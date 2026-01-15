General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) of the boarding ticket

Valid date: from January 2026

Preamble

This document presents the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of boarding tickets.

The use of the boarding ticket is subject to the full, complete and unreserved acceptance by the user of these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use.

The purchase of an onboard ticket by a contactless means of payment will be gradually implemented on board buses within the Paris Petite Couronne perimeter, from November 1, 2025.

1. DEFINITIONS

The name "User" indicates the person using the boarding ticket.

The term "Carriers" refers to companies that have entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités or a local organising authority that has received a delegation from Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

The term "Boarding Ticket or TAB" refers to the boarding ticket purchased on board the bus, in the form of an invoice or carried by the payment medium used for the purchase.

The term "Contactless payment method" refers to any contactless payment medium, both contactless payment cards and their emulations on smartphones and NFC connected objects, in dedicated applications (for example, a bank application offering the Paylib service) or in generic "wallets" (for example, Apple Pay or Google Pay).

The term "Payment Transaction" refers to the presentation of the amount to be invoiced to the Traveller to his or her bank at the end of the day.

The term "Payment Terminal" refers to the equipment located at the front of the bus, allowing passengers to buy a boarding ticket by presenting a contactless means of payment

2. PRESENTATION AND USE

2.1. The On-Board Access Ticket can be used on the public transport network under the jurisdiction of Île-de-France Mobilités, under the conditions described below,

2.2. The On-Board Access Ticket allows you to travel on bus lines that are the subject of an agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités and for which the Ile-de-France fare applies,

2.3. The On-Board Access Ticket allows you to make an immediate journey by bus, without the possibility of a transfer or return journey.

3. PRICING

3.1. The pricing of the Boarding Access Ticket is set by Île-de-France Mobilités. It can be consulted:

on the website iledefrance-mobilites.fr

On the Île-de-France Mobilités fare guide

On displays inside the bus and at bus stops

4. PURCHASE AND VALIDATION

The case of a boarding ticket in the form of an invoice (in the territories of the outer suburbs, i.e. 77, 78, 91, 95):

4.1. The boarding ticket is purchased in cash from the bus driver who issues an invoice mentioning the line, the day and the time of issue.

In the case of a Ticket for boarding by a contactless means of payment:

4.2. The purchase of the Boarding Ticket is made by presenting the Contactless Payment Method at the Payment Terminal inside the bus. The Payment Terminal confirms the acceptance of the contactless payment method by means of a visual message and an explicit audible signal indicating to the user that their means of transport is accepted.

This purchase confirmation is equivalent to a valid transport ticket on the bus for a maximum duration of 1h30 without connections or round trips on the line.

The User remains responsible for funding the bank account associated with the contactless payment method. In the event of insufficient credit, the contactless payment method will be refused.

4.3. To access the proof of purchase in case of payment by contactless payment method, the user will be able to scan a 2D barcode available on board the buses. This code will redirect them to the Ile-de-France Mobilités portal, where they will have to enter the number of the line taken. They will then be able to access the link allowing them to download their proof of purchase after filling in their card information on the https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/demarches-en-ligne/justificatifs-achats-bus-cb Passenger Portal within 24 hours of purchase.

4.4. The same contactless payment method allows the purchase of several tickets in the event of group travel within the limit of 4 passengers per card. In this case, it is necessary to validate the contactless payment method for each traveller.

5. Contactless means of payment eligible for the "Ticket to board by contactless credit card payment" service

The only contactless payment methods eligible for the service are those bearing one of the following brands: CB,© Visa©, Mastercard©.

Other Contactless Payment Methods are not eligible for the service.

For these Contactless Payment Methods, it is necessary that the "contactless" option is activated. Failing this, it is recommended that the User contact his or her banking institution for this purpose. To be able to pay for your ticket and travel on the transport networks, the contactless payment method must be valid and not blocked.

An invalid contactless payment method is an ineligible, expired, reported stolen or blocked medium that is not compatible with contactless payment.

A blocked contactless payment method is a medium to which access is not allowed because the payment for a previous trip is pending. In this case, a collection or regularization process is provided. This may for example be due to insufficient funds in the User's bank account at the time of the banking transaction.

Debt collection and regularization

In the event of failure of the contactless payment transaction following the use of the service, the User's contactless payment method is blocked as long as this operation cannot be completed. The User is indebted to the service. In order to allow the User to reuse the transport network as quickly as possible, an automatic debt collection system is set up. During this debt collection process, the User's contactless payment method is blocked.

