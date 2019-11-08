Passengers are placed at the heart of the contracts signed with transport companies to best meet their needs and expectations.
Île-de-France Mobilités maintains a permanent relationship with user associations through:
- The organisation of meetings in addition to the line committees or official consultation procedures.
- The transmission of constant information via the dissemination of Île-de-France Mobilités' publications. In this context, in order to strengthen Île-de-France Mobilités' communication with user associations, a letter to the territories is published on a quarterly basis. It summarises the actions carried out both in terms of current transport projects and consultation processes with associations.
- More specific actions through the "Line Witnesses" system of the AUT Île-de-France on the RATP network, and financed by Île-de-France Mobilités since 2012, or the display system in stations for user associations present in nearly 30 stations in Ile-de-France.