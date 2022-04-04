Reimbursement related to punctuality 2021, RER B Nord - SNCF Transilien

RERLine B

Aulnay-sous-Bois / Mitry-Claye, RER B

Operation ended: it is no longer possible to submit a request.

It is no longer possible to make new requests for this operation.

For any questions related to this campaign, which is now closed, go to the dedicated FAQ.

Months with less than 80% punctuality in 2021

  • Feb
  • Jun
  • Jul
  • Aug
  • Sep
  • Oct
  • Nov
  • Dec

The punctuality rate was less than 80% for 8 months on the RER B Aulnay-sous-Bois / Mitry-Claye axis in 2021.

Deadline for submission of the application: April 4, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

