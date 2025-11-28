General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) of the access ticket on board the Marne et Bois River Shuttle

Valid date: from January 2025

Preamble

This document only presents the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the "Marne et Bois river shuttle" boarding ticket.

The use of the "Marne et Bois river shuttle" boarding ticket is subject to the full, complete and unreserved acceptance by the user of these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use.

The "Marne et Bois river shuttle access ticket" was created by the deliberation of the Ile-de-France Mobilités Council n° ... of 10 July 2025.

It is valid from July 15, 2025.

1. DEFINITIONS

The name "Holder" indicates the person using the "Marne et Bois river shuttle" boarding ticket.

2. PRESENTATION AND USE

The "Marne et Bois River Shuttle access ticket" is sold individually exclusively on board the river shuttles providing this "Marne et Bois" service. It is sold in the form of a numbered ticket.

The "Marne et Bois River Shuttle access ticket" can be used on the public transport network under the jurisdiction of Île-de-France Mobilités, under the conditions described below.

The "Marne et Bois river shuttle access ticket" is accepted exclusively on the "Marne et Bois" river shuttle lines that are the subject of a delegation of competence agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités.

On the "Marne et Bois River Shuttle" lines, the "Marne et Bois River Shuttle access ticket" allows you to make a single journey without transfers.

3. PRICING

The pricing of the "Marne et Bois River Shuttle access ticket" is set by Île-de-France Mobilités. It can be consulted on the posters in the transport places concerned.

4. PURCHASE

The "Marne et Bois River Shuttle access ticket" is sold by transport companies duly authorised by Île-de-France Mobilités – or the Local Organising Authority (AOP) benefiting from a delegation of competence.

5. VALIDATION

The holder of a "Marne et Bois river shuttle access ticket" must be in possession of a validated ticket at the time of transport. Validation is carried out automatically at the time of sale, in the form of a numbered ticket.

The validation of the "access ticket on board the Marne et Bois River Shuttle" allows the trip of one person only.

6. CONTROL

The "ticket for access on board the Marne et Bois River Shuttle" must be presented, during the inspections, in good condition and validated.

In accordance with Article R. 2241-8 of the Transport Code, failure to obtain a ticket is punishable by the fine provided for third-class offences.

7. AFTER-SALES SERVICES

Once sold, the "Marne et Bois River Shuttle access ticket" is neither exchanged nor refunded, unless there is a technical anomaly that entitles you to an exchange.

8. INFORMATION RELATING TO PERSONAL DATA

The use of an "access ticket on board the Marne et Bois River Shuttle" is completely anonymous. It does not entail any collection and processing of personal data.

9. MEDIATION

These General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use are subject to French law.

In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request has been sent to the customer service department concerned and whose response has not been satisfactory or in the absence of a response within one month, the customer may resort to mediation to settle the dispute amicably.

However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties.

10 CHANGES TO THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SALE AND USE

Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to change these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use. In this case, the new general terms and conditions will be brought to the attention of customers by means of publication in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités, as well as by means of posting on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

Translations of the T&Cs are for information ticket only. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court.