Display device in the station

This proposal was the subject of two wishes at the Council of the Syndicat des Transports d'Île-de-France on 13 February and 10 July 2013, which were unanimously approved, calling for the implementation of this measure. In this context, RATP and SNCF Transilien, operators and owners of the stations, have undertaken partnership work under the aegis of Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) and the Committee of Public Transport Partners, in order to establish the necessary provisions for the implementation of display spaces in stations for user associations.

In this ticket, a charter defines the conditions under which the RATP and SNCF Transilien, operators and owners of the stations, set up display spaces in the stations for user associations and the rules that each partner undertakes to respect to ensure the proper functioning of the system.

Île-de-France Mobilités, as the organising authority for public transport in the Ile de France region, and the Committee of Public Transport Partners, through its President and the College representing users, ensure that the charter is respected by the partners.

RATP and SNCF Transilien each define, for the display spaces they own, the conditions and practical terms of the system and in particular: the format of the display, the installation of the billboards in the stations and the terms and conditions for the delivery of the posters by the users' associations and their display in the station.

An experiment was held during the first 9 months of 2014 in order to calibrate the system in the stations selected by the operators in consultation with the associations. At the end of this test period, feedback was organised by Île-de-France Mobilités on 30 January 2015 in the presence of associations (FNAUT-Ile-de-France, CADEB, COURB, CARRRO, SaDur) and operators, in order to share the results and consider the conditions for the continuation of the scheme and its possible extension.

Based on the overall positive feedback from associations despite some difficulties encountered, Île-de-France Mobilités has come out in favour of a gradual generalisation of the display system, at a sustainable pace for operators.

Today, this display system, extended to the Transilien network, concerns nearly thirty stations on the RATP and SNCF networks.