigo pass, excluding the Navigo Annual pass, is carried out against the payment of a lump sum of 15 euros.

The paid after-sales service acts are as follows:

· Remanufacturing due to loss/theft

· Remanufacturing following an HS pass due to the customer

· Remanufacturing following a photo change for personal convenience

· Remanufacture following confiscation

· Remanufacturing following deliberate degradation

5.4 The rules for replacing tickets loaded on a Navigo pass are defined in the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of each ticket. They are available on iledefrance-mobilites.fr.

6. Evolution of the Navigo pass support

6.1 The exchange of a Navigo pass is possible at the Carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Services Desk(1) for:

− a change of name (on presentation of up-to-date proof of identity),

− a modification of the photo (personal convenience or following a printing error).

6.2 The exchange of the Navigo pass is free of charge unless it is requested for personal convenience. In this case, a lump sum of 15 euros including VAT will be charged.

6.3 The Carriers reserve the right to replace the Navigo pass for technical or commercial reasons.

7. Partnerships

Navigo passes can be used as part of certain services provided by Île-de-France Mobilités' sustainable mobility partners. Île-de-France Mobilités declines all responsibility relating to the use of the Navigo pass in the context of an application that has not been the subject of a partnership agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités. The partner remains solely responsible for the contractual commitments made to the Navigo Pass Holder.

8. AFTER-SALES SERVICE

The Navigo Agency can be contacted:

− by e-mail by sending a message using the information request form in your Personal Space.

− by telephone (09.69.39.22.22 non-surcharged call)

− or by post (Agence Navigo – 95905 Cergy Pontoise Cedex 9).

The Account Holder is informed that any call to the after-sales service of the package may be recorded for the purposes of quality of service control. If the Account Holder does not wish to be registered, he or she must notify the operator at the beginning of the call. The Owner also has a right of access to the said recordings as mentioned in Article 9.

9. Information about Personal Data

In the context of the Navigo Pass and the contracts supported on the card, processing is carried out on the Personal Data of the Account Holder and the Payer by various data controllers who are concerned about the protection of their privacy:

· Île-de-France Mobilités processes Personal Data in the context of:

- the subscription and management of the pass and the contracts supported by the Pass;

- institutional communication and commercial and non-commercial communication;

- Carrying out statistical analyses.

In addition, processing for the purpose of preventing and managing non-payment, theft and loss of transport tickets as well as the fight against fraud, may result in a rejection of the transaction or a termination of the package.

· Carriers process Personal Data in connection with:

- the management of operations and transactions carried out on the carrier's sales front;

- the management of validation and the resulting data, in particular the invalidation of fraudulent tickets;

- the fight against offences against the Transporters' police, the control of tickets, the ticketing and the recovery of fines;

- commercial and non-commercial prospecting operations in compliance with the regulations in force;

- statistical analyses to improve the transport offer and the services offered by carriers;

- the management of customer complaints related to the use of the carrier network.

Personal Data relating to the Account Holder and the Payer allowing them to be identified are hereinafter referred to as "Data".

9.1 Processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller

9.1.1 What Data is collected?

The Data collected by Île-de-France Mobilités in the context of the performance of contracts are as follows:

- Identification Data,

- Personal Life Data,

- Data relating to professional life,

- Economic and Financial Data,

- Data relating to infringements.

9.1.2 Why is the Data collected?

The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller, and the purposes of which are listed in the preamble to Article 9.

9.1.3 Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful?

The collection and processing of this Data is possible:

- on the basis of the performance of the contract and the consent of the Account Holder and the Payer for: the management of the contract/service;

- on the exercise of a public service mission of Île-de-France Mobilités for the sending of so-called institutional non-commercial communications;

- on the consent of the Account Holder and the Payer for the sending of commercial communications.

9.1.4 How long does Île-de-France Mobilités keep this Data?

Île-de-France Mobilités keeps Customer Data specific to the Navigo Pass and the contracts supported during the performance of the contracts as well as until the end of the applicable limitation periods.

In order to verify eligibility for the conditions of access to the transport ticket, only the proof of identity transmitted from the Personal Space on the "iledefrance-mobilites.fr" website is kept for the time it takes to create the account and the associated services that request these proofs.

Personal data is kept for the entire commercial relationship and for up to 5 years after the end date of validity of the contract(s) subscribed, then archived during the legal retention periods.

9.1.5 Who may have access to this Data?

9.1.5.1 In the context of the Processing defined above

The Data is intended for Île-de-France Mobilités, Comutitres S.A.S, its service providers and contractual partners, public transport companies in Île-de-France, institutional funders, polling and statistical institutes, and companies carrying out surveys relating to transport in Île-de-France.

The Data resulting from the operations carried out on the online services of entities offering Multimodal Digital Services are intended for: Île-de-France Mobilités, its subsidiary, its service providers and contractual partners and the holder of the Multimodal Digital Service concerned by the operation.

9.1.5.2 In the context of exchanges between Île-de-France Mobilités and its Partners

Île-de-France Mobilités Partners offer services to some of their Users who are public transport subscribers. To check the validity of the subscription, the Partner asks Île-de-France Mobilités. On the occasion of these queries, the Partner transmits the Navigo pass number (or customer number) and the User's date of birth to Île-de-France Mobilités. Île-de-France Mobilités sends a return code to the Partner, without any Personal Data.

Île-de-France Mobilités' Partner undertakes to request the User's consent for the transmission of this Data to Île-de-France Mobilités. All processing allowing the implementation of the service offered by the Partner is under the responsibility of the Partner.

The Partner undertakes to use the Navigo pass number (or customer number) and the user's date of birth only for processing purposes for which this information is mandatory, and only within the framework of the objectives defined jointly with Île-de-France Mobilités.

