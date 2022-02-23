2022 punctuality refund, RER B Nord - Transilien SNCF Voyageurs
Aulnay-sous-Bois / Mitry-Claye, RER B
Operation ended: it is no longer possible to submit a request.
⚠ This reimbursement campaign is now over: it is no longer possible to submit new applications.
For any questions relating to this refund campaign, which is now closed, go to the dedicated FAQ.
Your address
The following list indicates the municipalities that are attached to the Aulnay-sous-Bois / Mitry-Claye axis. You must have lived, worked or studied in one of the following municipalities in 2022:
- Aulnay-sous-Bois
- Claye-Souilly
- Compans
- Courtry
- Gressy
- Le Mesnil-Amelot
- The Pine
- Livry-Gargan
- Messy
- Mitry-Mory
- Nantouillet
- Saint-Mesmes
- Sevran
- Thieux
- Tremblay-en-France
- Vaujours
- Villeneuve-sous-Dammartin
- Villeparisis
- Villepinte
Your Navigo pass
To be reimbursed, you must have held in 2022 packages eligible for reimbursement, namely:
- Navigo Annual, including Senior Pricing
- Navigo Month including on Discovery Pass and Smartphone
- Discount Month Package 50% and Solidarity Month 75%
- imagine R Student and imagine R School
Other types of packages or single tickets are not eligible and cannot be refunded.
Months with less than 80% punctuality in 2022
- Feb
- Apr
- Jun
- Jul
- Aug
- Sep
- Oct
- Nov
- Dec
The punctuality rate was less than 80% for 9 months on the RER B Aulnay-sous-Bois/Mitry-Claye axis in 2022. You must have held at least 3 monthly package payments among the months concerned (February, April, June, July, August, September, October, November, December 2022) to be eligible for a refund.
Amounts refunded
Taking into account the 9 months of punctuality of less than 80% of this axis in 2022, the amount of the total reimbursement corresponds to:
- half a month's Navigo pass if you have held between 3 and 5 monthly pass payments among the months indicated above
- one month of Navigo pass if you have held between 6 and 9 monthly pass payments among the months indicated above
The amount varies depending on the type of last package you purchased among the months with less than 80% punctuality. As an ticket, the following table gives you the amounts that can be refunded.
|Type of package held
|Between 3 and 5 months*
|Between 6 and 9 months*
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zone 1-5
|€37.60
|€75.20
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zone 2-3
|€34.10
|€68.20
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zone 3-4
|€33.40
|€66.80
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zone 4-5
|€32.60
|€65.20
|50% discount - Zone 1-5
|€18.80
|€37.60
|50% discount - Zone 2-3
|€17.15
|€34.30
|50% discount - Zone 3-4
|€16.70
|€33.40
|50% discount - Zone 4-5
|€16.30
|€32.60
|Solidarity 75% - Zones 1-5
|€9.40
|€18.80
|Solidarity 75% - Zones 2-3
|€8.58
|€17.15
|Solidarity 75% - Zones 3-4
|€8.35
|€16.70
|Solidarity 75% - Zones 4-5
|€8.15
|€16.30
|Senior
|€18.80
|€37.60
|imagine R - Student
|€19.00
|€38.00
|imagine R - School
|€19.00
|€38.00
*detained in months whose punctuality was less than 80% on the axis concerned
Application deadline: April 20, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.