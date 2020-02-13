How to travel in order?

Applicable regulations

In accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services, users of public transport in the Ile-de-France region must, in order to be in good standing, be in possession of a valid transport ticket that they must systematically validate when accessing the networks and when making connections:

at the validator lines or on the platforms for the metro, train-RER and tram express,

on board vehicles for the bus, urban tram and T Zen.

Holders of short passes (Mobilis, Ticket Jeunes week-end and Paris Visite) must also write their name and the date(s) of use of their ticket on the magnetic coupon.

The passes in the Navigo range (Navigo Annual, Month and Week, Imagine R, Navigo Solidarity, Navigo Gratuité and Amethyste) and the passes on magnetic media (Mobilis, Paris Visite and the Ticket Jeunes Week-end) are strictly personal and cannot be used by another person.

Passengers must be in possession of their ticket in good condition (unaltered, uncrumpled up) until the actual exit from the controlled area (after passing through the exit gates or exit control devices).

Passengers travelling with reduced fare tickets must be able to justify their right to a discount in the event of an inspection, by producing the appropriate supporting documents, under penalty of being fined.

Ticketing policy

Any person who contravenes these obligations, i.e. any person using public transport "without a transport ticket or with an invalid transport ticket or not completed, if applicable, by the operations incumbent on the passenger" (Article 80-3 of Decree No. 86-1045), is considered to be travelling in violation, and may ticket be fined.

The policy of issuing fines is the responsibility of transport companies, in compliance with the regulatory framework provided for by the State (in particular Articles 80-3 and 80-4 of Decree No. 86-1045 of 18 September 1986 relating to the settlement and penalties applicable to certain offences against the police of public rail transport services and regular and on-demand public passenger transport services).

For more information on offences and the payment of lump-sum compensation, you can consult the websites of the RATP and SNCF operators and the private companies operating the buses.

Exceptions

By way of derogation from the principle that each user must have a transport ticket, some users benefiting from free travel on the networks do not need a transport ticket (children under 4 years of age, companions of blind civilians or ONAC card holders). However, they must be provided with supporting documents proving their right to free travel. Access to closed networks (metro, RER) requires a request at the ticket offices for a voucher allowing them to pass through the gates (optional for children under 4 years old travelling in arms).