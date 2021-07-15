General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) of the Navigo Discovery Pass

Preamble:

The use of the Discovery Pass as a carrier for transport tickets is subject to the user's full, complete and unreserved knowledge and acceptance of these General Terms and Conditions of Use as well as those relating to the transport ticket loaded on the pass.

The holder of a Navigo Découverte pass is not registered in any file.

The Navigo Découverte pass is strictly personal and non-transferable, the property of Île-de-France Mobilités (Île-de-France Transport Organising Authority) until it is handed over to the Holder.

1 – Definition

The name "Holder" indicates by name the person whose photo and surname/first name(s) appear on the Nominative Transport card.

The term "Carriers" refers to companies that have entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

2 - Presentation and conditions of obtaining

2.1. The Navigo Découverte pass consists of a smart card, a Nominative Transport card and a case. The same 6-digit number is printed on the smart card and on the Nominative Transport Card. The two cards are strictly personal, non-transferable and inseparable. They should always be used and presented together.

2.2. To be valid, the holder must write their first and last name, stick their photo (frontal, bareheaded, neutral background, unused, unscanned, not photocopied) and affix the self-adhesive flap to the Nominative Transport Card.

2.3. The Navigo Découverte pass can be used in the Île-de-France region on the Carriers' networks.

2.4. The Navigo Découverte pass serves as a support for the following packages:

Navigo Monthly or Week pass,

Navigo Day Pass

Navigo Youth Weekend Pass

whose current General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) are available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

2.5. The Navigo Découverte pass is distributed, at the price including VAT set by Île-de-France Mobilités:

at RATP and SNCF ticket offices and at all RATP counters

at RATP dealers and Optile companies

The pass is handed over immediately without identity or domiciliation checks.

2.6. The Navigo Découverte pass is issued without a ticket loaded.

3 - Conditions of use of the Navigo Découverte pass

3.1. The Navigo Découverte pass alone without a valid pass or the Nominative Transport Card alone is not a transport ticket.

3.2. To travel, the holder of a Navigo Découverte pass must have previously loaded it with a ticket and have validated it on the Carriers' validation devices before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also, where applicable, during connections and exits, under penalty of being found in violation.

3.3. During the checks, the Navigo Découverte pass must be presented with a valid pass or contract and validated. Failing this, the contractor is liable for a lump sum compensation in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services.

3.4. The validated Navigo Découverte pass loaded with a current pass, as well as the Nominative Transport Card (not crossed out, not overloaded, photo not taken off, flap affixed) must be presented together at the time of the inspection. Any irregular use of the Navigo Découverte pass observed during an inspection will result in the payment of a lump sum compensation in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services.

3.5. Any fraudulent use of the Navigo Découverte pass (forgery, counterfeiting, use by a third party), found during an inspection, will result in the immediate withdrawal of the pass and may give rise to legal proceedings. – Conditions of use of the Navigo Découverte Pass

4 – Loss or theft

4.1. In the event of loss or theft of the Navigo Découverte pass or one of the two components of it (smart card or Nominative Transport Card), no card can be replaced or refunded. The passes contained in the Navigo Découverte pass are neither replaced nor refunded.

4.2. In the event of loss or theft of one of the two components of the Navigo Découverte pass, it is no longer valid and no longer allows you to travel.

4.3. In all cases, in order to travel, the holder must acquire a new ticket.

5 – Defective or deteriorated pass

5.1. In the event of a proven malfunction, the Navigo Découverte pass will be immediately replaced at all Carriers' ticket offices, RATP counters and Navigo SNCF Service Desks. Replacement is free of charge, unless it turns out that the malfunction is due to the user's failure to comply with the precautions for use set out in Article 7. Replacement requires the return of the defective pass.

5.2 The rules for replacing tickets are defined in the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of each ticket. They are available on iledefrance-mobilites.fr.

6 – Renewal of the pass

Île-de-France Mobilités Mobilités reserves the right to renew the Navigo Découverte pass for technical or commercial reasons.

7 – Partnerships

Navigo Découverte passes can be used as part of certain services provided by Île-de-France Mobilités' sustainable mobility partners. Île-de-France Mobilités declines all responsibility relating to the use of the Navigo Découverte pass in the context of an application that has not been the subject of a partnership agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités. The partner remains solely responsible for the contractual commitments made to the holder of the Navigo Découverte pass.

8 – Precautions for using the pass

The Navigo Découverte pass has a microprocessor chip and a radio antenna whose proper functioning depends on a few basic precautions of use that the holder undertakes to respect. In particular, he must not subject the Navigo Découverte pass to twisting, bending, cutting, high or low temperatures, electromagnetic effects, a high level of humidity and any other treatment that is manifestly inappropriate for the proper functioning of the Navigo Découverte pass.

9 – Application of the general terms and conditions of use

The sale of Passe Navigo Découverte and the management of this contract do not collect personal data.

On the other hand, if you qualify for compensation and complete a claim, then personal data will be collected in the context of that claim on the basis of your consent.

For more information on this processing and for the exercise of rights, please refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Indemnification on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

Île-de-France Mobilités may change these general terms and conditions at any time. The version in force is published in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités and can be consulted on the website www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr