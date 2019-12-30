General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) of the T+ ticket on contactless media

Preamble

Version of 25 June 2024

This document only presents the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the t+ ticket on contactless media (Navigo Easy pass and mobile applications offering the Purchasing Service).

The use of the t+ ticket is subject to the full, complete and unreserved acceptance by the user of these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use as well as those relating to the medium on which the ticket is loaded (available on iledefrance-mobilites.fr).

The t+ ticket on contactless media, created by Île-de-France Mobilités, is managed by S.A.S Comutitres, hereinafter referred to as "Comutitres S.A.S" or "Agence Navigo" in the name and on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités.

1 DEFINITIONS

1.1. The name "Holder" indicates the person using the contactless t+ ticket.

1.2. The term "Reduced Rate" refers to the rates applicable to Cardholders corresponding to the criteria of the following profiles: Child under 10 years old, Large family, ONAC single blue bar, Blindness, 50% discount and 75% solidarity discount. The Reduced Rate applies until the end of the month of validity of the supporting document or the end of the 10th birthday month for a child under 10 years old.

1.3 The term "Carriers" refers to companies that have entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

2 PRESENTATION AND USE

2.1. The t+ ticket can be used on the public transport network under the jurisdiction of Île-de-France Mobilités and allows you to travel on:

Metro lines 1 to 13, all stations on line 14 except ORLY station, which is in the airport area (specific pricing).

The sections in Paris (zone 1) of the RER/train lines.

Bus lines that are the subject of an agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités and for which the Ile-de-France fare is applicable.

Tram lines (excluding express trams) and Tzen.

The Montmartre funicular.

Filéo

Long-distance bus lines.

2.2. The t+ ticket does not allow travel on:

Tram Express lines 11, 12 and 13

OrlyBus, RoissyBus and OrlyVal

The ticket+ does not allow you to enter and exit Orly station (airport area, specific pricing)

2.3. Use in the metro and RER/train in Paris

In the metro and RER/train in Paris, the t+ ticket allows a journey of one hour and thirty minutes from the time of entry validation. During this period, the following are authorised:

- Matches between the following modes without exiting:

o Metro-metro,

o RER/train-RER/train,

o Metro-RER/train

- The following connections between the metro, the RER and the Transilien by the public road, via the signposted paths:

o Porte de Clichy (metro 13) - Porte de Clichy (RER C)

o Porte Maillot (metro 1) - Neuilly-Porte Maillot (RER C)

o Saint-Michel (metro 4) - Saint-Michel Notre Dame (RER B and C)

o Gare d'Austerlitz (metro 5 and 10) - Gare d'Austerlitz (RER C)

o Les Halles (metro 4) - Châtelet-Les Halles (RER A, B and D)

o Saint-Lazare (metro 3, 12, 13, 14) – Gare Saint-Lazare (Transilien L) – Haussmann Saint-Lazare (RER E)

In the event of an entry or correspondence validation beyond the period of one hour and thirty minutes, a new t+ ticket will be deducted.

2.4. Use on the bus, tram or Tzen

On buses, trams and Tzen, the t+ ticket allows you to travel to the terminus of the line.

The t+ ticket authorises connections between bus, tram and Tzen for one hour and thirty minutes between the first and last validation.

Return and interruption on the same bus, tram or Tzen line are not allowed with the same t+ ticket.

2.5. The t+ ticket does not allow connections between "metro, RER/train (in Paris)" and "bus, tram, Tzen".

2.6. Transfers between the following modes are therefore not considered as connections between "metro, RER/train (in Paris)" and "bus, tram, Tzen": between the Montmartre funicular and the other modes;

The Account Holder then begins a new journey that closes the previous one. A closed route cannot be resumed.

2.7. In the event of forgetting their contactless device, the Account Holder must, in order to travel without being in violation, purchase a transport ticket. This is not refunded.

3 PRICING

3.1. The pricing of the t+ ticket is set by Île-de-France Mobilités. It can be consulted:

- on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website, under the heading "Prices"

- on posters in places of transport

- on the route calculation website (iledefrance-mobilites.fr) with an indication of the unit price of a journey

- on the Île-de-France Mobilités fare guide

- on the websites of the Carriers

3.2. On the Navigo Easy pass, the t+ ticket is sold:

§ individually, only at full price;

§ per "booklet" of 10 units (at a more advantageous unit price), at full price and at reduced price.

3.3. On mobile applications offering the Purchasing Service, the t+ ticket is sold:

§ individually, only at full price;

§ per "booklet" of 10 units (at a more advantageous unit price), at full price and at reduced price.

3.4. The persons eligible for the reduced rate are the following:

§ Children from 4 to 9 years old. The accepted supporting documents are: French or foreign identity card, family record book, French or foreign passport, resident card, national card of a Member State of the European Union or the European Economic Area.

§ Holder of a large family card ("blue" card) issued by SNCF with the mention "valid on the public transport networks in Île-de-France. 50% discount".

§ Holder of a disability card with the mention "blindness" or "Blindness - Need for support" or Mobility Inclusion Card (CMI) with the mention "blindness" or "need for support - blindness".

