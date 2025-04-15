Punctuality 2024 - Saint-Martin-d'Étampes / Marolles-en-Hurepoix axis

The Saint-Martin-d'Étampes / Marolles-en-Hurepoix axis of the RER C, operated by Transilien SNCF Voyageurs on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités, recorded a punctuality of less than 80% for 5 months in 2024, entitling it to a refund.

To benefit from it, you must meet two conditions:

Your home, place of work or study must be located in one of the municipalities served by this axis. You must have held an eligible Navigo pass (monthly or annual) for the months concerned.

To request a refund, you must log in or create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account.