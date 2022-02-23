La Ferté-Milon / Meaux, line P
La Ferté-Milon / Meaux
The axis of the P line La Ferté-Milon / Meaux accumulated 3 months of punctuality of less than 80% in 2023, giving the right to a refund.
To benefit from this reimbursement, two conditions are necessary:
- Your home, place of work or study must be located in one of the municipalities attached to this axis.
- You must have held eligible monthly or annual plans in the months with less than 80% on-time performance in 2023.
To request a refund, you must log in or create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account.
Your address
The following list indicates the municipalities that are attached to the La Ferté-Milon / Meaux axis. You must have lived, worked or studied in one of them in 2023:
- Acy-en-Multien
- Ancienville
- Armentières-en-Brie
- Autheuil-en-Valois
- Barcy
- Boullarre
- Boutigny
- Brumetz
- Chambry
- Changis-sur-Marne
- Charmentray
- Chauconin-Neufmontiers
- Chézy-en-Orxois
- Chouy
- Cocherel
- Congis-sur-Thérouanne
- Coulombs-en-Valois
- Crégy-lès-Meaux
- Crouy-sur-Ourcq
- Dammard
- Dampleux
- Dhuisy
- Douy-la-Ramée
- Étavigny
- Étrépilly
- Faverolles
- La Ferté-Milon
- Forfry
- Fublaines
- Gandelu
- Germigny-l'Évêque
- Germigny-sous-Coulombs
- Gesvres-le-Chapitre
- Isles-les-Meldeuses
- Isles-les-Villenoy
- Jaignes
- La Villeneuve-sous-Thury
- Le Plessis-Placy
- Lizy-sur-Ourcq
- Macogny
- Marcilly
- Mareuil-lès-Meaux
- Mareuil-sur-Ourcq
- Marizy-Sainte-Geneviève
- Marizy-Saint-Mard
- Marolles
- Mary-sur-Marne
- May-en-Multien
- Meaux
- Monnes
- Montceaux-lès-Meaux
- Monthyon
- Montigny-l'Allier
- Nanteuil-lès-Meaux
- Neufchelles
- Neuilly-Saint-Front
- Noroy-sur-Ourcq
- Ocquerre
- Oigny-en-Valois
- Passy-en-Valois
- Penchard
- Poincy
- Puisieux
- Rosoy-en-Multien
- Rouvres-en-Multien
- Rozet-Saint-Albin
- Saint-Fiacre
- Saint-Jean-les-Deux-Jumeaux
- Silly-la-Poterie
- Tancrou
- Thury-en-Valois
- Trilbardou
- Trilport
- Trocy-en-Multien
- Troësnes
- Varinfroy
- Varredes
- Vendrest
- Vichel-Nanteuil
- Vignely
- Villemareuil
- Villenoy
- Villeroy
- Villers-Cotterêts
- Vincy-Manoeuvre
If you already have an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account, check that your address is up to date in your personal space. If you have moved, worked or studied in one of these municipalities, prepare the necessary proof to make your application.
See the list of accepted supporting documents in the Île-de-France Mobilités FAQ.
Your Navigo pass
To be reimbursed, you must have held in 2023 packages eligible for reimbursement, namely:
- Navigo Annual, including Senior Pricing
- Navigo Month including on Discovery Pass and Smartphone
- Discount Month Package 50% and Solidarity Month 75%
- imagine R Student and imagine R School
Other types of packages or single tickets are not eligible and cannot be refunded.
Months with less than 80% punctuality in 2023
- Aug
- Oct
- Nov
The punctuality rate was less than 80% for 3 months on the P line La Ferté-Milon / Meaux. You must have held at least 3 monthly plan payments among the months concerned to be eligible for a refund.
Amounts refunded
Taking into account the 3 months of punctuality of less than 80% of this axis in 2023, the total amount of the refund corresponds to half a month of Navigo pass if you have held 3 monthly pass payments among the months indicated above;
As an ticket, the following table gives you the amounts that can be refunded.
|Type of package held
|between 3 and 5 months*
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zone 1-5
|€42.05
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zone 2-3
|€38.35
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zone 3-4
|€37.35
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zone 4-5
|€36.45
|Navigo Month - 50% discount - Zone 1-2
|€21.03
|Navigo Month - 50% discount - Zone 2-3
|€19.18
|Navigo Month - 50% discount - Zone 3-4
|€18.68
|Navigo Month - 50% discount - Zone 4-5
|€18.23
|Navigo Month - Solidarity 75% - Zones 1-5
|€10.50
|Navigo Month - Solidarity 75% - Zones 2-3
|€9.60
|Navigo Month - Solidarity 75% - Zones 3-4
|€9.35
|Navigo Month - Solidarity 75% - Zones 4-5
|€9.10
|Navigo Annual Senior Pricing
|€21.03
|imagine R - Student
|€20.28
|imagine R -School
|€20.28
*detained in months whose punctuality was less than 80% on the axis concerned
Not sure about your situation? Start a refund request, your eligibility will be assessed step by step. The amount that will be paid to you will be automatically calculated by the system and displayed in real time during your refund request process.
Application deadline: April 24, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.