Experience the Paris 2024 Games by public transport
This summer, Île-de-France becomes the host country for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. To best inform users and allow them to make the most of the event, you will find on this page: simple and practical information, figures to understand the network, visuals for your site and social networks to download and video tutorials to understand and explain how the Ile-de-France network works during the competition period.
Key figures for transport in the Ile-de-France region
In figures: the public transport network in the Ile-de-France region
- 9.4 million trips every day
- 2,122 km of rail network
- 2nd busiest rail network in the world after Tokyo
- 4th longest network in the world
- 2nd densest network after London
- 1900 bus lines
- 10,700 buses and coaches in circulation
- 14 tram lines
- 13 train lines and RER
- 16 metro lines
- 4 new metro lines under construction
A public transport network in perpetual evolution
2- How to use it: get around by public transport during the Paris 2024 Games?
The Paris 2024 Games are 500,000 spectators for a day of classic Olympic competition. A total of 25 competition sites throughout the Île-de-France Region and the common ambition to allow all spectators to travel 100% by public transport.
A mobile application to plan all your trips, a transport ticket specific to the Paris 2024 Games, a transport plan adapted to the competition... Find all the practical information and initiatives of our network on our dedicated page.
Paris 2024 Games by public transport: our educational content to download
Paris Public Transport 2024 app: the all-in-one for your travels
With the multilingual "Paris Public Transport 2024" app, you can enjoy:
- A route planner to prepare your journey to the Paris 2024 sites
- Personalized traffic information based on your favorite celebration and competition sites
- The possibility of buying the Paris 2024 transport pass in a dematerialized version (from June)
- On D-Day, routes updated in real time
Passe Paris 2024, the specific transport ticket for the Paris 2024 Games
Ile-de-France residents: during the Paris Games, nothing changes for you
For the duration of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, from Friday 26 July 2024 to Sunday 11 August 2024, public transport fares are increasing in Île-de-France.
What for? To finance the reinforcements of the transport offer linked to the exceptional flows of passengers. An increase that will not affect Ile-de-France residents.