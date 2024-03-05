File
Automated Testing
A new standard for the metro in Île-de-France
Image description
The MF19: a new vision of mobility
Our way of looking at everyday life is evolving, and so is our vision of transport.
To adapt to the new requirements and offer a solution to the challenges of attendance, a new standard had to be invented. This is the MF19 : a modular train, a symbol of modernity, designed to meet the challenges of tomorrow and the needs of today.
Image description
The MF19: a new vision of mobility
Our way of looking at everyday life is evolving, and so is our vision of transport.
To adapt to the new requirements and offer a solution to the challenges of attendance, a new standard had to be invented. This is the MF19 : a modular train, a symbol of modernity, designed to meet the challenges of tomorrow and the needs of today.
Image description
The MF19: a new vision of mobility
Our way of looking at everyday life is evolving, and so is our vision of transport.
To adapt to the new requirements and offer a solution to the challenges of attendance, a new standard had to be invented. This is the MF19 : a modular train, a symbol of modernity, designed to meet the challenges of tomorrow and the needs of today.
Image description
The MF19: a new vision of mobility
Our way of looking at everyday life is evolving, and so is our vision of transport.
To adapt to the new requirements and offer a solution to the challenges of attendance, a new standard had to be invented. This is the MF19 : a modular train, a symbol of modernity, designed to meet the challenges of tomorrow and the needs of today.
Image description
The MF19: a new vision of mobility
Our way of looking at everyday life is evolving, and so is our vision of transport.
To adapt to the new requirements and offer a solution to the challenges of attendance, a new standard had to be invented. This is the MF19 : a modular train, a symbol of modernity, designed to meet the challenges of tomorrow and the needs of today.
Image description
The MF19: a new vision of mobility
Our way of looking at everyday life is evolving, and so is our vision of transport.
To adapt to the new requirements and offer a solution to the challenges of attendance, a new standard had to be invented. This is the MF19 : a modular train, a symbol of modernity, designed to meet the challenges of tomorrow and the needs of today.
Description of the image
The MF19: a new vision of mobility
Our way of looking at everyday life is evolving, and so is our vision of transport.
To adapt to the new requirements and offer a solution to the challenges of attendance, a new standard had to be invented. This is the MF19 : a modular train, a symbol of modernity, designed to meet the challenges of tomorrow and the needs of today.
The MF19: a new vision of mobility
Our way of looking at everyday life is evolving, and so is our vision of transport.
To adapt to the new requirements and offer a solution to the challenges of attendance, a new standard had to be invented. This is the MF19 : a modular train, a symbol of modernity, designed to meet the challenges of tomorrow and the needs of today.
The MF19, at a glance
To adapt to the new requirements and offer a solution to the challenges of attendance, a new standard had to be invented. This is the MF19: a modular train, a symbol of modernity, designed to meet the challenges of tomorrow and the needs of today.