§ Beneficiary of a Solidarité Transport Pricing profile issued by the Agence Solidarité Transport (the right to the Solidarité Transport Discount is loaded onto a Navigo pass).

§ War invalid holder of an ONAC (National Office for Veterans) disability card:

o Ile-de-France holders of an ONAC disability card with a simple blue bar: access with a t+ ticket at a reduced rate on the entire Île-de-France network.

o Non-Ile-de-France holders of an ONAC disability card with a simple blue bar: access with a t+ ticket at a reduced rate on the RATP and SNCF networks.

o Non-Ile-de-France holders of an ONAC disability card with a single red bar or double red bar or double blue bar: access with a t+ ticket at a reduced rate on the RATP network.

o Companion of a non-Ile-de-France holder of an ONAC disability card with a double red bar: access with a t+ ticket at a reduced rate on the RATP network.

4 PURCHASE AND LOADING

4.1. The price of the ticket or booklet of 10 t+ units is payable in cash.

4.2. The t+ ticket can be loaded onto a Navigo Easy pass at the ticket offices, at the Carriers' vending machines or from the mobile applications offering the Purchasing Service. See the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Telephone as a ticket medium.

4.3. The t+ ticket can also be loaded on your phone from the mobile applications offering the Purchasing Service. See the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Telephone as a ticket medium.

4.4. During the same purchase, no more than 9 t+ tickets or more than two t+ booklets may be loaded.

4.5. Cohabitation

The "cohabitation" of different transport tickets or contracts is defined as the possibility of loading these tickets or contracts on the same pass. The rules for the cohabitation of tickets and contracts are available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

5 VALIDATION

5.1. The holder of a t+ ticket must and systematically validate the support containing his ticket on the Carriers' validation devices before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also, where applicable, during connections and exit, under penalty of finding himself in violation.

5.2. The validation of a t+ ticket allows the travel of only one person.

5.3. It is not possible to validate several t+ tickets from the same contactless device to allow the travel of several people on the same route.

5.4. When the ticket contains both a t+ ticket and a pass (see article 4.5), the pass is validated as a priority on the day and on the areas of validity of the pass. No t+ is then counted.

6 CONTROL

6.1. In the event of an inspection, the Account Holder must present the contactless medium on which the t+ ticket validated at the entrance is loaded and, where applicable, must be able to justify their right to the reduced rate.

In the event of a check of a ticket loaded on a phone, the Account Holder must present their phone, with NFC activated, in front of the control equipment.

6.2. The finding of non-compliance with the principles of systematic validation (Article 5) and/or the rules for the use of the t+ ticket (Article 2) will result in the payment of a lump sum compensation and any associated administrative costs in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services in the Île-de-France region.

6.3. In the event of failure to pay to the Carrier within two months of the offence, the offender is liable to pay the increased fixed fine collected by the Treasury (Article 529-5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure).

7 AFTER-SALES SERVICES

7.1. The t+ ticket cannot be changed or refunded, even in the event of a purchase error.

7.2. In the event of loss/theft of the contactless medium, the t+ tickets lost on this occasion will not be replaced or refunded.

7.3. In the event of a malfunction of the Navigo Easy pass, no replacement of the t+ ticket(s) can be offered.

7.4. In the event of a malfunction during the validation of a ticket loaded on a phone, the cancellation of the sale is possible if strictly no validation has been carried out with this phone and its SIM card beforehand. The request to cancel the 10-unit booklet can only be made from the application. The refund will then be made to the credit card used for the purchase.

8 TERMS OF USE OF THE STAND

The Account Holder undertakes to comply with the precautions taken when using the medium they use to allow it to function properly. These rules are set out in the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of each medium, available on iledefrance-mobilites.fr.

9 INFORMATION ON PERSONAL DATA

The sale of t+ tickets on contactless media and contactless bank cards does not collect specific personal data.

The purchase and management are taken care of by a medium for which data is kept and framed as part of the medium.

The data collected relating to the media is subject to automated processing, the purpose of which is the management of packages and media. They depend on the medium on which the ticket is loaded. For more information on this processing and for the exercise of rights, please refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of each medium available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website:

§ General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo Easy Pass

§ General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Telephone as a ticket medium

10 MEDIATION

These General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use are subject to French law.

In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request has been sent to the customer service department concerned and whose response has not been satisfactory or in the absence of a response within one month, the customer may resort to mediation to settle the dispute amicably.

However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties.

The customer will find on the RATP, SNCF and Optile websites, from their agents or on the appropriate communication media implemented by each of them, the contact details and address of the website of the competent mediator to which each Carrier belongs, the customer being able to refer the matter to the mediator of his choice.

11 CHANGES TO THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SALE AND USE

Île-de-France Mobilités and the Carriers reserve the right to change these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use. In this case, the new general terms and conditions will be brought to the attention of customers by means of publication in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités, as well as by means of posting on the websites iledefrance-mobilites.fr, optile.com, ratp.fr and transilien.com.

The applicable law in the event of a dispute is French law before the competent French courts. Translations of the T&Cs are for information ticket only. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court.