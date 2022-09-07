Are you a cultural or entertainment player?

To enhance its relationship program for subscribers imagine R, Île-de-France Mobilités is forging partnerships with various players to better experience the Île-de-France by:

Facilitating access to more responsible everyday products and services in Île-de-France

Helping young people to relax and share moments of happiness through access to culture and entertainment in Île-de-France

To become a partner, download and read the partnership agreement below and then fill in the contact form. We will get back to you as soon as possible.