Automatic collection: the system will try to automatically represent the payment transaction again for several days after the trip. If the User is solvent, his bank account will be debited.

Recovery at the next validation: when validating on a validator, the User is denied access to the transport networks. At the same time, this validation triggers a new request for a contactless payment transaction with the User's bank to settle the debt corresponding to the previous trip. If the transaction is accepted, his or her situation is regularized.

As the new journey is refused, the User must then pay for the purchase of a ticket via another sales channel on the network.

6. CONTROL

6.1. In the event of an inspection, the User presents

- Either the invoice justifying the purchase of the Boarding Ticket, for a visual check

- Or the contactless payment method used to travel on board the bus. The mobile control desk thus makes it possible to confirm that the validation of the ticket has taken place.

6.2. In the event of the use of the Contactless Payment Device, if it has insufficient credit or if the transaction is not permitted by the Account Holder's bank, the validation is not taken into account and the User is considered to be travelling without a ticket.

6.3. Failure to comply with the principles of validation and/or the rules for the use of the Ticket on board (Article 1) shall result in the payment of a fixed compensation and any associated administrative costs in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services in the Île-de-France region.

7. AFTER-SALES SERVICES

7.1. Once purchased, the Boarding Ticket cannot be exchanged, refunded or cancelled.

7.2. In the event of a malfunction in the contactless payment method, no replacement of the tickets will be offered.

8. INFORMATION RELATING TO PERSONAL DATA

The sale of an On-Board Ticket on invoice for direct purchase on a bus does not collect personal data.

The sale of an on-board ticket on a bank card or contactless means of payment for a direct purchase on a bus does not collect personal data for Ile-de-France Mobilités.



The Carriers, who collect specific data necessary for the transaction, the creation of a receipt, and to carry out ticket checks, are responsible for processing.

Why is the data collected by the Carrier?

The carrier processes Personal Data in connection with:

The management of the request for bank authorization,

Making the payment by a contactless payment method

The generation of bank transactions

Providing information on payments and journeys to users

Control of a means of payment

What data is collected?

The personal data processed by the Carrier are as follows:

Credit card number, expiration date, and security code

Validation data (timestamp + location and line number)

Payment fees

The data processed by the Carrier comes from the connection to a user portal and the use of a contactless payment method on the validators of the authority or the Carrier.

Who can have access to this data?

The recipients of this personal data are:

The host of the payment solution

The receiving department, in charge of the processing of payment and validation data

Transfer of data outside the European Union

No transfer of personal data is made outside the European Union.

All data exchanges are encrypted.

How long does the Carrier keep this data?

In accordance with banking regulations, payment data is kept for 13 months. Personal data is kept for the time strictly necessary to achieve the purposes described. After this period, the data will be anonymised and kept for statistical purposes only and will not give rise to any use of any kind whatsoever.

No banking information is stored by the system.

Safety standards:

The "Contactless Payment" solution meets the security standards required for any PCI-DSS contactless payment transaction.

The transport authority or operator shall take all necessary precautions regarding the nature of the data processed to preserve its security and prevent it from being distorted, damaged or accessed by unauthorised third parties.

What are the rights of users over their Data and how can they be exercised?

In accordance with the regulations in force, the User has the right to access, rectify, delete, oppose, limit and portability their personal data. He also has the right to lodge a complaint with the CNIL.

If the User wishes to exercise these rights, concerning the data collected, it is sufficient to make a request by attaching a copy of proof of identity to the postal address to the DPO of RATP CAP:

- address: Marine SAUVAGET, 54 quai de la Râpée 75012 Paris

- Email: [email protected]

9. MEDIATION

These General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use are subject to French law.

In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request has been sent to the customer service department concerned and whose response has not been satisfactory or in the absence of a response within one month, the customer may resort to mediation to settle the dispute amicably.

However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties.

The customer will find on the Carrier's websites, with their agents or on the appropriate communication media the contact details and address of the website of the competent mediator to which the Carrier belongs, the customer may refer the matter to the mediator of his choice.

10 CHANGES TO THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SALE AND USE

Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to change these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use. In this case, the new general terms and conditions will be brought to the attention of customers by means of publication in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités, as well as by means of posting on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

Translations of the T&Cs are for information ticket only. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court.