9.1.6 Transfer of Data outside the European Union

Data concerning the Payer and the Account Holder, or their legal representative, are communicated for management purposes to Île-de-France Mobilités subcontractors established outside the European Union (Madagascar and/or Côte d'Ivoire).

In this regard, only Data relating to identification, personal and professional contact details, and the subscription contract will be transferred.

These Data transfers are governed by cross-border flow agreements established in accordance with the standard contractual clauses issued by the European Commission or Binding Corporate Rules (BCRs).

9.2 Processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing

9.2.1 What Data is collected?

The Data collected by the Carriers as part of their processing are the following:

- Identification Data,

- Economic and Financial Data,

- Data relating to offences,

- Validation Data.

9.2.2 Why is the Data collected?

The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller, and the purposes of which are listed in the preamble to Article 9.

9.2.3 Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful?

This processing is carried out in the context of:

- the performance of the contract, a legal obligation (management of customer complaints, control and fines),

- the consent of the Account Holder and the Payer (commercial prospecting) or

- the legitimate interest pursued by the data controller (non-commercial communication, commercial communication for similar goods and services, anonymised statistical studies).

9.2.4 How long do Carriers keep this Data?

The retention rules implemented by the SNCF and RATP are:

- The data is kept for a period that may differ depending on the purposes for which it is processed.

"The nominative traces of journeys (timestamp - place of validation - card number) are only kept for a few hours, except when they are necessary to establish invoicing (Navigo Liberté + contract). Beyond that, the data is anonymised for statistical purposes. Only the daily cumulative number of validations carried out at the entrance and/or exit of our rail networks for the current month and the previous month (without a place of validation) is kept for the quality monitoring of Navigo passes.

- The data necessary for the processing of complaints are kept for a period of three years from the closure of the file.

- Data related to operations carried out on the sales front are kept for a maximum period of two years, from the date of the operation.

- The data collected in the context of the establishment of infringements are kept for a period of up to six years from the commission of the offence, depending on the type of offence and the follow-up given.

- Data collected for prospecting and communication purposes is kept for a period of three years from the last contact of the person concerned or until the withdrawal of his or her consent.

The Data retention periods of the processing carried out by the other carriers can be found on the latter's website.

9.2.5 Who may have access to this Data?

As part of this processing, the Data is only shared with their subcontractors, Île-de-France Mobilités and its subsidiary in order to carry out statistical analyses allowing them to improve the transport offer and the services offered by the Carriers. Only the Data that is strictly necessary to carry out these statistical analyses is communicated.

For the purposes of statistical traffic analysis, Île-de-France Mobilités is the recipient of the Validation Data.

9.2.6 Transfer of Data outside the European Union

The Carriers undertake to do everything possible to avoid transfers outside the European Union and the appropriate country.

In the event that such transfers are envisaged for the future, the Carriers undertake to take guarantees from their subcontractors in order to ensure an adequate level of protection of the Data transferred and to supervise the transfers by the mechanisms provided for by the regulations in force.

9.3 What are the rights of the Data Controller and the Payer over their Data and how can they be exercised?

The Data Controller and the Payer each have the right to access, rectify, delete, limit, portability, object for legitimate reasons, define advance directives relating to the fate of their Data after their death as well as the right to lodge a complaint with the CNIL.

To exercise their rights, the Account Holder and the Payer may send their request with the specification of the right(s) concerned by their request, the scope of their request (product, Île-de-France Mobilités account or all processing). Accompanied by their contact details, their customer number and elements to prove their identity.

The Data Controller and the Payer may send the request to the following addresses depending on the processing concerned:

- the processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller:

· to the postal address: Île-de-France Mobilités – 39bis 41 rue de Châteaudun – 75009 Paris,

· or to the e-mail address: [email protected].

- processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing: the Account Holder and the Payer may contact the Carriers directly via their institutional websites,

or to the RATP postal address: RATP Data Protection Officer – 54 Quai de la Rapée – LAC LT73 – 75599 Paris Cedex 12 or to the e-mail address: [email protected].

or to the postal address SNCF Voyageurs - DPO - Legal and Compliance Department, CAMPRA Campus, 4 rue André Campra CS20012, 93212 SAINT-DENIS CEDEX or via a form dedicated to online requests to exercise law: https://url-c.fr/e/7hy9i

or to the OPTILE postal address: DPO OPTILE – 32, rue de Caumartin – 75009 Paris.

If the Account Holder is a minor under the age of 15 or an adult under guardianship or guardianship, his or her legal representative may exercise all the rights listed. Proof of the legal representation of the minor or protected adult will be requested.

10. Mediation

In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request has been sent to the customer service department concerned and whose response has not been satisfactory, or in the absence of a response within one month, the customer may resort to mediation to settle the dispute amicably.

However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties.

The customer will find on the RATP, SNCF and OPTILE websites with their agents or on the appropriate communication media implemented by each of them, the contact details and website address of the competent mediator to which each Carrier belongs, the customer being able to refer the matter to the mediator of his choice.

11. Precautions for using the Navigo pass

The Navigo pass has a microprocessor chip and a radio antenna whose proper functioning depends on a few basic precautions of use that the Holder undertakes to respect. In particular, he must not subject the Navigo pass to twisting, bending, cutting, high or low temperatures, electromagnetic effects, a high level of humidity and any other treatment that is manifestly inappropriate for the proper functioning of the Navigo pass.

12. Application of the general terms and conditions of sale and use

Île-de-France Mobilités may change these General Terms and Conditions at any time. The version in force is published in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités and can be consulted on the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

(1) List of RATP sales agencies and club counters and Navigo SNCF Service Counters on www.iledefrance.mobilites.fr, www.optile.com, www.ratp.fr, www.transilien.com