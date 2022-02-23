Reimbursement related to punctuality in 2022, RER D - Transilien SNCF Voyageurs
Goussainville / Creil, RER D
Operation ended: it is no longer possible to submit a request.
⚠ This reimbursement campaign is now over: it is no longer possible to submit new applications.
For any questions relating to this refund campaign, which is now closed, go to the dedicated FAQ.
Your address
The following list indicates the municipalities that are attached to the Goussainville / Creil axis. You must have lived, worked or studied in one of the following municipalities in 2022:
- Bellefontaine
- Bouqueval
- Chantilly
- Châtenay-en-France
- Chennevières-lès-Louvres
- Coye-la-Forêt
- Creil
- Écouen
- Epiais-lès-Louvres
- Fontenay-en-Parisis
- Pits
- Gonesse
- Goussainville
- Gouvieux
- Jagny-sous-Bois
- La Chapelle-en-Serval
- Lamorlaye
- Lassy
- Le Mesnil-Aubry
- Le Plessis-Gassot
- Le Plessis-Luzarches
- Louvers
- Mareil-en-France
- Marly-la-Ville
- Mauregard
- Montataire
- Moussy-le-Neuf
- Nogent-sur-Oise
- Orry-la-Ville
- Pontarmé
- Puiseux-en-France
- Roissy-en-France
- Saint-Maximin
- Saint-Witz
- Survilliers
- Thiers-sur-Thève
- Thillay
- Thiverny
- Vaudherland
- Vémars
- Verneuil-en-Halatte
- Villeron
- Villers-Saint-Paul
- Villiers-le-Bel
- Vineuil-Saint-Firmin
Your Navigo pass
To be reimbursed, you must have held in 2022 packages eligible for reimbursement, namely:
- Navigo Annual, including Senior Pricing
- Navigo Month including on Discovery Pass and Smartphone
- Discount Month Package 50% and Solidarity Month 75%
- imagine R Student and imagine R School
Other types of packages or single tickets are not eligible and cannot be refunded.
Months with less than 80% punctuality in 2022
- Jul
- Sep
- Nov
The punctuality rate was less than 80% for 3 months on the RER D Goussainville / Creil axis in 2022. You must have held at least 3 monthly lump sum payments for the 3 months concerned (July, September, November 2022) to be eligible for a refund.
Amounts refunded
Taking into account the 3 months of punctuality of less than 80% of this axis in 2022, the total amount of the refund corresponds to half a month of Navigo pass if you have held 3 monthly pass payments among the months indicated above.
The amount varies depending on the type of plan you purchased in November 2022. As an ticket, the following table gives you the amounts that can be refunded.
|Type of package held
|between 3 and 5 months*
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zone 1-5
|€42.05
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zone 2-3
|€38.35
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zone 3-4
|€37.35
|Navigo Annual and Month - Zone 4-5
|€36.45
|Navigo Month - 50% discount - Zone 1-2
|€21.03
|Navigo Month - 50% discount - Zone 2-3
|€19.18
|Navigo Month - 50% discount - Zone 3-4
|€18.68
|Navigo Month - 50% discount - Zone 4-5
|€18.23
|Navigo Month - Solidarity 75% - Zones 1-5
|€10.50
|Navigo Month - Solidarity 75% - Zones 2-3
|€9.60
|Navigo Month - Solidarity 75% - Zones 3-4
|€9.35
|Navigo Month - Solidarity 75% - Zones 4-5
|€9.10
|Navigo Annual Senior Pricing
|€21.03
|imagine R - Student
|€20.28
|imagine R -School
|€20.28
*detained in months whose punctuality was less than 80% on the axis concerned
Application deadline: April 20, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.