Rules for correspondence and correspondence by public highway

Preamble

This document presents the rules for connections, and the list of connections by public road within the Île-de-France Mobilités transport perimeter.

Rules of correspondence

To pay for only one trip, make your transfers in the "controlled zone"

To make your connections with only one trip, stay in the "controlled zone": this is the inner area of a station or station that is delimited by entry validation equipment and exit equipment. In this area, you must have a valid ticket.

How to (well) make your correspondence?

By following the paths, signs and signage indicating the connections, and therefore without exiting through the equipment or exit doors!

Careful! If you exit the controlled area and re-enter it, you will need to validate your pass, phone, or smartwatch again.

For those with ski passes, transfers are included in the ski pass.

For ticket holders, the possible connections with the same ticket are as follows:

connections between bus, tram and Tzen, over a period of 1h30 from the 1st validation. Round trips and interruptions on the same bus, tram or Tzen line are not accepted with the same ticket.

metro-metro, RER/train, RER/RER, train/metro/RER and metro/train connections are possible, without exiting, and except for connections by public road via the marked routes for 2 hours from the first validation (listed below)

The public connections listed below allow you to go through the public road without being charged a second ticket:

Porte de Clichy (L 13, L14) / Porte de Clichy RER C

St Michel (L 4) / St Michel Notre Dame RER C, RER B

Austerlitz (L5, L10) / Austerlitz RER C

Châtelet / Les Halles (A, B, D) / Les Halles (L 4)

Haussmann Saint Lazare (E) – Gare Saint-Lazare (L, J) - Saint Lazare (L3, L12, L13, L14)

Epinay sur Orge (T12) – Epinay sur Orge (C)

Evry Courcouronnes (T12) – Evry Courcouronnes (D)

Saint Cyr (T13) – Saint Cyr (C, N, U)

Saint Nom la Bretèche Forêt de Marly (T13) - Saint Nom la Bretèche Forêt de Marly (L)

Saint Germain en Laye (T13) – Saint Germain en Laye (A)

Cardinet Bridge (L 14) – Cardinet Bridge (L)

Paris Montparnasse (N) – Montparnasse welcome (L13, L6, L4, L12)

Paris Gare de l'Est (P) – Gare de l'Est (L4, L5, L7)

Massy Palaiseau (B) - Massy Palaiseau (C)

La Défense (L, U) - La Défense (A, L1)

Gare de Lyon (L1, L14, A, D) – Paris Gare de Lyon (R)

Rungis Bridge (L14) – RER C

Saint-Denis Pleyel L14 – Saint Denis Stade de France (D)

Rosny Bois Perrier (M11 - RER E)

Nanterre-Préfecture (RER A) - Nanterre La Folie (RER E)

As a reminder, validation is mandatory before each journey when entering the network and/or getting into the vehicle, but also, if applicable, during transfers and exit, under penalty of being in violation.



New connections by public roads will open:

From 2026: Massy Palaiseau (B), Massy Palaiseau (C), Massy Palaiseau (L18)

From 2027: Issy (C - L15 South), Pont de Sèvres (L9 - L15 South), Créteil l'Echât (L8 - L15 South)