Legal notices, general terms and conditions of use and privacy policy for Ile-de-France Mobilités applications

(Updated: January 6, 2025)

The following paragraphs, unless otherwise stated, apply to both the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application and the Paris 2024 Public Transport mobile application, hereinafter referred to as "Île-de-France mobilités mobile applications"

Legal

Edition

The Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application as well as all its sub-domains and sections are services of Île-de-France Mobilités.

Publication director: Laurent PROBST, Managing Director

Editorial manager: Xavier GUEPET, Director of Communications

Île-de-France Mobilités

39 bis-41 rue de Châteaudun75009, Paris

Phone: 01-47-53-28-00 Mail: [email protected]

Technical description

Accommodation

Microsoft France

39 Quai du Président Roosevelt, 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

Tel: 09 70 01 90 90

Media Development and Integration

The Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application was developed by the companies Instant System (www.instant-system.com) and Capgemini (https://www.capgemini.com/).

Route Planner

The Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application is based on the open source Navitia technology developed by Hove for route calculation, trip price calculation, timetables and geolocation of nearby transport stops and points of interest. (https://navitia.io/)

For cycling routes, the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application distributes the bicycle travel solutions provided by the Géovélo (www.geovelo.fr) service of the company La Compagnie des Mobilités. It is based on Open Data on the availability of self-service bicycles from JC Decaux (https://developer.jcdecaux.com) and Smovengo (https://www.smovengo.fr/*) via its Velib offer, as well as on algorithms for predicting future availability, designed by the company Qucit (https://www.qucit.com/*)

Maps

The schematic plans of the transport networks were designed by the company Latitude Cartagena (www.latitude-cartagene.com). The maps of the neighbourhood plans were designed by Île-de-France Mobilités. They are based on IGN (www.ign.fr), IAU (www.institutparisregion.fr), APUR (www.apur.org) and IDFM data.

Ile-de-France Mobilités Connect

The Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application is based on an Ile-de-France Mobilités Connect technical authentication brick that stores the customer's authentication and personal data, developed and hosted by Worldline (www.worldline.com). This authentication brick allows public transport users in the Ile-de-France region a unique identifier to access all the services deployed by Île-de-France Mobilités. This service is developed and hosted by Wordline.

Ticketing Services

The ticketing services of the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application are based on: an SDK issued by Dejamobile and a ticketing system operated by Worldline (www.worldline.com).

After-sales service orchestrator

The Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application is based on a technical component that distributes after-sales service requests to the corresponding operators, developed and hosted by the company Worldline (www.worldline.com)

Terms and Conditions of Use

Mobile App Description

The Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application mentioned above is the Île-de-France Mobilités application that allows you to prepare your trips in Ile-de-France thanks to the functions of:

- Searching for routes

- Public transport schedules

- Traffic information

- Consultation of plans

- Search for nearby mobility services

- Purchase of transport tickets: if your phone is eligible, the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application allows you to buy your transport tickets from your phone and load them onto a Navigo pass or store them directly on your phone.

To access and use the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application, you must download them from the AppStore and Google Play platforms. The Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application has been developed for mobile phones on an Apple IOS and Android operating system.

The ticket purchase service is available on phones equipped with NFC (contactless) technology from Android 6 onwards. The list of eligible phones is available on the stores.

If you have a compatible phone (List of compatible phones), the tickets purchased can be stored in your phone and you just have to swipe it on the terminal to validate.

The use of the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application signifies the user's express agreement to the application of this clause, as well as to these general terms and conditions.

Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to modify these general terms and conditions at any time and undertakes to inform Users within a reasonable period of time.

Access to the mobile app

Access to and use of the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application mentioned above are reserved for strictly personal use. You agree not to use this mobile application and the information or data contained therein for commercial, political, advertising or any form of commercial solicitation purposes.

Availability of the mobile app

The Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application mentioned above is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, except in cases of force majeure or events beyond the control of Île-de-France Mobilités. However, an interruption due to technical maintenance necessary for the proper functioning of the mobile application and related equipment, or for any other reason, may be decided by Île-de-France Mobilités.

Carpooling and car-sharing data

The Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application mentioned above broadcasts, for information tickets, the carpooling and car-sharing solutions provided by the following services: · Communauto: https://paris.communauto.com/

· Citygoo:https://www.citygo.io/

· iDVROOM

· Covoit'ici (in the Vexin): https://covoitici.fr/

· Klaxit: https://www.klaxit.com/

· Ynstant: https://www.ynstant.io/

· Mobicoop: https://www.mobicoop.fr/

· Ouihop: https://www.ouihop.com/

· Rezo Pouce (in the Yvelines): https://www.rezopouce.fr/

· Blablalines: https://www.blablalines.com/

· Karos: https://www.karos.fr/

· Clem': https://clem.mobi/

Access to the emergency number 3117

31177 (SMS) or 3117 (call) is the alert number accessible 24/7 on the entire French rail network and on the RATP rail network to report a dangerous situation you are involved in.

victim or witness. The Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application allows you to access this alert service using the "3117" button available on the home screen.

In the event of an incident or risk, the Alerte 3117 mobile application allows instant contact with the competent transport operators, holders of a professional card issued by the National Council for Private Security Activities (CNAPS).

This alert number and this mobile application are managed by the SNCF. For more information and in particular concerning the collection of geolocation and personal data, click on the link https://www.groupe-sncf.com/fr

Île-de-France Mobilités is not responsible for this service and does not collect any personal data.

