Automated Testing

A new standard for the metro in Île-de-France

8Lines
will welcome the new MF19 metro station in Île-de-France
Horizon2025
this is the date from which the MF19 will be gradually deployed on the lines.
The MF19: a new vision of mobility

Our way of looking at everyday life is evolving, and so is our vision of transport.

To adapt to the new requirements and offer a solution to the challenges of attendance, a new standard had to be invented. This is the MF19 : a modular train, a symbol of modernity, designed to meet the challenges of tomorrow and the needs of today.

The MF19, at a glance

To adapt to the new requirements and offer a solution to the challenges of attendance, a new standard had to be invented. This is the MF19: a modular train, a symbol of modernity, designed to meet the challenges of tomorrow and the needs of today.