Real-time data

The Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application broadcasts the information communicated in real time by each of the Île-de-France transport operators on the lines they operate. This information concerns waiting times for the next trains, RER, metros, buses and trams, as well as messages of planned or unexpected disruptions occurring on the transport network. The quality of the data comes from the accuracy of the information transmitted by each of the transport operators in the Ile-de-France region

Intellectual property rights

All texts, graphics, designs, icons, photographs, maps, logos, videos, sounds, trademarks, texts (...) and more generally all the elements making up the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application and the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application itself are protected by the laws in force under intellectual property ticket.

Île-de-France Mobilités is the holder of these rights or has acquired the necessary rights to operate them.

All of these elements making up the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application and the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application itself may not be represented or reproduced, in whole or in part, on any medium whatsoever, without the express prior written consent of Île-de-France Mobilités.

Failure to comply with this obligation constitutes an act of counterfeiting that may incur the civil or criminal liability of its perpetrator. Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to take legal action against any person who has committed acts of counterfeiting.

The trademarks and logos reproduced on the Site, and in particular the Île-de-France Mobilités, Navigo and Vianavigo trademarks and logos, are registered trademarks. Any total or partial reproduction of these trademarks and/or logos, alone or in combination, on any medium whatsoever, without the prior written authorization of IDFM is prohibited.

Thus, for any use, request for reproduction, representation, adaptation of elements contained in the Site, not expressly authorized, please contact us via the form located in the Contact section.

Responsibilities

The Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application and the data appearing on the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application themselves are provided for information tickets only, they are non-contractual and cannot engage the responsibility of Île-de-France Mobilités.

Information on timetables, routes and traffic has been provided to Île-de-France Mobilités by the carriers Ile-de-France, Géovélo, Qucit and Jc Decaux.

Île-de-France Mobilités cannot be held responsible for errors due to erroneous information from: carriers, Géovélo, Qucit, and JC Decaux, in particular the timetables of the transport lines communicated to Île-de-France Mobilités which turn out to be inaccurate.

Consequently, Île-de-France Mobilités cannot guarantee the accuracy of the data provided on the date mentioned.

Île-de-France Mobilités regularly updates the Ile-de-France Mobilités application, according to the timetable changes communicated to it by the carriers. However, it may take some time for the Ile-de-France Mobilités application to be updated after the new timetables have actually been applied; this period depends on the date of communication of the new timetables as well as the incompressible time between updates to the Ile-de-France Mobilités application (weekly update).

Île-de-France Mobilités also reserves the right, at any time and without notice, to make improvements and/or modifications to the Ile-de-France Mobilités application.

Île-de-France Mobilités cannot be held liable:

· For damages of any kind, direct or indirect, resulting from the use of the Ile-de-France Mobilités application and in particular any operating loss, financial or commercial loss, loss of programs and/or data, in particular in the information system of the User of the Ile-de-France Mobilités application;

· For damages of any kind, direct or indirect, resulting from the content and/or use of websites linked to the Ile-de-France Mobilités application or to which Users may have access via the Ile-de-France Mobilités application and which are not Île-de-France Mobilités websites;

· In the event of malfunctions attributable to third-party software, whether or not it is incorporated into or implemented from the Ile-de-France Mobilités application;

· In the event of total or partial impossibility of accessing the Ile-de-France Mobilités application and their content;

· In the event of omissions and/or errors that may be contained in the Ile-de-France Mobilités application.

Any decision that may be taken by a User in view of the data contained on the Ile-de-France Mobilités application will be the exclusive responsibility of this person.

The timetables indicated on this Ile-de-France Mobilités application do not take into account any disruptions that may occur, for any reason whatsoever, on the public transport network of the Ile-de-France region. Île-de-France Mobilités declines all responsibility in this regard.

Users

The User of the Ile-de-France Mobilités application is liable for damage of any kind, material or immaterial, direct or indirect, caused to any third party, including Île-de-France Mobilités, as a result of the unlawful use or exploitation of the Ile-de-France Mobilités application itself and/or any of its elements, regardless of the cause and place of occurrence of such damage, and guarantees Île-de-France Mobilités against the consequences of any claims or actions to which it may, as a result, be subject.

The User of the Ile-de-France Mobilités application waives any recourse against him/her in the event of legal proceedings brought by a third party against him/her due to the unlawful use and/or exploitation of the Site.

Hyperlinks

Île-de-France Mobilités authorises any website or any medium to set up a hypertext link to the home page of its Website, with the exception of those disseminating content of a controversial, pornographic, xenophobic nature, contrary to decency or morality.

The link must clearly indicate the nature of the content and the exact address of the page.

Any use of links to the Ile-de-France Mobilités application for commercial and advertising purposes is prohibited.

Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to hold any author of a hyperlink liable who:

· has not requested the prior authorisation of Île-de-France Mobilités or has overridden the refusal expressed by the latter, for the establishment of a link pointing to a page other than the home page of the Website,

· Has not respected the intellectual property rights relating to the elements of the Ile-de-France Mobilités application;

· Failed to clearly identify the nature of the content and the exact address of the page (source and target) in order to avoid any confusion in the minds of Internet users.

Any information accessible via one of the hypertext links to other sites or other Internet sources is not under the control of Île-de-France Mobilités, which declines all responsibility for their content or services available on or from these sites or external sources.

Governing Law

These general terms and conditions, the Site and the mobile application, as well as the content of the Site and the mobile application, and any consequences of its use or its availability or unavailability are governed by French law. The use of the Site and the mobile application signifies the User's express agreement to the application of this clause.

Protection of personal data of the Ile-De-France Mobilité mobile application

